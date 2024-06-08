Hot topics

Save Your Google Maps Timeline: Easy Steps to Preserve Your Locations!

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Apple Maps offline alimyakubov
© alimyakubov/AdobeStock
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

For a long time, people have been using Google Maps' Timeline feature to keep track of where they went and what they did. But with the evolving privacy concerns, Google is changing how the feature works, which could also delete your recorded location histories. Here's how to save your Google Maps Timeline from the web and how to prevent them from getting deleted.

Why is the web map timeline going away?

In emails and push notifications sent to some users, Google announced that it is making all saved locations in the Timeline feature, or formerly known as Location History, as on-device. It also requires users to change the app's settings. What does it mean for you?

Well, it says that your location data such as places or cities visited and trips and routes made on Google Maps will be processed and stored locally in your Android device rather than having them saved in Google's servers. This adds a safeguard to your locations, even from Google or government agencies that could force the company to share your sensitive data.

Along with the change, the internet search giant is also ditching the web version of Timeline on Google Maps after you've opted in for the new settings. Once updated, you won't be able to see your visits on the web, but you can save those through the process given below.

In addition, each visit is said to be saved on the device itself, and this works on multiple device if you have your Google account log on to them.

How to save and move your timeline data from web and phone

Now, Google is rolling out the changes gradually. But if you're one of the early users that been notified, you should see an email, in-app or push notification from Google about this update. It is described that you will be given until December 1, 2024, to review and make any changes and to keep those location histories.

Here's how it works on Android or iPhone:

  1. First, check if Google Maps app is on the latest version.
  2. In an email or notification, tap the Review & choose settings button.
  3. Follow the instructions given to update your Google Maps data settings.
  4. Click the Done button to save your changes.

Now, your existing location histories and visits are stored on your device.

How to back up your timeline data and access them in another handset

You also have the option to back up your timeline visits on the cloud. Follow the steps below on how to save your Timeline that you can separately access on another smartphone or tablet.

How to save your Google Maps Timeline visits and location histories on mobile
Backup your Google Maps Timeline visits and location histories by disable auto-delete activity feature / © nextpit
  1. Open Google Maps on your handset.
  2. Tap on your profile in the top-right corner.
  3. Select Your Timeline option from the list.
  4. Tap the more settings button (vertical three dots) then select Settings and privacy.
  5. Look for Automatically delete Location History, make sure this is disabled or set as Don't auto-delete activity.

That's how you keep your old Google Maps Timeline visits. Have you tried the feature on your device? And what do you think of it? Perhaps let us know if you want to see more tips and tricks about using Google Maps.

Via: Android Police Source: Reddit

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing