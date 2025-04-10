After directly challenging Qualcomm for the throne of the fastest Android processor, MediaTek released a faster version of its premium chip. The new Dimensity 9400+ is essentially an overclocked version of last year's 9400, with some additional firmware tweaks for even more efficient computing on the go.

Not one to ignore the current AI hype, MediaTek was quick to highlight 20% faster performance from its in-house NPU 890 AI accelerator, supporting the most popular large language models (LLMs). Besides that, the prime core in the CPU cluster, an ARM Cortex-X925, got a boost from 3.62 GHz to 3.73 GHz, a rather small overclock, granted, but it is not like the previous chip was lacking in the performance department.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Samsung Exynos 2400 Google Tensor G4 Apple A18 Pro Prime core 1x Cortex-X925 @ 3.73 GHz 2x Oryon @ 4.32 GHz 1x Cortex-X925 @ 3.62 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.2 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.2 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.1 GHz 2x Apple Everest @ 4.05 GHz Performance core 3x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3 GHz 4x Oryon @ 3.53 GHz 3x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3 GHz 2x Cortex-A720 @ 3.0 GHz

2x Cortex-A720 @ 2.8 GHz 3x Cortex A720 @ 3.15 GHz

2x Cortex A720 @ 2.96 GHz 2x Cortex A720 @ 2.9 GHz

3x Cortex A720 @ 2.6 GHz 3x Cortex-A720 @ 2.6 GHz Efficiency core 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.4 GHz 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.4 GHz 2x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0 GHz 2x Cortex-A520 @ 2.3 GHz 4x Cortex-A520 @ 1.95 GHz 4x Cortex-A520 @ 1.92 GHz 4x Apple Sawtooth @ 2.42 GHz RAM LPDDR5x-10667

4x 16-bit @ 5333 MHz (85.4 GB/s) LPDDR5x-10667

5333 MHz (85.4 GB/s) LPDDR5x-10667

4x 16-bit @ 5333 MHz (85.4 GB/s) LPDDR5X-9600

4x 16-bit @ 4800 (76,8 GB/s) LPDDR5x-9600

4x 16-bit @ 4800 MHz

(76.8 GB/s) LPDDR5x-8533

4x 16-bit @ 4266 MHz

(68.2 GB/s) LPDDR5x

4x 16-bit LPDDR5x-7500

4x 16-bit @ 3750 MHz

(60 GB/s) GPU 12x ARM Immortalis-G925 Adreno 830 12x ARM Immortalis-G925 Adreno 825 Adreno 750

(2774 GFLOPS) AMD RDNA3

(3406 GFLOPS) 7x ARM Mali-G715 6x Apple GPU

(2227 GFLOPS) 5G modem MediaTek

(7/3.5 Gbps) Snapdragon X80

(10/3.5 Gbps) MediaTek

(7/3.5 Gbps) Snapdragon X85

(4.3 Gbps) Snapdragon X75

(10/3.5 Gbps) External Exynos 5153

(12/3.67 Gbps) External Exynos 5400c External Snapdragon X71

(10/3.5 Gbps) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6.0 FastConnect 7900

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6.0

UWB Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6.0 FastConnect 7900

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6.0

UWB Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 External

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 Process node TSMC N3E TSMC N3E TSMC N3E TSMC N4P TSMC N4P Samsung 4LPP+ Samsung 4LPP+ TSMC N3E

All the other main computing blocks were kept the same (which is boring, but similar to other "Plus" chips from both MediaTek and its rivals), but MediaTek revealed it did some adjustments and improvements to the firmware for some additional changes, such as improved BeiDou support (China's alternative to the GPS and Galileo positioning systems), and better Bluetooth range for phone-to-phone connections.

The ARM Immortalis GPU still features a 12-core layout and the same feature set, including ray tracing support and a graphics upscaler for gaming based on AMD's FSR2 (so without the enhanced quality of the latest FSR4 using AI processing).

Most of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ features are inherited from the base model. / © MediaTek

All the latest connectivity standards are supported, including Wi-Fi 7 (with multi-link operation for up to 7.3 Gbps speeds), Bluetooth 6.0, and 5G, with the same 7 Gbps maximum downlink using 4 carrier aggregation. Optimizations in AI processing promise better efficiency, for example, when it comes to selecting channels for wireless connections.

Availability

According to MediaTek, the first phones with the Dimensity 9400+ should be launched this month. Tons of rumors are circulating naming the Vivo X200S and Oppo Find X8S as potential candidates to feature the new chip (coincidence or not, both the Vivo X200 Pro and Oppo Find X8 Pro are powered by the original Dimensity 9400), but we will have to wait for the official launches.