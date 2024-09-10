Hot topics

iOS 18: Here's When You Can Download to the Major iPhone Update

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Apple iOS 18 update when to download install iPhone
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Alongside the launch of the new iPhone 16 at the September iPhone event, Apple also revealed the availability of the much-awaited iOS 18 update. The iOS 18 RC or Release Candidate version also rolled out to developers and testers on the same day. Here's when you can begin your iPhone to iOS 18.

When can you download and install iOS 18?

Apple has targeted for iOS 18 to be released to all public users on September 16, which is next Monday. There is no exact time of the given day, but similar to the previous major iOS updates, some users in other regions might receive it as early as Sunday night.

Beta users can also opt to return to the stable and public iOS 18 by going to the Sofware update section in the Settings.

iOS 18 brings new customizations on the home screen and lock screen, introducing dark and tint stylings on the app icons. There is an overhauled control center as well, which now allows you to reposition and resize widgets and shortcut buttons. The Photos app was also redesigned, with a new way to organize photos and albums.

Screenshots of the news Dark Mode setups on iOS 18
From left to right, the setups consist of Dark Mode with a darker view, Light Mode, Dark Mode with a darker view, and Tinted Mode with a darker view. / © nextpit

While Siri is receiving a makeover particularly in terms of animation, the upgraded assistant capabilities, such as the ability to analyze screen content and cross-apps integration, will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro (review) duo.

As for supported devices, iOS 18 is compatible with the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, all the way to the iPhone 15. But then again, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) will receive Apple Intelligence with generative AI features in addition to the iPhone 16 series.

  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone XS / XS Max
  • iPhone 11 series
  • iPhone SE 2nd gen.
  • iPhone SE 3rd gen.
  • iPhone 12 series
  • iPhone 12 mini 
  • iPhone 13 series
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 14 series
  • iPhone 15 series

Apple is also releasing the iOS 18 Release Candidate to developers. Do note that everything should be similar to the upcoming iOS 18 public version.

When can you get Apple Intelligence and AI features?

If you have the iPhone 15 Pro or any of the newer iPhone 16 models, Apple Intelligence is scheduled to be made available with the iOS 18.1 update. There's no official release window for the release of the firmware, but it's estimated to ship sometime in October.

Have you enrolled for iOS 18 beta or are you waiting for the public release? Let us know in the comments.

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing