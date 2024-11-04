Hot topics

Get Ready: iOS 18.2's Advanced AI Features Arriving Early

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit iPhone 16 Hands On Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

We know Apple plans to release the iOS 18.2 update which will introduce a second wave of Apple Intelligence features this December. A recent report has narrowed down the timeline for when iPhone users can expect the firmware to arrive.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman forecasted Apple will roll out iOS 18.2 in the first week of December, which is about a month from now.

While a specific day hasn’t been mentioned, we can safely hazard a guess based on past releases. For instance, iOS 18.1 launched on Monday, October 28. Therefore, it’s likely that Apple will release iOS 18.2 at the start of the week as well, possibly as early as December 2. This would be ahead of Apple’s usual release timing, which was pushed back to the second week of December last year with iOS 17.2.

What major updates are there in iOS 18.2?

iOS 18.2 introduces several new AI features as part of Apple Intelligence. Among them are the text-to-image generators, Genmoji, and Image Playground. For iPad users, there’s also a new feature in the Notes app called Image Wand, which generates images based on sketches—similar to Samsung’s Sketch to Image tool.

Another addition is Apple’s answer to Google Lens, dubbed Visual Intelligence. This feature allows users to point their camera at objects, places, or scenes and receive relevant information from the web. Users can then perform follow-up actions by tapping an “Ask” button, such as prompting Siri to dial a detected phone number.

Apple Intelligence's image generator tool: Image Playground
Image Playground is the AI image generator for iPhones. / © Apple

Apple will also enhance its Writing Tools feature, initially introduced with iOS 18.1. In addition, Siri will offer optional ChatGPT integration, useful for queries that may be too complex for the iPhone’s built-in assistant.

In another update, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English variants, including those used in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa, and the UK. We may also see performance optimizations for existing AI tools.

Other System Changes

Outside of Apple Intelligence, iOS 18.2 will introduce a new “Default Apps” section within Settings. As part of the Digital Markets Act, European users will have more flexibility to set third-party apps and services as defaults in place of Apple’s native options.

The iOS 18.2 update is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro (Max), iPhone 16 series, iPad Mini 7, and iPad tablets equipped with the Apple M chipset.

Do you look forward to any of these new Apple Intelligence features? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Bloomberg

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing