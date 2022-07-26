Tech & Community
Huawei's new Watch 3 Pro 2022 may come with autonomous navigation, ECG

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Huawei is scheduled to announce a slew of fresh smart products including the new Watch 3 Pro model on July 27. The company also teased its fans about the advanced navigation feature that will arrive on its smartwatch. It is expected that it will finally sport ECG in addition to the retained 4G LTE connectivity.

TL;DR

  • Huawei will announce a set of smart products on July 27.
  • Huawei's Watch 3 Pro (2022) could feature an ECG sensor.
  • An autonomous navigation feature is expected for the new smartwatch model.

Originally launched in 2021, the Huawei Watch 3 Pro should not be confused with the recently introduced Watch GT 3 and Watch GT 3 Pro. The latter pair of watches are already boasting ECG sensors through their crowns—similar to the Apple Watch Series 7. This feature is noticeably absent from last year's non-GT Watch 3 Pro, which is now apparently going to be re-launched as a 2022 edition.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro with ECG
Huawei teases its Watch 3 Pro (2022) with independent GPS navigation / © Huawei

Moreover, it is already expected that the upcoming smartwatch might be named as Watch 3 Pro ECG or just Watch 3 Pro 2022. What's wrong with the "4"—or even the "5", if you're really superstitious. Nonetheless, what is confirmed by Huawei is an "independent navigation" feature that won't require you touching your phone.

The aforementioned function is seemingly pretty similar to the navigation features you'd find on Garmin smartwatches for example. The Chinese company could take advantage of Harmony OS 3.0 to enable the navigation feature. However, it's safer to wait for the official announcement of Huawei if and how this will eventually work on the yet un-announced new Watch 3 Pro.

Pricing and availability of Huawei Watch 3 Pro (2022)

Other specifications are not yet confirmed. The original Huawei Watch 3 (Pro) rocks a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM, 5ATM water resistance rating, GPS, and 4G cellular connectivity. Huawei Watch 3 was priced at $400 (€330) while the titanium or Pro version retailed around $500.

Do you think Huawei's devices still offer great value for your money? Let us hear your thoughts.

Source: Huawei Central

