Alongside the launch of the new iPhone 16 at the September iPhone event, Apple also revealed the availability of the much-awaited iOS 18 update . The iOS 18 RC or Release Candidate version also rolled out to developers and testers on the same day. Here's when you can begin your iPhone to iOS 18.

When can you download and install iOS 18?

Apple has targeted for iOS 18 to be released to all public users on September 16, which is next Monday. There is no exact time of the given day, but similar to the previous major iOS updates, some users in other regions might receive it as early as Sunday night.

Beta users can also opt to return to the stable and public iOS 18 by going to the Sofware update section in the Settings.

iOS 18 brings new customizations on the home screen and lock screen, introducing dark and tint stylings on the app icons. There is an overhauled control center as well, which now allows you to reposition and resize widgets and shortcut buttons. The Photos app was also redesigned, with a new way to organize photos and albums.

From left to right, the setups consist of Dark Mode with a darker view, Light Mode, Dark Mode with a darker view, and Tinted Mode with a darker view. / © nextpit

While Siri is receiving a makeover particularly in terms of animation, the upgraded assistant capabilities, such as the ability to analyze screen content and cross-apps integration, will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro (review) duo.

As for supported devices, iOS 18 is compatible with the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, all the way to the iPhone 15. But then again, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) will receive Apple Intelligence with generative AI features in addition to the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone XR

iPhone XS / XS Max

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE 2nd gen.

iPhone SE 3rd gen.

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

Apple is also releasing the iOS 18 Release Candidate to developers. Do note that everything should be similar to the upcoming iOS 18 public version.

When can you get Apple Intelligence and AI features?

If you have the iPhone 15 Pro or any of the newer iPhone 16 models, Apple Intelligence is scheduled to be made available with the iOS 18.1 update. There's no official release window for the release of the firmware, but it's estimated to ship sometime in October.

Have you enrolled for iOS 18 beta or are you waiting for the public release? Let us know in the comments.