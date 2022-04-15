Meta Quest v39 update: new virtual space, better iPhone connectivity

Meta is expanding its metaverse through the version 39 update coming to its Oculus Meta Quest VR headset users. The latest software update brings an array of features including a new virtual workspace.

Meta started rolling out version 39 update to its Quest users.

A new virtual workspace called Mountain Study has been added.

The roll out of the update will start this month.

New Mountain Study workplace

Adding to the productivity place under home environment is the new Mountain Study virtual workplace. This is the second office-themed option as the Studio was released back in ver. 34. The new workplace has wide mountain and forest sceneries at your windows. It also supports mixed reality accessories like couches and tables you can add to your workplace.

Mountain Study is a new virtual workplace on Meta Quest's metaverse. / © Meta

Sharing items to Quest headset is now supported on iOS

Available first on Android devices, Share to Headset has finally arrived on iOS. Meta promised the feature for Apple's ecosystem way back in version 37. Finally, iPhones and iPads can now send VR-ready content to the Quest headset through a few taps in version 39.

Meta advises that the headset and device should be updated to the latest software. Bluetooth must also be turned on from the settings headset's settings.

Multitasking exits testing phase, now available to all VR users

Multitasking features in VR are now available to all Quest users. These were exclusive to beta testers before but anyone can now take advantage of the different multitasking features. For example, switching to different apps and restoring windows on Meta's Quest Browser is now faster.

When you can receive the v39 update?

According to Meta, version 39 will be rolled out starting this April and will come to different markets over the coming weeks. The update is also prerequisite before Meta announces the v40 and its new features possibly this year.

