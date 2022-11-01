iOS 16.2: What's new and when will the update be released

More than a week after shipping the iOS 16.1 , Apple now has a release date for iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. Insider and leaker Mark Gurman was told that the Cupertino is already testing the upcoming firmware and slated to deliver it to the public in mid-December, just in time for the holiday season.

The mentioned schedule coincides with the beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 that are recently seeded to testers and developers. True with most software updates of Apple, it would take several releases of betas before the definitive version is available to the public.

Which iPhone model will get the iOS 16.2 update?

Like the base iOS 16, the point two update is compatible from the iPhone 8 series and iPhone SE 2nd gen all the way to the iPhone 14 (Plus) and iPhone 14 Pro (Max). At the same time, the succeeding minor versions will also make their way to these models. Apple notably ended the support for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus this year.

What are the new features of iOS 16.2?

Apple has not confirmed the official changelog for iOS 16.2. But based on the beta, the update should continue improving Live Activities and the Home app. The latter received support for the new Matter smart home standard with iOS 16.1, the next firmware will add new architecture to the system.

Furthermore, the Freeform collaboration app that was introduced in WWDC is finally heading to iPhones and iPads. Apple is seen to focus on health features too with Sleep and Medication widgets added on the Lock Screen.

Crucially, iOS 16.2 beta has enabled users to report if the Emergency SOS was unintentionally triggered. This was in light of the recent events where the Crash Detection feature on iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 was being triggered by rollercoaster rides.

Did you upgrade to iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1? Let us hear about your experience with Apple's latest updates.