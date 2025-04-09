Hot topics

The Instagram iPad App Dream Could Become a Reality in 2025

Instagram has long been accessible on iPads—but only via a ported iPhone version that fails to fully utilize the tablet’s larger display. That may soon change. A new report suggests Meta is finally developing a dedicated Instagram app for iPad, prompted in part by the looming possibility of a TikTok ban in the U.S.

TikTok Ban Pushes Meta to Reevaluate iPad App Plans

According to The Information, an Instagram employee confirmed that work on an iPad-optimized version of the app is underway. The move reportedly stems from the uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future in the U.S., where the ByteDance-owned platform is facing increasing regulatory pressure and the threat of an outright ban.

This marks a significant shift from Meta’s previous stance. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in 2020 that building an iPad app was not the “next best thing to do,” citing a lack of development resources. He reaffirmed this position in 2022 and 2023, stating there were still no plans to create a dedicated iPad version.

Now, with TikTok’s future unclear, Meta appears to be positioning Instagram—particularly its short-form video feature Reels—as a direct alternative. This may also explain recent updates aimed at improving Reels, including enhanced editing tools, broader functionality, and longer video duration.

While Instagram technically runs on iPads, it’s still just a scaled-up iPhone app. Users can also access Instagram through a web browser, but with limited features. A dedicated iPad version would finally bring a full-featured experience that takes advantage of the tablet’s larger screen and capabilities.

There’s no official word on when the iPad app will launch. It could arrive later this year, but the timeline may depend on how the situation with TikTok unfolds. If a U.S. ban becomes more likely, Meta could fast-track development to capitalize on the shift in user attention.

Have you been waiting for a dedicated Instagram app for iPad? What features do you want to see? Let us know in the comments!

Source: The Information

