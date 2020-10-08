Essential tips for selling your old smartphone
If you want to give away or sell your old smartphone or tablet, there are some important things you should do first. You don't want to accidentally pass on your personal information to someone else. We’ll explain how to clean up your device so it's good as new before it changes hands, and also suggest some places to donate or sell your device, if you are not sure what to do with your old phone.
No matter who your old phone or tablet goes to, you should always wipe it (inside and out) before giving it to them. The main reason for this is to protect your privacy, but it will also make it easier for them to set it up anew. There are several important things to do when removing your data from your old phone, which are listed below.
Jump to:
- How to prepare your phone for a new owner in 5 easy steps
- What to do with an old smartphone
- Where to sell an old smartphone
1. Take out the SIM card
The first thing to do when preparing an old phone for a new home is to get your SIM card out. Even if you're getting a new SIM with your new phone, your old one probably has lots of your contacts saved on it, so you don't want to leave it.
You might need a SIM ejection tool to remove the card tray, but if you don't have one, never fear, because we've already shown you how to open the SIM tray without it.
2. Unmount/remove the memory card
If you have a phone with a microSD card slot, then remove the SD card. Just look for the slot on the edge of your phone or behind the battery cover.
Before you remove the card, copy as many photos, apps, and documents as possible to it, so you can take them with you to your new phone easily.
3. Erase your data
The next thing to do is to wipe your data from the phone itself. There are two simple ways to do this: either go into Settings and look for the backup/restore section, or do it manually with hardware buttons. Make sure you have a full backup of all your data before you take this step!
Also, it is important to ensure you have signed out of your Google account (and Samsung, if applicable) before you wipe your phone. Otherwise, the person who receives your phone may not be able to activate it, since the device will be locked with your password.
The following data is deleted:
- Google account settings
- Settings configuration data and applications
- Installed apps
- Music
- Photos
- Other user data
- Linked accounts (Facebook, Dropbox, Twitter, etc.)
if you are getting rid of an iOS device, such as an iPhone, then the process is very similar. Again, make sure you have backed up your phone before you do this. Using iCloud is the easiest way.
Head over to your settings menu and follow these steps:
- Navigate to General Settings.
- Scroll down to the bottom and hit Reset.
- At the top, you will see a couple of options. You want the one that says Erase All Content and Settings.
- You will then need to tap on Erase iPhone twice to confirm.
- Enter your Passcode followed by your Apple ID password to begin the erasing process.
4. Clean it
Once the insides of the phone are clean, the next thing you should do is clean the outside too. There might not be much you can do about scratches on the screen or general wear and tear, but you can sell it off without grubby fingerprint marks all over the display.
If you want to impress a potential buyer, you could apply a screen protector and replace the battery cover (if there is one).
5. Rebox it
If you're a good Android owner, then you would have kept the box and bits and pieces that came with your old Android phone. Smartphones come with all kinds of goodies: from USB chargers and cables to headphones to SIM tools to spare earbud rubbers. The more of this stuff you can get back in the box (even if it's not the original equipment) the more likely your old phone is to look well looked-after.
What to do with an old phone?
There are lots of different things you can do with an old phone:
- Gift it to a friend or family member
- Donate it to a worthwhile charity that breathes new life into old smartphones (such as Recycling for Charities, Cell Phones for Soldiers, or Green Citizen)
- Recycle it (via your carrier, online, local agencies, or the EPA)
- Sell it (either whole or for parts)
- Trade it in for an upgrade
- Give it a new lease of life in one of these imaginative ways
Where to sell an old phone?
If you've decided to sell your phone, there are a few options: if the phone is in good condition (and you still have the box), the best place to sell anything secondhand is eBay. Get some nice pictures, fill in lots of details and upload that old Android or iPhone to the used marketplace. You also have the option of sites such as Swappa, Sell Cell, or Craigslist.
Beyond selling it online, there are also pawn shops, EcoATM, Cash Converters, electronics markets, garage sales, classifieds, and even the big retailers quite often have buy-back or trade-in offers.
The simplest thing to do is sell the phone back to the carrier you bought it from, but not all phones are accepted (especially very old or unpopular ones) and you aren't likely to get top dollar that way.
Let us know if you managed to sell your old phone or what you do with your old phones once you get a new one in the comments.
22 comments
While selling your old phone you must follow some important things like you must have to reset your phone to factory settings and also you have to install some trusted data sherdder apps so your deleted personal data won't be able to recover
Very well explained. For where to sell cell phones section, You should also include telecom recycle. They buy old and used business phones in bulk and provide a fair amount in return.
Other important step(s) :
When you have a carrier locked device (in this case Sprint) and you are fucked over trying to unlock said device (barely used iPhone 8 Plus with new screen protector / OtterBox + 3,000 mAh battery charger) so that you can sell it (because Sprint won't let you return a device and walk away clean)!
#fucksprint
The best option is always to trade it in when buying a new phone.
not true, you will never get that much as if you sold your old phone yourself....
The phone gathers a lot of information that should never be left to anyone. Before selling the phone, it is good to be "ready" for sale through complete cleaning.
whoa whoa WHOASES!!! hold on! you have to sign out of your google (and sometimes samsung) accounts to not trigger FRP after the wipe. the user will not be able to log in. please put that into your guide. it appears the OP hasn't sold a phone in a while. THIS HAS TO BE DONE.
Hi Matt, Thanks for the tip. We've updated the article to make this clear.
What about finger print scanner, and the google account? Are they also completely wiped when doing the factory reset?
Yes
From Android M onward, users might (or might not) have configured their microSD cards as "adoptable" to expand internal storage, in which case the card is uniquely encrypted and part of the Android system. In that case, important on board data, photos, media, etc. should be exported to a PC hard drive or USB drive before doing anything, because the encrypted microSD is useless for retrieving data when pulled from the phone. The "adoptable storage" microSD can be pulled and reformatted for use elsewhere, or be wiped in a system reset process and sold with the clean phone.
REMEMBER TO UNLINK YOUR DEVICE FROM YOUR SAMSUNG ACCOUNT: It's not been mentioned that it's very important to remove your device from your Samsung account before selling. Of you don't the buyer will not be able to set up the device, even if you do a hard button factory reset. They will be asked to enter the email account that the device was set up on and of course you won't have given them that.
Neve had that issue with samsung. Never had a samsung phone, new or used even ask me for my samsung id. Its always been a option I had to go into settings and enter manually
Swappa.com is a much better place to sell a phone than eBay. EBay is full of purchase scammers, fake accounts, and charges quite a bit. Swappa uses PayPal, you can require verified accounts and charges no fees to sellers unless they do a premium listing.
Olx.com
Don't they have an app that wipes the entire memory and then writes over the old?
Is there a website listing how much second hand phones costs averaging? Dont know how much $$ to sell my Xiaomi phone for !
Yes - you can check sellyt.com. They give you a price upfront
