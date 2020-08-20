Here's what the smallest Apple iPhone 12 looks like

This fall Apple will, according to current rumors, introduce a new, small iPhone with a 5.4-inch display. New render images now show what this small phone could look like.

For many years now, Apple's fans of small smartphones have had to limit themselves to the iPhone SE. But even the second generation of the cheaper Apple phone is anything but small. A solution to this could come this fall in the form of an iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display, which, due to its almost frameless design, could still be smaller than the current iPhone SE 2.

The Slovakian site svetapple.sk has taken a closer look at exactly this model in a series of render images. The most obvious change of the iPhones 12 is the now no longer rounded design of the frames. Instead, a flat frame is used. This makes the new iPhones look more like iPhone 4 or iPhone 5.

This is how the designer imagines the smallest iPhone 12 model. / © svetapple.sk

Since the 5.4-inch model is supposed to be one of the cheaper iPhone 12 models, we can expect a glossy glass surface on the back, which is enclosed in an aluminum frame. Stainless steel and milky glass are probably only available in the more expensive Pro versions with a 6.1- or 6.7-inch display.

What remains is the camera module, which contains two sensors and lenses. Three cameras and a ToF sensor will probably be only available in the Pro model.

iPhone 12: colorful models to remain

The designers expect a number of colorful designs for the regular iPhone 12, and they also assume that Apple will slightly adjust the colors of the previous year's model.

The rumors about a smaller notch are overrated according to the site. The notch in the display could turn out a bit smaller, but there probably won't be a noticeable reduction of its size.

Due to the OLED display – compared to the LCD panel in the iPhone 11 – the bezels can shrink noticeably. This ensures that the smartphone will not feel claustrophobic despite the overall smaller display size.

The new iPhone models will probably not be available this year in September. Apple had already announced that the new smartphone would be delayed by several weeks.

The picture at the top of this article shows the iPhone 11 Pro Max.