How to watch the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have already started, but there is still time to get ready to watch the opening ceremony of the biggest sporting event on the planet, which takes place this Friday, 23th. Learn how to watch on mobile or tablet the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
When will the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony happen
The party that declares the opening of the Olympic Games takes place on July 23, Friday, at 8 p.m. in Tokyo's time zone. With the theme "United by Emotion", the event should last approximately 3 hours, including the Parade of Nations.
- Japan Standard Time: 20:00
- India Standard Time: 16:30
- Central European Summer Time: 13:00
- British Summer Time: 12:00
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 11:00
- Eastern Time: 7:00 (7 a.m.)
- Pacific Time: 4:00 (4 a.m.)
How and where to watch the Olympics opening ceremony
United States - NBC
In America, the event will be broadcast live by NBC, including its app, website and the Peacock streaming service. It will also replay the event three times later in the day:
- Live: 6:55 a.m. ET/3:55 a.m. PT
- Primetime Replay: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Encore Replay: 9:10 p.m. PT
- Overnight Replay: 1:10 a.m. PT
The broadcasts can be watched live in the NBC Sports app, as well as the Telemundo Deportes app (hola!):
- Download NBC Sports for Android in the Google Play Store
- Download NBC Sports for iOS in the Apple App Store
- Download Telemundo Deportes for Android in the Google Play Store
- Download Telemundo Deportes for iOS in the Apple App Store
The NBC Sports app is also available on the Microsoft Store (for Xbox Series/One, Windows 10, Windows Phone and Surface Hub), Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Tizen.
NBC's broadcast can also be watched live on the Peacock streaming service, as well as the NBCOlympics website, using your TV provider login.
United Kingdom - BBC
In the UK, BBC will broadcast the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. BBC One will show the event live and can be watched on mobile using the iPlayer app:
- Download BBC iPlayer for Android in the Google Play Store
- Download BBC iPlayer for iOS in the Apple App Store
- Access BBC iPlayer using the web browser
India - Sony and Doordarshan
In India, both Sony Pictures and Doordarshan will be broadcasting the opening ceremony. The event can be watched live in the DD Sports channel from the Prasar Bharati Network, and also in services offering the Sony TEN 1, 2, 3 and 4 channels, in English, Hindi and other languages, including the streaming service Sony Liv.
- Download Sony Liv for Android in the Google Play Store
- Download Sony Liv for iOS in the Apple App Store
- Sony Live can also be accessed on the web: www.sonyliv.com
Europe - Eurosport
In other European countries, the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony can be watched in the Eurosport Player app, available for both Android and iOS, and requires a subscription:
- Download Eurosport Player for Android in the Google Play Store
- Download Eurosport Player for iOS in the Apple App Store
- Access Eurosport Player using the web browser
In some European countries, the broadcast will be also available in the Discovery+ streaming service.
Europe - national broadcasters
In most European countries the Olympics can also be watched live in selected national channels, check your local schedule to confirm if the opening ceremony will be shown live.
The complete list of national broadcasters can be found in the IOC webpage: www.olympics.com.
No comments