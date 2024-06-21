Lenovo is among the remaining prominent Android tablet manufacturers out there. Now, it has updated its tablet catalog with the launch of the Lenovo Tab Plus. The new Android tablet is a budget entry that offers novelties like transforming into a standalone speaker and having a kickstand.

An Android tablet and speaker rolled into one

Lenovo's Tab Plus is essentially still a tablet, but it features a thicker portion on one side that houses eight JBL speakers and a kickstand. You can connect it to audio sources including your smartphone or another tablet via Bluetooth, or opt for the analog jack and use the Tab Plus as an external 26-watt speaker. As usual, you can also use the tablet like you normally would on a Galaxy Tab A9.

Lenovo's Tab Plus features an adjustable kickstand and eight JBL speakers. / © Lenovo

At the back of the Tab Plus is an adjustable kickstand that provides a 175-degree view. This is akin to Lenovo's Yoga tablets of yore. Some ports have been integrated in the lower two sides including the USB-C port and 3.5 mm audio port.

Lenovo Tab Plus key specifications and features

The Tab Plus itself boasts specifications that fall between an entry-level and mid-range tablet. It features an 11.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution. Sadly, there's no mention of any active stylus support here.

Beneath the display, you will find a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset that is mated to 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB expandable storage. It is fitted with a large 8,000 mAh battery capacity and surprisingly comes with 45-watt charging, which is on par with the likes of the Galaxy Tab S9.

The Tab Plus runs on Android 14 and the company pledges to provide two years of software updates and up to four years of security patches. In addition, there are software touches that leverage the Bluetooth speaker form of the device, such as having a personalized volume control for apps and devices.

All these extra components make the Tab Plus a slightly larger build than your usual tablet, measuring 13.58 mm at its thickest segment while tipping the scales at 650 grams (1.4 lbs).

Lenovo mentioned it would release the Tab Plus in select global markets. The Tab Plus in its base configuration is priced at $289 in the USA and €279 in Europe. What do you think about the tablet and its features?