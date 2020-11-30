How to use Memoji on Android with WhatsApp

Ever since Apple introduced its Animoji feature on the iPhone X back in September 2017, the usage of the proprietary animated characters skyrocketed among iOS users. In 2018, exactly one year later, Apple's Animoji feature received an update that allowed users animated figures that look like you. Apple called them Memoji. The purpose of this article is to teach you how to use these iOS-only Memoji on Android smartphones!

At the outset, let us inform you that Android users have several apps that mimic the functionality of Memoji. This article is for people who want the exact iOS variants of the Memoji on their Android smartphones. Since there is no 'native' way to do this, be warned that you will need to borrow an iPhone to get this done.

As clarified earlier, Memoji are personalized, custom, user-created Animoji. They allow you to create a mini comic strip version of your face (or another person's, if you wish). It is possible to customize your skin colour, hair, eyes, mouth, glasses, facial hair, facial shape, etc with these custom Animoji. Android users already have access to Memoji (not the iOS ones) thanks to apps like Bitmoji on Snapchat or AR Emoji on Samsung.

On Apple devices, users can create a Memoji from within the Messages application. Beginning with iOS 13 and iPadOS, Memoji have become a pack of stickers that can be accessed from your keyboard. To create a Memoji on your iOS device, this is what needs to be done.

Open the Messages application Press the Animoji (monkey) icon and scroll to the right Click on New Memoji Customize the characteristics of your Memoji and validate Your Animoji is created and a Memoji sticker pack is then automatically created!

You can create several Memoji © / AndroidPIT

Although it may seem impossible, it is indeed possible to use and share iPhone Memoji on your Android smartphone (albeit only with WhatsApp). The procedure is a bit convoluted but the trouble might be worth taking – especially if you are an Android user who wanted an exact replica of the iOS Memojis on your Andriod phone.

Before you start, know that you will need a friend or acquaintance using an iPhone on iOS 13. Ask him/her to create a Memoji with your likeness (or a Memoji to your liking). You can also borrow his/her iPhone for a few minutes and get this done yourselves. Once the Memoji is created, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on the iPhone and create a discussion with you

Press the text entry field Click on the Emoji icon on the keyboard and click on the three points -"..." Then select the Memoji you want and send them

And these are my Memoji / © NextPit

Take back your Android smartphone and follow these steps:

Click on each sticker and save your sticker by selecting Add to Favorites The Memojis are then saved in your WhatsApp stickers

Adding Memoji to your Android stickers is child's play © / AndroidPIT

To send your Memoji to one of your friends, simply access your WhatsApp stickers. Unfortunately, it is not possible to save them on your Android keyboard to send them via SMS.

In case you are simply too busy to try this method, you should know that there are several Memoji alternatives available for Android smartphones. In fact, it is much simpler to use these apps than try the aforementioned 'convoluted' method. Then again, that was intended for people who wanted to see these iOS-only Memojis on Android devices.

There are several apps that let you create Memojis on Android devices. The easiest one, perhaps, is Google's GBoard keyboard app that bakes in Bitstrip's Bitmoji Memojis within its settings. In case you don't have Gboard installed, you can get it from the Play Store. Once installed, all you need to do is to click the 'smiley' on the left corner of the keyboard. What you now need to do is to select either the 'Minis' and 'Bitmoji' option.

When you click Mini, it immediately takes you to a screen that lets you take a selfie to create a Memoji. In case you click the Bitmoji option and you do not already have the Bitmoji app installed on your phone, Gboard will prompt you to install the app. All you need to do now is to follow the on-screen instructions for Bitmoji and you will soon have lots of Memojis to choose from on your Android phone.

Google's Gboard is a good way to start using Memojis on Android / © NextPit

While there is some chatter about Bitstrip's Memojis being not as 'artful' as their Apple counterparts, we are pretty sure these Memojis shall keep most Android users happy.

