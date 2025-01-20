Leaked Video Unveils Galaxy S25 Ultra's Pixel-Inspired AI Capabilities

In less than three days, Samsung will officially unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series. As the countdown continues, leaks surrounding the trio of devices are flooding in at an unprecedented pace. The latest buzz? A video showcasing some intriguing Pixel-like AI capabilities of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Adding fuel to the excitement, renowned leaker Evan Blass has dropped yet another gem. Following his recent reveal of the Galaxy S25 series color options, Blass shared what appears to be a promotional clip for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The video teases several cutting-edge AI-powered features set to debut with the device, which is expected to run on Samsung’s latest One UI 7.

Galaxy S25 AI Video Night Mode and Audio Eraser

One of the first features demonstrated in the clip is an AI-enabled morning briefing. This takes the form of an expandable widget in the "Now Bar," offering insights on health metrics, weather updates, and sleep analysis when paired with a connected smartwatch.

Another notable feature is a new gesture to activate Gemini by pressing and holding the side button. This is an upgrade from One UI 6, where only a double-press gesture is available for similar functionality.

The video also highlights enhancements to the camera, specifically a new Night Video feature designed for low-light video recording. A side-by-side comparison in the clip illustrates how the nightography mode improves brightness and reduces noise in videos captured under dim conditions.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is getting a new Night Video feature for low-light video recording. / © Evan Blass on Substack

It remains unclear whether this feature represents a new Galaxy-exclusive AI capability or is an iteration of Google's Night Sight Video on Pixel devices, which relies on the Gemini AI model.

Additionally, Samsung appears to have introduced an Audio Eraser tool, strikingly similar to Google’s Magic Audio Eraser. As its name implies, this feature lets users control ambient noise, such as conversations or wind, while selectively boosting music or other sounds—or vice versa—offering more tailored audio editing.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 with the Audio Eraser feature, which is likely similar to or based on Google's Magic Audio Eraser / © Evan Blass on Substack

Will Older Galaxy Models Get These AI Features?

The AI upgrades shown in the Galaxy S25 series appear to be major enhancements for Samsung’s flagship lineup. However, it remains uncertain whether older devices, such as the Galaxy S24 or Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review), will receive these features via software updates.

Alongside these AI capabilities, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra are expected to ship with One UI 7 pre-installed. According to the official changelog, this software update will include additional features, such as enhanced AI writing tools, while a leak hints at a potential cross-platform integration of Gemini with Samsung apps.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on January 22, 2025, in San Jose, California. Thankfully, the wait is almost over, and we’ll soon see the Galaxy S25 range and its new AI features officially unveiled.

Do you think these upcoming AI innovations will make the Galaxy S25 lineup stand out? Share your thoughts with us—we’d love to hear your perspective!