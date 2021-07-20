iPhone 13 (Pro): Always-on display in the new Apple smartphone?

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro could feature an Always-On Display, just like what the Apple Watch (Series 6) currently offer. That's what the always well-informed Bloomberg journalist Marc Gurman claims. However, it's not the only display innovation the new Apple smartphones are tipped to deliver.

Since the Apple Watches Series 4 debuted, the OLED display used have always come with the so-called "Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide" technology, or LTPO for short. Using this proprietary Apple technology, the refresh rate can be adjusted accordingly depending on what you are viewing at that point in time.

For fast-moving scenes, a refresh rate of 120 Hz ensures smooth image reproduction, although it does require more energy to do so. When reading text, on the other hand, the display will regulate itself down to 1 Hz and thus extend the battery life.

For the iPhone 13 to also receive a display with a 120 Hz refresh rate has been a rumor that has made its way for quite some time now. By the way, we have summarized the most important points in our article on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The Always-On Display is a logical progression but also long overdue. Many Android smartphones have offered such capability for a long time now, depicting information such as time, weather, or other notifications on their displays even in idle mode.

In addition to a new display technology, the iPhone 13 is also touted to be powered by the new Apple A15 processor. In addition to delivering significantly better performance than its predecessor (which is no pushover in the first place), Gurman expects battery runtimes to go beyond 15-20 hours, which is the average figure for the current iPhone 12 series.

Stay tuned as we continue to bring you the latest developments concerning the iPhone 13 in all of its iterations.