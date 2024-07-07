Jabra has launched its new and probably last wireless earphones, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2, an evolution of the Jabra Elite 10 we tested several months ago. Not much has changed, apart from this very special charging box. Compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio, it lets you connect the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 to almost any audio source. It's a lot of fun, and it works really well. We will tell you all about it in this full review.

Neutral audio signature

Elegant, compact, and comfortable design

IP57-rated

Excellent active noise reduction

Good battery life

Special Bluetooth LE housing Bad No HD codec

Design The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are visually identical to the first generation. The form factor is as compact as ever. And the design is as elegant, discreet, and comfortable as ever. There are also new, pretty pastel colors. Pros Compact, elegant, and comfortable design.

IP57 certified.

Physical buttons.

Port detection. Cons Design identical to the previous generation. The Jabra Elite Gen 2 are as compact and discreet in the ear as ever / © nextpit The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are very compact earphones. The pick-inspired design (or plectrum, a word I've just learned) hugs the shape of your ear very well. The semi-intra format is not too intrusive in the ear canal, making the earphones comfortable to wear. The matte coating resembles the texture of skin to the touch. The semi-intra format of the Jabra Elite Gen 2 makes them very comfortable to wear during long sessions. / © nextpit The earphones are IP57-certified, so you can definitely consider them for sports. With the default ear tips, I found the fit to be very stable, and I also appreciate that the earphones have physical buttons for controls rather than tactile ones. The charging case is also very compact, making it easy to stow away in a pocket. I found its hinge rather solid. You can connect the Jabra Elite Gen 2 case to any source via its USB-C to 3.5 mm jack cable, and it will then serve as a Bluetooth connection point for the headphones. / © nextpit But I've already described all this in my review of the first-generation Jabra Elite 10. The real new thing in terms of design on this Gen 2 is the little button centered at the bottom on the front of the case. The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 case is in fact compatible with the Bluetooth LE Audio codec. With the supplied jack-to-USB-C cable, you can connect the box to any audio source. Your headphones then connect via Bluetooth to the box, and you can receive audio from your source. It's a very niche feature that meets an even more niche need. But it's terribly effective and I simply loved it. I'll tell you more about it below. The beige color of the Jabra Elite Gen 2 is very sober and elegant. / © nextpit

Audio quality The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 feature the same 10 mm drivers as the previous model. The audio signature hasn't changed much. It's still very neutral, with bass a little too low and a few peaks in the treble that can be annoying at high listening volumes. Jabra explains that it has revised its algorithms to improve the quality of spatial audio. But for lovers of a fairly balanced sound, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 remain a very good choice. Pros Neutral overall audio signature, balanced rendering.

Very good spatialization. Cons Subdued bass and some treble brightness.

No HD codec. In terms of hardware, the Jabra Elite Gen 2 are virtually identical to the basic Jabra Elite 10. / © nextpit The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are not the most advanced headphones for listening to HD audio. They only support the basic AAC and SBC codecs. They are therefore not Hi-Res certified. However, Jabra explains that it has thoroughly reworked its algorithms for spatial audio. This feature uses Dolby Atmos and head tracking. This tracking is quite effective and doesn't require you to take a photo of your ears, as Apple does. Jabra Sound+ app screenshots with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 © Jabra ; Screenshot: nextpit Jabra Sound+ app screenshots with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 © Jabra ; Screenshot: nextpit Jabra Sound+ app screenshots with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 © Jabra ; Screenshot: nextpit But personally, I really don't listen to Dolby Atmos tracks. For compatible films and series, however, it's very nice and immersive, but I honestly can't tell you whether there's a clear difference in quality between the Jabra Elite 10 and the Gen 2. The audio quality of the Jabra Elite Gen 2 hasn't changed significantly from the previous model. Rendering is still very good. / © nextpit The same goes for the audio signature. My impression is that it's identical to that of the previous model. And that's a good thing. The rendering is very neutral; in other words, Jabra's processing doesn't distort the original sound. Some may regret the lack of bass depth and impact. Personally, I didn't mind, since everything is balanced and more or less at the same level. On the other hand, I did notice a few peaks in the treble. You could call it brilliance. Sibilant "S" or "F" sounds are sometimes too accentuated, especially at high listening volumes. And there's that sensation of stridency that makes eardrums creak a little. But it's not outrageously noticeable. You really need to push the volume well above 50% on your source to notice it.

Active Noise Reduction (ANC) For a long time, Jabra headphones lacked active noise reduction. But with the Jabra Elite 10, the manufacturer had made up all the ground on its more efficient competitors such as Apple and Sony. The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 retains these very good assets, with the promise, once again, of more efficient algorithms. Pros Excellent attenuation of structure-borne and airborne noise.

Natural transparency mode. Cons No manually adjustable noise reduction. Jabra's active noise reduction had already made great strides with the Jabra Elite 10, and the second generation slightly improves the ANC algorithm. / © nextpit I don't know if it's a placebo effect and I've been fooled by Jabra's marketing, but I found the active noise reduction of these Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 even better than on the basic Jabra Elite 10. I compared the Jabra headphones to the excellent Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (review). And I found the ANC of the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 to be just as good as that of Bose, the current champion in this field. Jabra is highly effective at attenuating structure-borne noise. These are the noises that result from contact between two surfaces, such as footsteps, cars, subway tracks, etc. And airborne noises such as doorbells and human voices are also canceled out very effectively. This kind of fluctuating, irregular noise is particularly difficult to analyze and process in real-time. The transparency mode, which amplifies ambient sounds, is also excellent. The rendering is very natural, with no distortion or hiss. I just think it's a shame not to be able to manually adjust the intensity of the ANC. Especially as Jabra lets you do this for transparency. It's a bit of a shame that Jabra is in danger of not releasing any more headphones when they've only just closed the last gap separating them from market leaders like Sony, Apple or Bose.

Features and applications To control and customize the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2, you can use the Jabra Sound+ app. The essential features are all there. But Jabra has kept a big trump card in its bag with this famous box that can be wired to any audio source. Even if it doesn't support Bluetooth! Pros Application available on Android and iOS.

Multipoint, port detection, Find My Device, Spotify Tap.

Five-band equalizer.

Bluetooth LE Audio.

Box can be used as a Bluetooth transmitter. Cons The hearing test for customizing sound has disappeared. The Jabra Sound+ app is still top-notch but has lost several cool features. / © nextpit I won't dwell on this part of the test. For a more detailed overview, check out my test of the first-generation Jabra Elite 10. Nothing has changed. Ambient noise management, five-band equalizer, spatial audio with head tracking, multi-touch, Spotify Tap, port detection, mono use, etc. It's all there, and it's all very well. It's all there, and it's very good. Jabra Sound+ app screenshots with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 © Jabra ; Screenshots: nextpit Jabra Sound+ app screenshots with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 © Jabra ; Screenshots: nextpit Jabra Sound+ app screenshots with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 © Jabra ; Screenshots: nextpit However, the Jabra Sound+ application has lost a few features that I really appreciated. The hearing test for more precise equalization settings has disappeared, for example. Jabra Sound+ app screenshots with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 © Jabra ; Screenshot: nextpit On the controls side, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 have physical buttons. And these are highly customizable. Each earpiece can recognize three types of press (single, double, triple). A long press on the right earpiece raises the volume, a long press on the left earpiece lowers it. In short, the physical controls are intuitive and reliable. Left earpiece Right earpiece Single press Transparency / ANC Play / Pause Double press Voice assistant Next track Triple press Assign shortcut Restart song Long press Lower volume Increase volume But the most interesting thing about these Jabra headphones is their casing. I've been teasing you about it since the start of this test, and now we're finally talking about it. The case incorporates Bluetooth LE Audio technology. This enables the case to act as a Bluetooth transmitter using the LC3 codec. Basically, Jabra provides you with a USB-C cable and a 3.5 mm jack adapter. Simply plug the jack part of the cable into the jack port of any audio source. This could be a PC, console, or TV. Then plug the other end of the cable into the USB-C port on the Jabra headset housing. Then take your earphones out of the case and press the button centered at the bottom of the front of the case once. Your headphones will then connect to the box, which transmits the audio from your source via Bluetooth. The Jabra Elite Gen 2's USB-C cable also incorporates a 3.5mm jack plug. / © nextpit Personally, I consider this a killer feature that I loved. On video game consoles like the Xbox or PS5, it's impossible to pair wireless headphones. Consoles use a specific Bluetooth protocol. Only certain models from certain certified brands are compatible. It's really unbearable. But with this Jabra feature, I was able to connect the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 to the jack port of my Xbox controller and get sound. Much better sound than my official Microsoft wireless headset. It's also ideal for watching TV without disturbing others at home, late at night. It's really an excellent idea from Jabra. The Jabra Elite Gen 2 charging case has an additional button to activate the Bluetooth transmitter function of the case. / © nextpit

Battery and recharging The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 have a battery life of six hours with active noise reduction. With recharging via the case, the earphones can last up to 27 hours. The case also supports wireless recharging. Pros Good battery life of 6 hours with ANC.

Wireless charging. Cons - The battery life of the Jabra Elite Gen 2 is very solid. / © nextpit Personally, I've used the Jabra earphones within these parameters: 100% charged

Port detection disabled

No charging during my session

Active noise reduction always on

50% listening volume

Paired with an iPhone I lasted over 5h30 on a single charge before getting the low battery warning. Full recharging via the case is difficult to measure with wireless headphones. The manufacturer says it can take up to three hours. And five minutes of recharging recovers the equivalent of one hour of listening. These are perfectly acceptable scores, in line with the market average.

Technical data Technical data Product Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 Image Design Format: Intra | no port detection | physical controls Weight Weight per earpiece: 5.7 g | Case weight: 45.9 g Dimensions Case dimensions: 24.4 x 46.9 x 65.4 mm IP rating IP57 Audio 10 mm driver | Spatial audio (Dolby Atmos) | Head tracking Frequency response 20 - 20,000 Hz ANC Yes, auto or adjustable | Transparency mode Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Codec SBC and AAC codecs Multipoint Yes Battery life 8h listening without ANC

6h listening with ANC

5-minute recharge = 1h listening time

Full recharge: 3h Autonomy with case 36 hours Wireless recharging ✔️