iOS 15: important iPhone models may get left behind

With iOS 14 Apple supported all devices that were also compatible with iOS 13. With iOS 15, however, the company could decouple various older smartphones from the update train.

So far, iOS 14 support ranges from the iPhone 6s and iPhone SE (2016) to the current iPhone 12 Pro Max. The 6s from 2015 was already the minimum requirement of iOS 13 last year, but according to a current rumor, Apple will tighten the compatibility screw again with iOS 15.

iOS 15: no updates for iPhone 6s or iPhone SE (2016)?

According to the Israeli site The Verifier, the first iPhone SE and the mentioned iPhone 6s will disappear from the list of compatible iOS devices in 2021. Both devices are equipped with Apple's A9 chip, which may be obsolete by next year. As a reminder: iPhone 6s and 6s Plus were already introduced in September 2015. The first iPhone SE followed in March 2016.

iOS 15 would then be compatible with the following Apple smartphones:

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

"iPhone 13"

The iPhone SE (2016) may not get iOS 15 and no longer be provided with updates. / © NextPit

iPadOS: No information on iPad compatibility

The report only refers to iPhones, it does not provide any information about iPads. iPadOS 13 is compatible with all iPad Pros, iPad (5th generation and above), iPad mini 4 and newer, and iPad Air 2 and newer. However, if the limit is the built-in Apple chip, some tablets could end up on the siding.

According to MacRumors, The Verifier does not have the best track record. However, the site correctly predicted last year that iOS 14 would support all devices that were already compatible with iOS 13.