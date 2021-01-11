HP Elite Wireless Earbuds unveiled: optimised for phone & video conferencing

While HP has been known for printers and PCs, the US company is now entering the field of Bluetooth headphones. With the Elite Wireless Earbuds, the company primarily wants to improve the quality of conference calls.

While Android or iOS support from current true wireless headphones is nothing special, HP wants to stand out from the strong competition in the field of true wireless headphones with the Elite Wireless Earbuds by offering extended Windows support. The manufacturer unveiled the new model as part of CES 2021. HP is not only promising smartphone apps for its first Bluetooth headphones, but also an application for Windows 10, which should allow the configuration of the small earbuds.

In addition, the headphones should also allow quick switching between different sources thanks to Microsoft Swift Pair. It's also said to be possible to connect the HP Elite Wireless Earbuds to two devices at once. This is said to allow for a seamless transition between the sources. The in-ear headphones, each weighing 8 grams, are controlled with the help of touch surfaces.

HP's Elite Wireless Earbuds come with a matching charging case. / © HP

Phone and video conferencing to get better

In its press release, HP specifically highlights optimization for virtual meetings, which are becoming more common in Corona times. According to the manufacturer, this includes personalized audio tuning, customizable Active Noise Cancelling, and various sound presets.

With the mentioned apps of the Elite Wireless Earbuds, it should also be possible to perform a calibration of each ear. To what extent all these options really help in everyday life in the home office with barking dogs or playing children in the background will only be revealed in a test.

Charging case with USB-C

Like many other competitors, HP also delivers the Elite Wireless Earbuds with their own charging case. Weighing 66 grams and measuring 65×57×29 millimetres, the case not only serves to keep the headphones safe, but also to charge them. The case itself is charged via a USB-C port on the side.

Charging the HP Elite Wireless Earbuds case is done via USB-C. / © HP

The case is said to be able to fully charge the headphones three times. After 15 minutes in the charging case, the runtime of the headphones is said to be 1.5 hours. A full charge, on the other hand, takes about two hours, according to the press release. HP did not provide any details on the battery life of the headphones so far.

The Elite Wireless Earbuds will be available for $199 in the US starting in April.