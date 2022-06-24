How to watch YouTube videos on your Apple Watch using WatchTube

WatchTube is an application that allows you to access YouTube videos directly from your Apple Watch. Your favorite videos are now accessible from your wrist and you can even share its sound from your connected watch . We will show you how.

If you are a fan of Beyoncé like me and want to watch and listen to her from your Apple smartwatch, you can do so now. Created by Hugo Mason, WatchTube is probably the solution that will delight your eyes and ears on your tiny screen. The application is available for free on the Apple Store.

[watchOS 9: Everything you need to know about the new Apple Watch OS]

WatchTube: How does it work?

In 2022, Google still hasn't developed a YouTube app for the Apple Watch. Hugo Mason has taken care of that with WatchTube.

The third-party app allows you to search YouTube, listen to music from your Apple Watch, but more importantly, watch videos on your Apple Watch. How to use WatchTube?

The WatchTube application is very intuitive and easy to use. You just need to download it to your Apple Watch.

Step-by-step instructions:

Install the app on your Apple Watch.

Perform a search on the second page.

Watch your YouTube videos on your Apple Watch.

How to navigate WatchTube. / © NextPit - WatchTube

Unfortunately, you will not be able to access videos and playlists that have been saved in your Google or YouTube account, nor post videos from your watch. But the good news is, unlike Google, this application doesn't collect any private data according to Apple, who have authorized it on its App Store.

Did you find this information useful? Do you lean more into YouTube Premium or just plain old ad-riddled YouTube? And above all, are you ready to watch videos on your Apple Watch?