Last Chance to get a 2020 iMac for under $1000!

Get the iMac 2020 with a 21.5-inch 1080p display, a Magic Keyboard and a Magic Mouse 2 for only $799.99 on this crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deal! The clock is ticking...

The Apple iMac 2020 is currently available for $799.99 on Amazon.

It comes with an Intel Core i5 that clocks up to 3.6 GHz and all the necessary peripherals.

The deal will end in around 9 hours!

The iMac has for long been a status symbol for personal computing. Everything from the internal hardware to the peripherals and the design has been meticulously refined by Apple to offer an ideal user experience.

The iMac is basically the heart of the Apple ecosystem, since it carries the processing muscle to undertake any task you throw at it. Now, the Apple iMac 2020 is available for cheap on the Amazon Store only this Cyber Monday, so be quick and grab it before the deal expires.

Keep in mind that this deal concerns the lower end 1080p version, but it still is a viable alternative if you don't need all that much power, resolution and screen real estate; also keep in mind that many other models are out of stock because of chip shortages.

Why choose the Apple iMac 2020

At 21.5 inches it will fit nicely even on small desks / © Apple

This version comes with a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, capable of clocking up to 3,6 GHz, and an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 GPU. The screen resolution is 1080p Full HD, and the iMac offers a wide array of connectivity ports with Thunderbolt 3.0, USB Type-C, and Display Port among others. It may not come close to the 4K Retina sibling, but it can pull its own weight and for the price, it's one of the best desktop choices if you don't want to switch to a Windows PC.

It also comes with the full spectrum of peripherals you could imagine: with a Magic Keyboard, a Magic Mouse 2 and a polishing cloth, although I doubt it is the infamous $20 Apple Polishing Cloth that hit the market recently – and is now out of stock until next year. The storage and memory are decent, with a fast 256GB SSD and 8 GB of DDR4 RAM.

The iMac also supports the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 standards for wireless connectivity and comes with macOS Big Sur plus a series of pre-installed Apple apps.

Do you prefer iMacs or MacBooks?