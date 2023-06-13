Huawei Watch 4 vs Watch 4 Pro: Which Smartwatch to Choose?

The Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro are the two new connected watches from the Chinese giant. But which model should you choose? To find out, we've compared the design and features of the Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro to help you choose the right smartwatch for your needs.

Huawei Watch 4 vs Watch 4 Pro: The datasheet comparison

Huawei Watch 4 vs Watch 4 Pro Product Huawei Watch 4 Watch 4 Pro Image Price 449,99€ 549,99€ Screen 1.5'' AMOLED

466 × 466 pixels, 310 DPI

3D Glass 1.5'' LTPO AMOLED

466 × 466 pixels, 310 DPI

Sapphire glass Case size 46 mm 48 mm SoC Qualcomm SW5100 Memory 32 GB ROM + 2 GB RAM OS HarmonyOS 3.1 Connectivity Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC Wi-Fi | 4G | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC Satellite GPS + GLONASS + GALILEO + BeiDou + QZSS Battery 530 mAh

up to 3 days of autonomy in standard mode

up to 14 days in ultra-long autonomy mode 780 mAh

up to 4.5 days of autonomy in standard mode

up to 21 days in ultra-long autonomy mode Water resistance IP68; 5 ATM-50 m, diving (up to 30 m) Material Stainless steel Aerospace-grade titanium Dimensions and weight 46.2 × 46.2 × 10.9 mm

48 g 47.6 × 47.6 × 12.9 mm

65 g Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Barometer, Temperature sensor, ECG sensor, Depth sensor Others Microphone, speaker, eSIM

Now available in Europe, the Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro should soon be arriving at the editorial office for testing. For now, this comparison is based on the technical specifications of the two smartwatches. It will be updated later with test impressions. As expected when talking about the Chinese giant, neither of the smartwatches will be available in the US.

Table of contents:

Huawei Watch 4 vs Watch 4 Pro: Design and Screen

The Huawei Watch 4 and Watch Pro are very similar. The Chinese manufacturer has succeeded in bringing out two beautiful, eye-catching connected watches. The Watch 4 has a stainless-steel case, compared with aerospace-grade titanium for the Watch 4 Pro. With their 46 mm and 48 mm cases respectively, the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro are not for small wrists.

ALSO READ:

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro is quite imposing. / © Huawei

The Watch 4 is available with a black fluoroelastomer strap (like the Apple Watch straps), while you can choose between dark brown leather and titanium for the strap of the Watch 4 Pro. Both smartwatches feature a rotating crown positioned just above a button on the right-hand side.

The rotating crown gives access to the home screen, while the second button gives access to shortcuts and recent applications.

Underneath the smartwatches are the sensors, notably for heart rate monitoring. The Watch 4 and 4 Pro are water-resistant to 50 m.

Huawei has equipped its Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The 3D glass screen on the Watch 4 is very attractive, while the Watch 4 Pro features Sapphire glass. Both models feature Always On Display.

Huawei Watch 4 vs Watch 4 Pro: Sensors and features

Huawei has equipped its new smartwatches with all the sensors worthy of models in their price range. The Watch and Watch 4 Pro feature an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer, temperature sensor, ECG sensor, and depth sensor.

The Chinese giant has pulled out all the stops when it comes to well-being, and it shows with the functionalities of the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro. The brand highlights its one-minute overview of key health monitoring indicators. Indeed, with a single tap, you can get a clear overview of your health trends.

The function, called Health Glance, tracks seven key indicators at once, including heart rate, SpO2 level, ECG, stress, skin temperature, breathing status, and arterial stiffness. Results can be printed out and shared from the HUAWEI Health app.

Other features include beat-by-beat ECG analysis, heart rate alerts, breathing monitoring, and advanced sleep monitoring. The Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro can also warn you when your loved ones' heart rate and SpO2 are abnormal, and can detect if a family member has fallen by automatically issuing an emergency call.

The Huawei Watch 4 is also designed for athletes. / © Huawei

Another important feature is blood glucose monitoring. Huawei has taken the lead over Samsung and Apple and now offers non-invasive blood glucose monitoring on its Watch 4 Pro. In effect, the smartwatch sends you an alert to warn you of a risk of hyperglycemia. Unfortunately, this feature is only available in China.

Athletes were not forgotten, and Huawei offers over 100 training modes, including outdoor activities such as snorkeling and hiking.

Also read: Huawei Band 7 review

Since we are talking about Huawei wearables, the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro run the in-house HarmonyOS 3.1 and are compatible with smartphones running Android 6 or higher and iPhones running iOS 13 or higher.

The brand has also made an effort on the ergonomics of its smartwatches with new interactions such as the customizable quick bar which lets you access the most frequently used functions, new widgets for the most important functions, and a floating task ball that lets you minimize what you have open.

What's more, thanks to eSIM and GPS integration, you can stay connected without your smartphone and enjoy a pleasant experience thanks to third-party applications.

Huawei Watch 4 vs Watch 4 Pro: Battery life

Huawei has placed a 530 mAh battery on the Watch 4 and a 780 mAh battery on the Watch 4 Pro. The brand claims a battery life difference of a day and a half in normal use. On paper, you should be able to last 3 days with the Watch 4 versus 4.5 days for the Watch 4 Pro.

On both models, there's an Ultra Long Autonomy mode that considerably increases battery life. With this mode, autonomy reaches 8 and 12 days respectively on the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro. It's possible to go even further by limiting certain functions, thus increasing autonomy to 14 and 21 days respectively. We'll find out for sure in our full tests.

Both connected watches recharge wirelessly via the supplied charger. According to the manufacturer, recharging takes 65 minutes in both cases.

Huawei Watch 4 vs Watch 4 Pro: Price and availability

The Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro have been on sale since June 9, 2023. The Watch 4 costs 449.99 euros, while the Watch 4 Pro with its dark brown leather strap costs 549.99 euros. The Watch 4 Pro with titanium strap costs 649.99 euros. You can buy them from Huawei's official store or from online retailers.

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro is available with a dark brown leather strap. / © Huawei

Expect to see the devices on sale in the US through unofficial marketplace sellers, but be aware that you won't have factory support or a warranty.

Huawei Watch 4 vs Watch 4 Pro: First Impressions

Finally, the Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro are two very promising connected watches. With their different materials, case sizes, and screen protectors, the visual differences between the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro are numerous. In terms of functionalities, the only difference seems to be the blood glucose monitoring function. Sports functions are the same on both models.

In terms of technical specifications, the Watch 4 Pro is better than the Watch 4. But as mentioned at the outset, we haven't yet tested the smartwatches. So I'd advise you to wait for nextpit's reviews, so we can make a real recommendation based on our own experiences.

What do you think of the new Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro? Are you planning to buy one of these smartwatches? Which one suits you best?