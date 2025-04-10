Hot topics

After directly challenging Qualcomm for the throne of the fastest Android processor, MediaTek released a faster version of its premium chip. The new Dimensity 9400+ is essentially an overclocked version of last year's 9400, with some additional firmware tweaks for even more efficient computing on the go.

Not one to ignore the current AI hype, MediaTek was quick to highlight 20% faster performance from its in-house NPU 890 AI accelerator, supporting the most popular large language models (LLMs). Besides that, the prime core in the CPU cluster, an ARM Cortex-X925, got a boost from 3.62 GHz to 3.73 GHz, a rather small overclock, granted, but it is not like the previous chip was lacking in the performance department.

  MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Samsung Exynos 2400 Google Tensor G4 Apple A18 Pro
Prime core 1x Cortex-X925 @ 3.73 GHz 2x Oryon @ 4.32 GHz 1x Cortex-X925 @ 3.62 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.2 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.2 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.1 GHz 2x Apple Everest @ 4.05 GHz
Performance core 3x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3 GHz 4x Oryon @ 3.53 GHz 3x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3 GHz 2x Cortex-A720 @ 3.0 GHz
2x Cortex-A720 @ 2.8 GHz		 3x Cortex A720 @ 3.15 GHz
2x Cortex A720 @ 2.96 GHz		 2x Cortex A720 @ 2.9 GHz
3x Cortex A720 @ 2.6 GHz		 3x Cortex-A720 @ 2.6 GHz  
Efficiency core 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.4 GHz   4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.4 GHz 2x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0 GHz 2x Cortex-A520 @ 2.3 GHz 4x Cortex-A520 @ 1.95 GHz 4x Cortex-A520 @ 1.92 GHz 4x Apple Sawtooth @ 2.42 GHz
RAM LPDDR5x-10667
4x 16-bit @ 5333 MHz (85.4 GB/s)		 LPDDR5x-10667
5333 MHz (85.4 GB/s)		 LPDDR5x-10667
4x 16-bit @ 5333 MHz (85.4 GB/s)		 LPDDR5X-9600
4x 16-bit @ 4800 (76,8 GB/s)		 LPDDR5x-9600
4x 16-bit @ 4800 MHz
(76.8 GB/s)		 LPDDR5x-8533
4x 16-bit @ 4266 MHz
(68.2 GB/s)		 LPDDR5x
4x 16-bit		 LPDDR5x-7500
4x 16-bit @ 3750 MHz
(60 GB/s)
GPU 12x ARM Immortalis-G925 Adreno 830 12x ARM Immortalis-G925 Adreno 825 Adreno 750
(2774 GFLOPS)		 AMD RDNA3
(3406 GFLOPS)		 7x ARM Mali-G715 6x Apple GPU
(2227 GFLOPS)
5G modem MediaTek
(7/3.5 Gbps)		 Snapdragon X80
(10/3.5 Gbps)		 MediaTek
(7/3.5 Gbps)		 Snapdragon X85
(4.3 Gbps)		 Snapdragon X75
(10/3.5 Gbps)		 External Exynos 5153
(12/3.67 Gbps)		 External Exynos 5400c External Snapdragon X71
(10/3.5 Gbps)
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6.0		 FastConnect 7900
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6.0
UWB		 Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6.0		 FastConnect 7900
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6.0
UWB		 Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.4		 Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3		 Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3		 External
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
Process node TSMC N3E TSMC N3E TSMC N3E TSMC N4P TSMC N4P Samsung 4LPP+ Samsung 4LPP+ TSMC N3E

All the other main computing blocks were kept the same (which is boring, but similar to other "Plus" chips from both MediaTek and its rivals), but MediaTek revealed it did some adjustments and improvements to the firmware for some additional changes, such as improved BeiDou support (China's alternative to the GPS and Galileo positioning systems), and better Bluetooth range for phone-to-phone connections.

The ARM Immortalis GPU still features a 12-core layout and the same feature set, including ray tracing support and a graphics upscaler for gaming based on AMD's FSR2 (so without the enhanced quality of the latest FSR4 using AI processing).

Infographic on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ mobile processor features and specifications.
Most of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ features are inherited from the base model. / © MediaTek

All the latest connectivity standards are supported, including Wi-Fi 7 (with multi-link operation for up to 7.3 Gbps speeds), Bluetooth 6.0, and 5G, with the same 7 Gbps maximum downlink using 4 carrier aggregation. Optimizations in AI processing promise better efficiency, for example, when it comes to selecting channels for wireless connections.

Availability

According to MediaTek, the first phones with the Dimensity 9400+ should be launched this month. Tons of rumors are circulating naming the Vivo X200S and Oppo Find X8S as potential candidates to feature the new chip (coincidence or not, both the Vivo X200 Pro and Oppo Find X8 Pro are powered by the original Dimensity 9400), but we will have to wait for the official launches.

