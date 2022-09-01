Lenovo Tab P11 Pro hands-on: 120% more powerful!

Great screen quality, Precision Pen support, and a decent battery capacity. This is the Tab P11 Pro, Lenovo's newest mid-range tablet, which was announced during IFA 2022, has a great price point. We had the chance to test this device and here are our first impressions.

Good 120Hz OLED display

Stylus support

At least two years of Android updates

Affordable price Bad Standard design

Low quality camera

Standard design and a 120 Hz screen The second generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro features an 11.2-inch OLED display diagonal, with HDR10+ support and 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1536 pixels). With a peak brightness of 600 nits and 120 Hz refresh rate, consuming content on this tablet will not be a problem. Another point that caught my eye was the four-speaker system from JBL and Dolby Atmos that delivers spatial audio. On paper, these specifications jump out at me, but since I was in a hands-on space during the launch event, the characteristics of the environment don't allow me to say much about the audio quality. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has a four-speaker system from JBL and Dolby Atmos that delivers spatial audio. / © NextPit While the size and quality of the screen stood out at first glance, the design is not one of the Tab P11 Pro's strong points. The device has a rather ordinary visual design and the bezels are really thick. Also, the outer material ended up accumulating a lot of fingerprints as you use the device. As far as colors go, the P11 Pro can be found in Storm Grey and Oat shades. Now, what's really useful is the magnet on the back to magnetically attach (and charge) the Precision Pen 3, which offers a number of functions for drawing and editing. This is great for tablet use for work and study. In addition, we can use peripherals such as the detachable ThinkPad-inspired keyboard with an integrated trackpad. Here is the Precision Pen 3 attached at the back of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. / © NextPit

Mediatek Performance According to the manufacturer, the new Tab P11 Pro has 120% more power than the previous generation, which in itself already seems worth the upgrade. On paper, the second generation of this device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor and works together with 4, 6, or 8 GB of RAM. As for internal storage, we only have two options: 128 and 256 GB. Another relevant feature of this premium mid-range tablet is the Wi-Fi 6 certification, however, unlike the vanilla version, we don't have the 3.5 mm audio jack here. When it comes to software, unfortunately, the Pro model leaves the factory running Android 12 instead of Android 12L, which is an adaptation of the operating system for large screens. According to the manufacturer, however, this version is already being tested and should arrive on its models soon. Lenovo also guarantees that the Tab P11 Pro will receive up to two years of Android updates, which means that the tablet will receive both Android 13 and Android 14. Honestly, this is not much for such a device type, given that it has a longer usage time than smartphones - being just two years at the moment. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro keyboard with built-in trackpad is (unfortunately) optional. / © NextPit To find out what the main features of Android 12 are, check out our review of the software version that brought features such as the dynamic theme and privacy dashboard to Google's mobile operating system. In addition, the tablet also offers support for Lenovo Freestyle software-previously known as Project Unity, an application that allows you to connect the tablet to your PC running Windows, thus providing a portable secondary display. Finally, to power it all, Lenovo has included an 8,000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, the manufacturer did not report what the charging power is or if it offers fast charging technology for this model.

A poor camera set When it comes to tablets, cameras are not really a selling point, but in the age of home office and video calling, a good camera set is a basic requirement. However, the Tab P11 Pro's front camera only responds well under very favorable light conditions. The rear camera quality, on the other hand, fell far short of expectations during our hands-on. Despite the good quality of the screen, the Tab P11 Pro's front camera is poor. / © NextPit