How to watch the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have already started, but there is still time to get ready to watch the opening ceremony of the biggest sporting event on the planet, which takes place this Friday, 23th. Learn how to watch on mobile or tablet the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

When will the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony happen

The party that declares the opening of the Olympic Games takes place on July 23, Friday, at 8 p.m. in Tokyo's time zone. With the theme "United by Emotion", the event should last approximately 3 hours, including the Parade of Nations.

Japan Standard Time: 20:00

India Standard Time: 16:30

Central European Summer Time: 13:00

British Summer Time: 12:00

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 11:00

Eastern Time: 7:00 (7 a.m.)

Pacific Time: 4:00 (4 a.m.)

How and where to watch the Olympics opening ceremony

United States - NBC

In America, the event will be broadcast live by NBC, including its app, website and the Peacock streaming service. It will also replay the event three times later in the day:

Live: 6:55 a.m. ET/3:55 a.m. PT

Primetime Replay: 4:30 p.m. PT

Encore Replay: 9:10 p.m. PT

Overnight Replay: 1:10 a.m. PT

The broadcasts can be watched live in the NBC Sports app, as well as the Telemundo Deportes app (hola!):

The NBC Sports app is also available on the Microsoft Store (for Xbox Series/One, Windows 10, Windows Phone and Surface Hub), Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Tizen.

NBC's broadcast can also be watched live on the Peacock streaming service, as well as the NBCOlympics website, using your TV provider login.

United Kingdom - BBC

In the UK, BBC will broadcast the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. BBC One will show the event live and can be watched on mobile using the iPlayer app:

India - Sony and Doordarshan

In India, both Sony Pictures and Doordarshan will be broadcasting the opening ceremony. The event can be watched live in the DD Sports channel from the Prasar Bharati Network, and also in services offering the Sony TEN 1, 2, 3 and 4 channels, in English, Hindi and other languages, including the streaming service Sony Liv.

Europe - Eurosport

In other European countries, the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony can be watched in the Eurosport Player app, available for both Android and iOS, and requires a subscription:

In some European countries, the broadcast will be also available in the Discovery+ streaming service.

Europe - national broadcasters

In most European countries the Olympics can also be watched live in selected national channels, check your local schedule to confirm if the opening ceremony will be shown live.

Austria - ORF

Belgium - RTBF, VRT

France - France.tv

Germany - ARD, ZDF

Switzerland - SRG

The complete list of national broadcasters can be found in the IOC webpage: www.olympics.com.