iPad Pro 2022 may launch with M2 chip and MagSafe charging

Apple has left out the 2022 iPad Pro from its March "Peek Performance" event as the Cupertino company is likely saving it for this year's fall event. The tablet could be introduced with a new powerful, more efficient M2 chip along with an array of refreshed MacBook Pro and Mac hardware, says reknown Apple leaker Mark Gurman.

The latest newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman points out that Apple is cooking the M2 chip to be ready for the new iPad Pro and MacBook later this year. This coincides with the fact that Apple always holds two separate events every fall: one for iPhone and one for its Mac hardware.

Apple's M2 chip is more efficient, more powerful

There is no concrete news yet for the upcoming M2 chip but it is expected to be more battery efficient because of the new 4-nm process than the M1 chip. The GPU is also rumored to have additional cores while the CPU may remain at eight-core at varying individual core speed. Apple always flexes the computing power of their chipsets and they could really use the new numbers to brag about.

Another claim that arises is the return of MagSafe charging particularly on the iPad Pro. It is unknown how they will incorporate it with the iPad Pro given it currently uses a USB Type-C port and a magnetic connector for the Apple Pencil and other accessories.

The iPad Pro 2022 may come with a new version of iOS and in different sizes similar to the previous model. And aside from these powerful tablets, Apple could also launch a set of new MacBook Pros and Mac mini during the fall event. The M2 chip is the likely candidate to power these new devices.

The event is still several months away, but 2022 is looking to be a big year for Apple. So, what particular produce are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comment.