Motorola's Defy Satellite Link Adds Satellite Messaging to Any Phone

One breakthrough feature debuted on the iPhone 14 was the satellite connectivity that allows communication in remote areas with no available cellular or Wi-Fi reception. Aside from standalone satellite communicators, only Huawei has delivered a comparable feature on a smartphone on its P60 series while the rest of the major Android OEMs are seemingly left out. Fortunately, Motorola is making it possible to enable satellite communication even to regular smartphones with the Defy Satellite Link.

Motorola announced the Defy Smartphone Satellite Link in February, which is an accessory similar to Garmin's inReach Messenger that enables two-way satellite communication to any smartphone running on Android or iOS. This means it can even be used in tandem with an iPhone 14 (review) or iPhone 14 Pro in case the built-in satellite function of the handset fails.

A hotspot that provides satellite service

The compact and rugged device works by pairing it to your phone through Bluetooth. It requires you to download the messenger app from Bullitt, which is the provider that Motorola partnered with. The app is utilized for sending messages and communicating with emergency responders, but the accessory itself has an SOS and check-in buttons that immediately send alerts and coordinates to 24/7 help centers and your select contacts. There is also an audio buzzer feature installed on it.

Motorola's Defy Smartphone Satellite Link has SOS and check-in buttons. It is also IP68 and military-grade rated with up to 4 days stand-by battery life. / © Motorola

Motorola Defy Smartphone Satellite Link satellite bands and NTN network

The Defy Satellite Link is powered by a MediaTek MT6825 chipset and relies on low-orbit satellites with bands of 23, 255, and 256 while also compatible with NTN or non-terrestrial networks the same as what Samsung's plans to enable on the Galaxy phones. Motorola said coverage supports the USA and parts of Europe. It added that it will roll out the service to Canada and Alaska in September.

The price of Motorola's Defy Smartphone Satellite Link is $150 and comes bundled with an SOS Assist plan, one-year of basic messaging services, and up to 30 messages per month. It can be pre-ordered from B&H and expected to be available from Amazon later. There's no word if this when this will be released in other markets.

What are your thoughts about the Motorola Defy Satellite Link? Will it be useful in your outdoor trekking or hiking trips? And is satellite-based connectivity an important feature you're looking for in a smartphone? Tell us your answers in the comments.