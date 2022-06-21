iPhone 15 rumor: Dual-hole display to stay, Periscope camera for Pro

The consulting firm Omdia has published its report detailing the display specs and features of the upcoming iPhone 14 as well as next year's iPhone 15—yes, the iPhone 15 . The company expects that Apple will stick with the current screen resolutions for the iPhone 15, but will eventually introduce the next generation's dual punch hole display into the non-Pro iPhone models .

TL;DR

The entire iPhone 15 series is rumored to feature pill-and-hole display.

Hidden in-screen FaceID on the iPhone won't be ready until 2024.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a periscope zoom feature.

There are only a few months left until Apple unveils its 2022 iPhones. So far, the identity of the entire iPhone 14 series has been pretty much confirmed, that's why the iPhone 15 is now starting to get much attention.

According to Omdia, all four variants of the iPhone 15 will finally get the pill-and-hole design that are expected on the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, the screen sizes supposedly remain the same—aside from the vanilla iPhone 15 model that's said to see a minor increase to 6.12-inch from the iPhone 13's 6.06-inch screen. This could also mean that the display resolutions and refresh rates will also be kept for two more years.

So, no 120 Hz for the non-Pro iPhones.

The punch hole display could stay on the iPhone 15 / © Omdia

Surprisingly, the iPhone 15 will lag behind in terms of design as Omdia estimates that the under-display Face ID will not be ready until the iPhone 16. Moreover, the selfie camera hole could stay for more years to come. But it's considerably accepted given Samsung was not able to fully adopt the UD technology on its Galaxy S22.

Periscope camera could arrive on iPhone 15 Pro Max

In a separate news, analyst Jeff Pu is now claiming that there's a big chance that Apple will equip the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a periscope sensor that is capable of a 5x optical zoom, which is short of the 10x zoom on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As for the iPhone 15 Pro, the analyst states that there is still no evidence that the non-Max Pro-version will see a periscope lens.

What camera setup would you like to see on the iPhone 15? Hit us up in the comment section.