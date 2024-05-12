Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition Hands-On: Really Spacey!
Huawei is launching a Space Edition of its premium smartwatch, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro. This is set to impress with a sophisticated titanium case and sapphire glass display—and comes with eSIM support. This means you can also use the watch away from your smartphone. We have already had the opportunity to try out the Watch 4 Pro Space Edition.
Huawei Watch 4 Pro release date and price
The regular Huawei Watch 4 Pro already has an impressive price tag. You currently pay a good 400 euros (approx. 430 USD) in the cheapest online stores. For the Space Edition with space-certified titanium, eSIM support, and more, you pay 649 euros ($700) in Huawei's online store. As with other Huawei launches, the Watch 4 Pro won't be sold in the US officially, but some third parties may offer them on online marketplaces.
Huawei Watch 4 Pro design and build quality
The new Space Edition of the Huawei Watch 4 Pro once again places great emphasis on design. The case is still made of titanium, but a new diamond-like carbon coating has been used. This gives the watch its dark grey color and is intended to make it even more resistant. The same material is also used in luxury watches and in the aerospace industry. This makes the watch particularly suitable for demanding outdoor activities. The Huawei Watch 4 Pro is also IP68 water-resistant and certified for diving to a depth of up to 30 meters.
With the Space Edition, you also get several exclusive space-themed watch faces. The Laval dial, for example, shows the inside of a rocket engine as used in space travel and lights up when you interact with the watch. The red and black ceramic bezel matches the dial perfectly.
With a size of 46 mm, a thickness of 1.3 cm, and a weight of around 110 g including the metal strap, the watch is no lightweight and is aimed at fans of large, high-quality watches. As usual with Huawei, the workmanship of the watch and metal wristband is of a very high standard.
The display is spherically curved and uses a 1.5-inch round AMOLED panel. The resolution is 466 x 466 pixels, giving the watch a pixel density of 310 ppi.
Sport and health functions
In terms of technical features, the new Space Edition is no different from the regular Huawei Watch 4 Pro. The smartwatch features an accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate monitor, barometer, compass, GPS, blood oxygen sensor, and a thermometer to measure skin temperature.
These sensors enable continuous monitoring of vital data and health, sports tracking, and sleep recording. The Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition even supports the creation of an electrocardiogram (ECG) of the heart's workings.
You can monitor your daily activity and see at a glance whether you have already reached your daily calorie target. Huawei's training app also includes over 100 different sports that the watch can record. We were even able to discover exotic sports such as various dance styles and eSports when we first tried out the smartwatch. The app can not only record training sessions but also support training with courses.
My personal highlight as an occasional runner was the running training. Here you can choose between different courses for beginners and advanced runners or even put together individual training sessions. For other sports, there are preparatory fitness instructions such as a warm-up or cool-down after a race, cycling, or swimming training.
Software and battery life
Huawei's own Harmony OS operating system is used on the smartwatch. This means that the watch can be used with both Android smartphones and iPhones and the Huawei Health app is used to pair and analyze fitness data. This is already pre-installed on Huawei smartphones.
Android users can download the app in their browser and iPhone users can find it in the App Store. Data can also be exported to the Apple Health app. The smartwatch is connected via Bluetooth. You can also use this wireless standard to connect headphones directly to the watch and leave your smartphone at home during training, for example.
The battery life of the watch is said to be four to five days with typical use. In ultra energy-saving mode, up to three weeks of battery life are possible. The watch is charged using the charging puck supplied.
Preliminary conclusion
The Space Edition is not a new smartwatch, but a new color variant of the 2023 Huawei Watch 4 Pro. In terms of functions, the new model is identical and the workmanship remains at a first-class level. Buyers can look forward to a new, darker color option with red accents and also get several exclusive watch faces.
Due to its heavy weight of over 100 grams and 46 mm design, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition is aimed at fans of larger watches. The smartwatch costs 649 euros (700 US dollars) including eSIM support and a metal wristband. European buyers are also eligible for some pre-order bonuses that vary according to the country.
