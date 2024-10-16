Mobvoi is one of the remaining major brands that still manufactures Wear OS smartwatches or one that hasn't switched to a proprietary wearable OS. It continued to launch new watches, but these were rather iterations of the TicWatch Pro 5. The newly announced TicWatch Altas is no different, bringing a new design and tougher build along with the same specs as the current Enduro model. Here's how they differ.

Same TicWatch Pro 5 specs but a different design

The Chinese company already sells the ruggedized version of its up-to-date smartwatch, which is the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro (review). However, it touts that the TicWatch Atlas is its "most rugged" entry yet despite featuring the same stainless-steel case, 5 ATM water-resistant rating, and MIL-STD-810H graded build as the Enduro.

To make the new moniker worthwhile, Mobvoi gave the TicWatch Atlas some makeover. The watch's aluminum bezel has numeric markings with gaps placed evenly around the edging. There is also an accented menu label and an arrow pointing towards the rotatable digital crown and push button.

Mobvoi's TicWatch Atlas is offered in silver and black finishes. / © Mobvoi

Besides the exterior and a few grams of heft, the specs of the TicWatch Atlas and Pro 5 Enduro are identical. You'll get a dual display composed of a 1.43-inch OLED touchscreen and an ultra-low display. The watch is offered in silver and black colorways and comes with a matching fluoro-rubber 24 mm strap.

The new rugged Mobvoi watch is fitted with a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC and a configured memory with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage similar to the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro. As you guessed it right, the tracking components are unchanged as well, with an HD PPG heart rate, SpO2, and temperature sensors.

Similarly, Mobvoi rates the 628 mAh battery of the TicWatch Altas to last up to 45 days in essential mode and 90 hours in smart mode with the GPS enabled all the time. You'll also get a fast charging feature while the array of connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi.

TicWatch Atlas runs on newer software

At least on the software front, the TicWatch Atlas boots on the newer Wear OS 4.0 out of the box compared to the TicWatch Pro 5 that debuted with Wear OS 3.5, though it started to receive the update last month. It is compatible with Android through the Mobvoi Health app.

The TicWatch Atlas is already available on the company's online store and on Amazon for $349, though shipping is expected to start next week.

Which design do you prefer between the TicWatch Atlas and TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro? We're eager to hear your thoughts.