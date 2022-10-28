Is Your Bad Boss Pushing You To Look For A New Job?

It’s bad enough when a partner starts acting distant in the hope that you’ll pull the plug on the relationship first, but now it appears that we have to start navigating that behavior in the workplace. Yup, research shows more and more that bosses are using passive aggressive tactics to reduce their team size and therefore overheads – leaving workers in career limbo before they realize they can’t fix the problem.

In fact, 75% of Americans have admitted to leaving a position they enjoyed solely because of the relationship they had with a manager. And so the fact remains that the sooner you accept your boss no longer wants you on the team, the better it will be for your career.

Stagnating in a role which is clearly not going to progress for years longer than you should, in the hope of the situation improving is not the best solution for career progression. Instead, as soon as you realize your boss is pushing you to look for a new job, start researching the market. Life is too short to settle for a partner – equally it is too short to let a bad boss hinder your career.

Which leads us to ask the big question, how do you know when your boss is pushing you to look for a new job?

They stop encouraging growth

Yes, you’re working to help your team achieve goals, but a good boss knows that the career growth of team members is as much a part of their remit as smashing targets. If your boss stops handing you opportunities for growth and starts working more closely with team members to push them forward, it’s a clear sign that your prospects within that particular team are coming to a close. It’s time to start researching job opportunities in your current field.

They’re struggling

Very often a boss who’s struggling with their own role may stop pushing their team forward as your competencies will show up their incompetencies. If you hit a target or achieve a financial win for the company while your boss is struggling, it can highlight their own inadequacies. A floundering boss will often start to work in a silo from their team and cut off communication with senior management. When you feel your boss is hitting this point, it may be time to start polishing off your resume and begin actively searching for a new role.

There are other red flags to look out for too, including the obvious exclusion from meetings and emails, as well as being ignored in meetings. When you hit this point, it’s time to transition to a new role immediately.

