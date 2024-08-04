Nowadays, it is no longer enough for some people to have a simple barbecue on their balcony or terrace. Smart grilling is one of the biggest trends when it comes to delicious food, but not everyone can afford a high-tech model. Luckily, there are appliances like the Meater 2 Plus that allow you to create your very own smart experience. Shoe sole meat is a thing of the past.

The meater as the perfect barbecue companion

Compared to the Meater Block, the manufacturer has focused primarily on precision and made some improvements here. Heat resistance has also increased.

You could already grill your meat "almost" perfectly with the Meater Block. However, there were still some problems, such as the measuring tip being too long and thick or the somewhat imprecise measurement. With the Meater 2 Plus, however, this now seems to be a thing of the past.

The Meater Block had four thermometers - can the Meater 2 Plus keep up? / © inside digital

Meater 2 Plus: many improvements

The Meater 2 Plus comes in an elongated package that you can use as a storage place in the garden box or cutlery drawer. When you unpack the Meater, you immediately have the charging block in your hand, which is the holder for the thermometer. Whenever the thermometer is not in a piece of meat, it is best to store it here. You can stick the entire charging block to a magnetic surface.

You can use the thermometer for all types of grills and also for the oven. The Meater app now also asks you how you are cooking your food. This means it can apparently calculate even more precisely when the right cooking point for your meat and your desired degree of doneness has been reached.

Meater has improved two things in particular compared to its predecessor. The Meater 2 Plus is now significantly more heat-resistant. This will please anyone who has trouble inserting the thermometer absolutely straight into the steak. The result: sooner or later the thermometer will touch the grill. This is no longer a problem with the Meater 2 Plus, the end piece is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees.

Five sensors in one thermometer

The main feature of the sensor, measuring, has also been improved in the Meater 2 Plus. Whereas the previous version of the Meater only used one measuring point to calculate the perfect degree of doneness, a patented multi-sensor is now used, which measures the internal temperature of the meat at five points and then shows you the lowest one.

This is particularly useful if you have a small piece of meat and the previous measuring tip may have already left the end of the piece of meat. This means that the meat was reported as cooked too early. The sensors are already calibrated at the factory, as evidenced by an individual certificate.

Perfect degree of doneness thanks to the smart thermometer. / © inside digital

Another interesting feature for fans of fillet and co: the Meater 2 Plus is thinner than its predecessor. This makes it easier to insert into the meat - especially for thin meat, but also for marbled meat. Another new feature in the app: The temperature of your meat is now displayed with one decimal place.