How to use Samsung Smart Switch to transfer content to Samsung smartphones

If you just purchased a new Samsung Galaxy Smartphone and wish to transfer data from your old phone to the new device, Samsung has a really good tool called Samsung Smart Switch that can do the task for you. Here’s how you can use Samsung Smart Switch to transfer content from your old smartphone to compatible Samsung Galaxy devices.

Switching from one phone to another has become much easier over the years. As of 2021, there are several seamless methods of doing this, irrespective of the smartphone model and operating system you’re using. We have discussed how to transfer content from your old smartphone to a new one in this detailed article. However, we felt that the Samsung smartphones deserve an article of their own because of the comprehensive features offered by Samsung Smart Switch.

Before you start

There are a couple of things you should be aware of before you start using Samsung Smart Switch to transfer content from your old smartphone to the new Samsung device. The very first requirement is that Samsung Smart Switch only works for transferring data to Samsung devices. You cannot, for example, use this tool to transfer data from, say, a Samsung device to a OnePlus device.

Wirelessly transferring content from one smartphone to another is no longer as daunting as it once used to be. It is almost as fast as doing the task using wires. This is, therefore, our preferred mode of device-to-device content transfer. Now, depending on the smartphone model you own (and the OS it runs), let us take a look at how to use Samsung Smart Switch to wirelessly transfer content.

Samsung Smart Switch: How to wirelessly transfer content from another Android smartphone

The first thing you need to make sure of is that the Samsung Smart Switch app is installed on both the devices in question. If your source smartphone is not a Samsung device, you can download the Smart Switch Android app from the Google Play Store.

On most Samsung devices, this app comes pre-installed and can be accessed by going into the following menu:

Open Settings .

. Tap Accounts and backup .

. Tap on Smart Switch.

On some lower-end Samsung devices, the Smart Switch App may not come preinstalled. Here’s what you need to do in such a scenario.

Open Settings .

. Tap Accounts and backup .

. Tap Bring data from old device under the Smart Switch section.

under the Smart Switch section. You will see a prompt to download Smart Switch.

Proceed with the on-screen instructions and download the app.

Once the app is installed, grant the necessary permissions.

If your Samsung phone doesn't have Samsung Smart Switch preinstalled, here's how you install it/ © NextPit

Once you have ensured that Samsung Smart Switch is installed on both phones, open the app on both devices. You will see a screen that says ‘Bring data to your new phone’ (or Let's Go). Make sure that both the devices are physically close to each other.

On the old phone, tap Send data/ Let's go .

. You will now be asked to choose how you want to connect the two devices. Choose Wireless .

. On the old phone, you will get a pop-up screen called Invitation to connect. Tap Accept .

. The new phone will now attempt to connect to your old phone. You will see a prompt on the old phone to allow the connection. Tap on Allow .

. The connection will be established immediately.

You will need to install Samsung Smart Switch on your old device as well/ © NextPit

The new phone will now show you the things you can select to transfer. This screen will also show the estimated space the transferred data shall take up on your new phone, along with the time it will take to complete the transfer.

The app also lets you fine-tune what you import from your old phone. For example, if you tap on the arrow next to each option, you will see a sub-menu of what to import. If you tap on the arrow next to Messages, as an example, you can select if you want to import all the SMS stored on the phone or the ones from a selected time period. You can also do this for images and videos and select only the ones you need on your new phone.

Once you have made sure of everything, scroll down on the new phone and tap Transfer .

. Once the transfer is complete, click Done on your new phone.

You can select what you really want from your old phone / © NextPit

Samsung Smart Switch: How to transfer content from another Android phone using cables

While the wireless method to transfer content is the easiest way to use Smart Switch, there may be circumstances you will need to use a cable to do this. Here’s how you can transfer content from an Android phone to a Samsung phone using cables.

Things needed: USB Cable, OTG Adapter.

Note: If you have a Lightning to USB-C or USB-C to USB-C cable, you won't need an adapter.

Install Smart Switch Android app from the Google Play Store.

Connect both the phones using the cable.

Open Smart Switch app on the old phone.

On your Samsung device, Open Settings .

. Tap Accounts and backup .

. Tap on Smart Switch .

. Tap Send data/ Let's Go on the old phone.

on the old phone. Tap on Cable .

. Follow the on-screen instructions, select the content you need on the new phone.

Tap transfer and wait for the process to complete.

Samsung Smart Switch: How to transfer content from iOS

Use cable or Cloud backup to transfer content from iOS to Samsung Galaxy devices with Samsung Smart Switch / © NextPit

In case you are moving to a Samsung device from an iPhone, Samsung recommends that you use cables to achieve this. To do this, you will need to get hold of a Lightning to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-C cable (with an adapter) to continue. Here’s how you can start the process.

Samsung Smart Switch: Transfer content from iPhone, iPad using cable

On the Samsung device, tap on Settings and then go to Accounts and backup .

and then go to . Tap Smart Switch.

In case Smart Switch isn’t installed, follow steps mentioned here.

On the new phone, open Smart Switch and then tap Receive data .

. Tap on iPhone/iPad on the Select a source screen.

on the Select a source screen. Connect the cable between the two devices and tap Trust on the pop-up that appears on the iPhone.

on the pop-up that appears on the iPhone. Tap Next on the Samsung device. You may be asked to enter your iPhone passcode during this process.

on the Samsung device. You may be asked to enter your iPhone passcode during this process. Samsung will now scan your iPhone for data to be imported

On the next page, you will see a selection of things that can be imported.

Select all the data you want, scroll to the bottom, and tap on the option that says Transfer .

. Depending on the amount of data that needs to be transferred, this can take anything between 30 minutes to several hours.

Samsung Smart Switch: Transfer content from iPhone, iPad using iCloud

Transferring data from iPhone to Samsung devices using Samsung Smart Switch isn't too difficult thanks to iCloud / © shutterstock

The second option (ex) iPhone users have to transfer data to a new Samsung device is to use iCloud to do this. Do note, however, that iCloud does not back up as many things as the cable method lets you. Use this as the second option.

Open Smart Switch on the new Samsung device.

Tap on Receive data and then select iPhone/iPad .

and then select . Tap on the option that says Get data from iCloud instead at the bottom.

at the bottom. Enter your iCloud and AppleID credentials and follow the on-screen instructions.

You may be asked to enter your verification code. Tap OK .

. Select everything you want to import from the iPhone and tap Import.

Samsung Smart Switch: Transfer content from another Android smartphone using external storage

In case you have a high-capacity USB flash drive or a microSD card, you can use these to transfer data from your old Android phone to the new Samsung phone. For the SD card option to work, both devices should feature a microSD card slot.

Insert the microSD card into the old phone.

Install Smart Switch on the old phone from the Google Play Store.

Open Smart Switch and tap the SD card icon on the top right corner and then tap Back up .

. You can now select what you need to back up.

After selection, tap Back up again and wait for the process to complete.

again and wait for the process to complete. Remove the SD card from the old phone and insert it into the SD card slot of the new Samsung phone.

Open Smart Switch on the Samsung phone.

Tap the SD card icon on the top right corner and then tap Restore .

. Select all the items you want to restore and then tap Restore again.

again. Tap Done when the process is complete.

Samsung Smart Switch: Transfer content from old Windows Phones/ BlackBerry devices

Are you this old to be using one of these in 2021? / © NextPit

The good thing about Samsung Smart Switch is that it allows you to transfer content from really old/outdated platforms like Windows Phones and BlackBerry. Here’s how you can do that.

On the Samsung device, open Smart Switch by going to Settings -> Accounts and backup -> Smart Switch .

-> -> . Click here if the Samsung phone did not come with Smart Switch preinstalled.

Tap on Receive data , and then select Windows Phone/Blackberry.

, and then select Windows Phone/Blackberry. You will now see instructions on how to download Smart Switch on your old device.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Once the software is installed on your old phone, open the Smart Switch app on it and then tap Connect .

. You will be asked to connect to a network, and the password for that network will be displayed on the new phone.

Enter the password and wait for the data to be transferred.

Well, that pretty much sums up our steps for transferring content from your old smartphone to your new Samsung phone using Samsung Smart Switch. Have you used SmartSwitch to achieve this? How has your experience been? Do let us know in the comments below!