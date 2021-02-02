Lego wants to soothe your soul with its new white noise playlist

Lego is not a brand you would associate with Music - but they are in the news after the company released a new album, called "Lego White Noise" on popular music streaming platforms. Aimed to soothe your senses and possibly, take you back to your childhood, the audio tracks primarily consist of sound made by lego bricks.

The album, "Lego White Noise," popped up on music streaming providers like Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer on Feb. 1. As the toy manufacturer writes in a press release, "Lego White Noise" is a playlist "designed to help listeners find a zen moment in their everyday lives."

There are 7 tracks in total, which have a playing time of just under 3.5 hours. The company says the tracks could help you soothe your senses, help you fall asleep or even let you relax for a while.

We have embedded the Playlist below which you can enjoy if you have a Spotify account.

The "Music" project is part of the Lego Botany Collection, a relatively new series of Lego bricks for adults. The Botany Collection lets adults assemble plants (bonsai trees) and is also aimed at being a stress reliever. You can check out a product from the Botany Collection here

Does it work? Is this really useful?

Even if the sense of such a playlist will surely not be obvious to every reader, you have to hand it to Lego: They really put some thought into the conception of their playlist. For one thing, Lego seems to have put a lot of work into the conception of the titles.

Bricks falling on top of each other and clicking noises. Does the playlist calm you down? / © LEGO System A/S

The playlist also includes "real" white noise in the background of the Lego stuff sounds. In case you are unaware, White Noise refers to computer-generated noise that remains constant in a certain frequency range. White noise is used by many people as a sleep aid or to soothe newborns, as the constant noise not only masks other sounds but is also said to be reminiscent of the sound in the womb.

Exciting, isn't it? If you want to take a listen to the Lego playlist, I've embedded it as a Spotify embed at the top of this page. Alternatively, though, "Lego White Noise" should be available on a total of 15 music streaming providers, including iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music. Feel free to let me know in the comments if the Lego sounds have calmed you down or completely annoyed you!