Mobvoi TicWatch 5 Pro: Powerful Smartwatch with Rotating Crown and Wear OS 3.0

The Chinese wearable manufacturer Mobvoi announced the launch of the TicWatch 5 Pro smartwatch with a raffle on its home country. Today, the company presented its fastest and most advanced smartwatch to date, which convinces with several new features.

Mobvoi officially presents the TicWatch 5 Pro

The Mobvoi TicWatch 5 Pro can definitely convince with its features and technical data. / © Mobvoi

Admittedly—the presentation of the TicWatch 5 Pro from Mobvoi is no longer a huge surprise. After all, the Chinese wearable manufacturer itself had been advertising the new smartwatches in advance and raffled off 10 of them. If you are not one of the lucky winners, you can buy the probably fastest, most powerful, and most innovative Wear OS 3 smartwatch from Mobvoi in the Obsidian Black color for $349.99.

I as a wearer of a TicWatch smartwatch can not hide my anticipation to test the new TicWatch 5 Pro! Not only is the very fast and energy-efficient Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 installed, but the company also continues to indulge in its dual-layer display technology.

Here, two displays are placed on top of each other: a monochrome FSTN LCD display and a typical color OLED panel underneath. This in turn is supposed to lead to longer battery runtimes. The TicWatch 5 Pro is said to run for 80 hours on a single charge. Within 30 minutes, the fast charge is said to have pumped the 628 mAh battery from 0 to 65 percent.

The Mobvoi TicWatch 5 Pro comes for the first time with a rotating crown. / © Mobvoi

Furthermore, Wear OS 3.0 is now also preinstalled. [An answer to our question about when older TicWatch models will receive the update is still pending.] Another new feature is the rotating crown on the right side, directly below the hardware button. This offers various functions, such as faster navigation and launching of apps, adjusting the volume, and zooming in/out of maps.

The TicWatch 5 Pro is certified to military standard 810H and can withstand the pressure of a water column of 50 meters (5 ATM). This time, too, there is a veritable firework of additional features such as contactless payment via NFC, GPS tracking, 24h heart rate, stress, respiration rate, VO2 max, and blood oxygen monitoring. Your sleep can be tracked along with skin temperature accordingly and then evaluated. More than 100 professional training modes are also available in the latest TicWatch model.

Individual watch faces and quick panels are possible with the TicWatch 5 Pro! / © Mobvoi

A speaker is built in, as well as a microphone, so you can make phone calls from your wrist with your connected Android or Apple smartphone. Last but not least, I would like to mention that you can not only customize your watch face on your smartphone with the "Mobvoi Health" app but also equip the "Quick Panel" with the most important icons for you. All in all, Mobvoi has delivered a really well-rounded package, which of course still has to be checked by the NextPit editors in a detailed test to see to what extent everything is true.

How do you like the new TicWatch 5 Pro from Mobvoi? Is the smartwatch a real alternative to the Google Pixel Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Write us your opinion and, if applicable, test requests in the comments.