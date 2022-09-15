Not too late: iOS 16.1 beta adds battery percentage to notched and mini iPhones

While the public iOS users are still exploring iOS 16 , beta testers are already in for another treat. Apple has begun seeding the first iOS 16.1 beta. The next major iteration of iOS 16 brings key features such as a battery percentage indicator to older mini and notched iPhones .

TL;DR

Apple released the first iOS 16.1 beta.

It adds a battery percentage indicator, updated Lock Screen customizations, and more.

The update is available for developers and beta testers.

The biggest addition, and surprise, with the iOS 16.1 beta update is the battery percentage indicator. Aside from the regular and Pro models, Apple didn't specify if other remaining iPhone sizes will receive the graphically enhanced battery status. It seems that such speculation has been confirmed with the latest pre-release software version for iPhones.

Once updated, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini users will receive the same battery percentage icon option that they need to enable from the settings. Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR also support this feature.

Clean energy charging and other features on iOS 16.1

On top of the usual bug fixes, iOS 16.1 will ship with several other changes. Apple has made it easier to customize the Lock Screen and Home Screen with this update. In addition, it is now easier to manage screenshots as the interface has been refreshed, offering less obtrusive buttons.

Other features like a new Matter section for smart home devices and Clean Energy Charging were also introduced. The latter is Cupertino's latest initiative to amplify green and sustainable energy. It intelligently selects the period on when to charge your iPhone with the least carbon emission power.

You can check out the highlights of iOS 16.1 below:

Battery percentage icon for the iPhone 12 and 13 mini, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11.

Easier to customize the Lock Screen and Home Screen.

Clean Energy Charging option.

Updated screenshot interface.

Added live activities and APIs.

Matter section for smart home devices.

Minor bugs and fixes.

If you have enrolled for the beta, the update is available for download that comes in a hefty size. On the other hand, iOS 16 has been shipped to all users. And if you haven't performed the update yet, we have prepared a comprehensive list of iOS 16 features here.