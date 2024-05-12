Huawei is launching a Space Edition of its premium smartwatch, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro. This is set to impress with a sophisticated titanium case and sapphire glass display—and comes with eSIM support. This means you can also use the watch away from your smartphone. We have already had the opportunity to try out the Watch 4 Pro Space Edition.

Huawei Watch 4 Pro design and build quality The new Space Edition of the Huawei Watch 4 Pro once again places great emphasis on design. The case is still made of titanium, but a new diamond-like carbon coating has been used. This gives the watch its dark grey color and is intended to make it even more resistant. The same material is also used in luxury watches and in the aerospace industry. This makes the watch particularly suitable for demanding outdoor activities. The Huawei Watch 4 Pro is also IP68 water-resistant and certified for diving to a depth of up to 30 meters. Thanks to a special carbon coating, the titanium case of the Huawei Watch 4 Pro is dark gray. / © nextpit With the Space Edition, you also get several exclusive space-themed watch faces. The Laval dial, for example, shows the inside of a rocket engine as used in space travel and lights up when you interact with the watch. The red and black ceramic bezel matches the dial perfectly. With a size of 46 mm, a thickness of 1.3 cm, and a weight of around 110 g including the metal strap, the watch is no lightweight and is aimed at fans of large, high-quality watches. As usual with Huawei, the workmanship of the watch and metal wristband is of a very high standard. The Huawei Watch 4 Pro is quite a bulky smartwatch. / © nextpit The display is spherically curved and uses a 1.5-inch round AMOLED panel. The resolution is 466 x 466 pixels, giving the watch a pixel density of 310 ppi.

Sport and health functions In terms of technical features, the new Space Edition is no different from the regular Huawei Watch 4 Pro. The smartwatch features an accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate monitor, barometer, compass, GPS, blood oxygen sensor, and a thermometer to measure skin temperature. These sensors enable continuous monitoring of vital data and health, sports tracking, and sleep recording. The Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition even supports the creation of an electrocardiogram (ECG) of the heart's workings. You can monitor your daily activity and see at a glance whether you have already reached your daily calorie target. Huawei's training app also includes over 100 different sports that the watch can record. We were even able to discover exotic sports such as various dance styles and eSports when we first tried out the smartwatch. The app can not only record training sessions but also support training with courses. My personal highlight as an occasional runner was the running training. Here you can choose between different courses for beginners and advanced runners or even put together individual training sessions. For other sports, there are preparatory fitness instructions such as a warm-up or cool-down after a race, cycling, or swimming training.

Software and battery life Huawei's own Harmony OS operating system is used on the smartwatch. This means that the watch can be used with both Android smartphones and iPhones and the Huawei Health app is used to pair and analyze fitness data. This is already pre-installed on Huawei smartphones. Thanks to eSIM support, you can leave your smartphone at home while jogging. / © nextpit Android users can download the app in their browser and iPhone users can find it in the App Store. Data can also be exported to the Apple Health app. The smartwatch is connected via Bluetooth. You can also use this wireless standard to connect headphones directly to the watch and leave your smartphone at home during training, for example. Very long for a smartwatch: the battery life of the Watch 4 Pro Space Edition is said to be around four to five days. / © nextpit The battery life of the watch is said to be four to five days with typical use. In ultra energy-saving mode, up to three weeks of battery life are possible. The watch is charged using the charging puck supplied.