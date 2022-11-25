Ivacy VPN Black Friday offer: Streaming VPN at only $1 per month!

Video streaming has already overtaken regular TV among young adults, at least based on a study by Pew Research . What most streaming services like Netflix or Hulu have in common with regular TV programming is this: regionally different content. However, with the use of VPN services, it is possible to access foreign catalogs. Ivacy VPN even has a special streaming mode just for this purpose. For Black Friday, the service is available for as little as one $1 per month via a subscription.

What is a VPN? It is a virtual private network that not only disguises your IP address, but can also bypass mechanisms such as geoblocking. For example, if you use the service of Ivacy VPN*, the target site will think you are in the USA, Japan, or Turkey - depending on which access point from the VPN to the Internet you have just selected.

Ivacy VPN now has more than 5,700 servers in over 100 locations in 16 countries. Among them are Japan, USA, Canada, France, Australia, and many more. This should let you watch Netflix content that you normally cannot gain access to without any problems. In addition, there is a streaming mode, through which you can easily operate the VPN in your browser. Ivacy VPN also offers a special app and a browser plugin for this purpose.

Thanks to AES encryption with 256-bit keys, you don't have to worry about security. In addition, there are IPsec & IKEV protocols, as well as an Internet kill switch just in case. If you want to stream on multiple devices, this is possible due to on up to ten different devices simultaneously. Ivacy VPN supports the following operating systems, among others:

Windows 10

macOS

Android

Apple iOS

Microsoft Xbox

Do take note that this is but a mere glimpse of compatible operating systems. Various Linux distributions or the Amazon Fire TV Stick are also supported by the VPN. Thanks to the various protection mechanisms, you can surf securely at all times and also don't need to worry about being tracked, because Ivacy doesn't store any logs. So if you want a fast VPN without connection losses, as they often occur with free VPN services, then you should take a closer look at this offer.

On days like Black Friday, subscriptions will be in high demand, because you will continue to pay the lower price, even if the providers increase the costs again. Currently, you pay only $1 per month for the premium subscription. Do bear in mind, however, that this is a five-year plan. The costs for this are due at the end of the term and will amount to just $60. You will also get 2 TB of cloud storage and access to the premium password manager.

In addition to the five-year plan, you can also opt for two other options. If you only want to use the Ivacy VPN* offer on a monthly basis, you pay $9.95 per month. The one-year plan costs you $3.50 per month, which means that you will be charged $42 a pop. Ivacy offers credit cards, PayPal, and Bitpay as payment options.