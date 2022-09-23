Logitech G Fits gaming earbuds launched with light-molding feature

Logitech's new G Fits gaming earbuds have been launched to tackle one of the biggest gripes that gamers are facing: latency. Along with a custom fitted light-molding earbuds, the new pair of wireless in-ear headphones come with proprietary Lightspeed connectivity which is the first in its class.

TL;DR

Logitech G Fits gaming earbuds announced.

The in-ear headphones are the first TWS that features Logitech's Lightspeed.

Logitech G Fits TWS retail for $230 in the US.

Rather than relying on the typical active noise-cancelling function, the Logitech G Fits sport soft-gel earbuds tips that mold in your ears and act as passive blocking solution. The company calls this tech Lightform. Each side uses a light to harden the gel before shaping in each unique ear canal. Users need to press the button each time you plug the earbuds. Logitech says it takes a minute for the earbud to fully reshape.

Logitech also owns the Ultimate Ears brand, that's why we see striking similarities in some headphone designs and features between these two names. Ultimate Ears' UE Fits earbuds share the same Lightform feature as the G Fits but lack gaming functionalities.

Logitech G Fits with Lightform and Lightspeed / © Logitech / Screenshot by: NextPit

Wire-like headphone latency

The G Fits buds are the first TWS from Logitech that are supported by Lightspeed. The wireless feature is exclusive to Logitech's gaming accessories, ranging from mice to keyboards. Amusingly, the tech offers wire-like performance with latency level suitable for gaming. It is also compatible with any type of source like consoles or speakers that feature USB-C or A port to plug in the receiver.

The bud itself has a pill shaped design. Inside are two beamforming microphones,10mm audio drivers, and a battery that lasts 15 hours using the charging case and with Lightspeed enabled. Tapping Bluetooth 5.2 provides longer combined playtime of 20 hours.

Pricing and availability of Logitech G Fits

Logitech G Fits earbuds cost $230 and are yet to be released in the US and other markets. The buds and case come in black/yellow or white/lavender color combinations. Logitech is also bundling replaceable ear tips. Alternatively, the UE Fits can be purchased for less albeit with a missing Lightspeed connectivity.