New iPhone 13 announced: ProMotion, A15 Bionic and new camera module

The iPhone 13 is official. Confirming almost all the rumors, Apple announced today four new models. The big highlights of this new generation are the new A15 Bionic processor, the ProMotion display, and a host of camera and video improvements.

Summary:

Apple today announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini models

All devices are packed with the new A15 Bionic SoC

Pre-sales begin this Friday (17)

During the "California Streaming" event, Apple CEO Tim Cook presented the company's new smartphones for 2021. Much of the expectations of the specialized media and fans of the company were met. Below, you check out the news about each model.

These are the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini / © Apple / Screenshot: NextPit

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

The new iPhone 13 and 13 mini hit the market with an OLED screen, just as it did in the previous generation, and a 12% smaller front camera module than in the iPhone 12 versions. The Super Retina display is 28% brighter and offers up to 1,200 nits on the standard model.

The big highlight is the new A15 Bionic processor. According to the company, the SoC is 50% faster than the leading competitor (likely Qualcomm) and offers 30% faster graphics. In addition to the better performance, Apple promised an optimized energy efficiency.

Built on 5 nm architecture, the chip handles Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications more efficiently. As always, processing is done right on the device.

These are the highlights for the new A15 Bionic SoC / © Apple

The camera features a dual sensor module. The 12 Megapixel wide-angle lens has a f/1.6 aperture, and the 12 MP ultra-wide-angle has a f/2.4 aperture, with 120° field of view. In addition, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 models are equipped with the image stabilization system from the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In other words, we have the same stabilized videos from the Pro smartphone in the standard line, which moves the wide-angle sensor in a physical way to avoid vibrations.

The new features of the iPhone 12 summarized / © Apple

Regarding video, the iPhone 13 now features the "Cinematic mode", which offers a recording function similar to movie productions, making the iPhone camera creations even more versatile. Just start recording and the focus is done automatically, in real time. The demo was really impressive during the presentation, controlling focus seamlessly or with just a touch on the screen.

Regarding the battery, we had a change in the size and stamina compared to past generations. Now, the iPhone 13 mini lasts up to 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Mini, while the iPhone 13 offers 2.5 hours more. Apple has also increased the MagSafe accessory ecosystem, with multi-chargers, cases, wallets and power banks.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini were announced today starting at $699 for the mini model and $799 for the traditional model, with storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. The models will be available from this Friday on pre-order, hitting shelves on September 24.

The new iPhone 13 Pro features a three-camera module / © Apple / Screenshot: NextPit

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The most advanced models in the new series are the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the former has a 6.1-inch screen and the latter 6.7-inch. The Pro line is available in four colors - graphite, gold, silver and the new sierra blue -, is more durable and comes with a 20% smaller camera notch than we have in the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

The display on the new devices uses the Super Retina XDR technology and offer the much speculated ProMotion feature, which adapts the display refresh rate between 10 and 120 Hertz, depending on content.

The Pro versions have the ProMotion feature / © Apple / Screenshot: NextPit

Just like the standard variants, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, but with a GPU that delivers 30% better graphics performance than the leading competitor according to Apple.

As for the cameras, we have a completely new three camera system with 12 megapixels and LiDAR sensor. A wide-angle lens, another ultra wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens with 3x zoom, allowing 6x optical zoom on all three cameras. Apple promises higher quality photos in low light thanks to its larger sensor and wider aperture. In addition, we have the integration of night mode in all three cameras and a new macro mode for shooting objects up to 2 cm (0.8 inches).

A camera highlight is "Photograph Styles," which makes photo edits in real time, optimizing images with adjustments for scenes and subjects. This feature is also available on the iPhone 13.

"Photograph Styles" promises to optimize your images in real time / © Apple / Screenshot: NextPit

The iPhone 13 Pro also shoots video up to 4K/30fps in ProRes, a high-quality video format that allows you to have more control over video editing in post-production.

As for battery, the iPhone 13 Pro offers 1.5 hours more battery life than the previous variant, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be able to deliver up to 2.5 hours more than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were announced today starting at $9,499 and $10,499, respectively. In 2021, we will have an option with 1T. The models will be available from this Friday on pre-order, hitting the market on September 24. However, the launch date in Brazil has not yet been revealed.

The prices of the iPhone 13 Model Price iPhone 13 128 GB: US$ 799

256 GB: US$ 899

512 GB: US$ 1099 iPhone 13 mini 128 GB: US$ 699

256 GB: US$ 799

512 GB: US$ 999 iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: US$ 999

256 GB: US$ 1099

512 GB: US$ 1299

1 TB: US$ 1499 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: US$ 1099

256 GB: US$ 1199

512 GB: US$ 1399

1 TB: US$ 1599

To know everything that happened at the iPhone 13 launch event, check our recap, covering also the new Apple Watch Series 7, as well as the updated iPad and iPad mini, also, follow NextPit on Twitter, Facebook and Telegram.

So, what do you think of the new iPhone 13?