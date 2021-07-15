How to remove your old phone from Google Play

Over time, the Google Play Store builds up a list of your devices. When you look at this list, you might find that half of them are devices that you don't use (or own) anymore, or maybe a friend's device that you signed in on once. There's no real harm in this, but if you'd want the list to be up to date and accurate, we'll show you how to just keep your current devices on your Google Play Store device list.

Old Android devices can't be completely removed from the Play Store archive, but you can hide them so they no longer appear on your device list. This makes it much easier to navigate the list, especially if you've owned dozens of Android gadgets over the last few years.

Over time, your Google Play devices list can become filled with old phones you no longer use. / © NextPit

How to remove devices in Google Play

1. Open the Google Play Store in your web browser and click the small gear icon in the top-right of the screen and click the sub-menu called Settings.

2. You will now see the My Devices page where your device activity in Google Play is recorded. You'll see all the devices you have ever logged into Google Play with, and a few details to the right of each device.

Click the gear icon, then Settings to see your Google Play device list. / © NextPit

3. You can choose whether the particular device should appear in menus or not by checking or unchecking the boxes under Visibility.

4. Click Edit to assign a catchy nickname to your gadgets. By default, the Play Store lists a lot of gadgets as Unknown device. By assigning a nickname you can see at a glance which smartphone or tablet it is.

5. Once you've renamed devices, click the Update button to the far right to save your changes. These changes are universal, so they will now apply in all Google properties. That means all of your visible devices will be renamed in the Play Store Compatible devices list, as well as in Android Device Manager and so on.

Google Play allows you to rename your devices / © NextPit

And that's it, you're done. It's that simple to clean up and reorganize your device overview so you can quickly and easily find the right smartphone or tablet in Google Play.

How many Android devices have you owned? Have you tried this trick for removing old devices from the Google Play Store devices list? Let us know in the comments.