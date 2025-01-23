Microsoft Expands Xbox Storage: Say Goodbye to 16 TB Limits

Microsoft is leveling up the storage game for Xbox Series S and X users. Soon, you’ll be able to plug in external drives with capacities well beyond the previous 16 TB ceiling. This upgrade, currently rolling out to Insider Program members, is a boon for gamers whose libraries are packed with sprawling RPGs, high-res shooters, and storage-hungry titles.

Let’s face it—managing storage on consoles has been a constant headache, especially for Series S owners stuck with the original 512 GB SSD. While Microsoft has made incremental improvements, such as doubling storage on newer models, large game collections quickly outgrew those limits. Until now, the workaround was external storage capped at 16 TB. That cap? It’s history.

Partitioning for the Win

Here’s where it gets interesting. To maximize the expanded storage, Microsoft is introducing a partitioning system. When you connect a large external drive, the console will reformat it into multiple partitions. Each partition will appear as a separate entry in your storage media list, making it easier to manage what goes where.

One caveat: the drive must be unformatted before use. Microsoft isn’t taking chances with your data—existing formatting won’t be automatically overwritten, so you’ll need to delete it manually.

Preview Bugs and Future Updates

While the idea of limitless storage sounds fantastic, early adopters should tread carefully. The preview version of the update is still a work in progress. Insiders have reported issues with partition recognition, inaccurate storage readings, and occasional bugs when managing newly formatted drives.

And what about Xbox One? Microsoft hasn’t clarified whether its last-gen consoles will get the same treatment. There’s also no word yet on when the final, bug-free update will launch. If you’re eager to dive in, you might want to wait until the wrinkles are ironed out.

What’s your take on this storage upgrade? Will it revolutionize your Xbox experience, or is it a long-overdue fix? Please let us know in the comments!