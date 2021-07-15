How to remove your old phone from Google Play
Over time, the Google Play Store builds up a list of your devices. When you look at this list, you might find that half of them are devices that you don't use (or own) anymore, or maybe a friend's device that you signed in on once. There's no real harm in this, but if you'd want the list to be up to date and accurate, we'll show you how to just keep your current devices on your Google Play Store device list.
Old Android devices can't be completely removed from the Play Store archive, but you can hide them so they no longer appear on your device list. This makes it much easier to navigate the list, especially if you've owned dozens of Android gadgets over the last few years.
How to remove devices in Google Play
1. Open the Google Play Store in your web browser and click the small gear icon in the top-right of the screen and click the sub-menu called Settings.
2. You will now see the My Devices page where your device activity in Google Play is recorded. You'll see all the devices you have ever logged into Google Play with, and a few details to the right of each device.
3. You can choose whether the particular device should appear in menus or not by checking or unchecking the boxes under Visibility.
4. Click Edit to assign a catchy nickname to your gadgets. By default, the Play Store lists a lot of gadgets as Unknown device. By assigning a nickname you can see at a glance which smartphone or tablet it is.
5. Once you've renamed devices, click the Update button to the far right to save your changes. These changes are universal, so they will now apply in all Google properties. That means all of your visible devices will be renamed in the Play Store Compatible devices list, as well as in Android Device Manager and so on.
And that's it, you're done. It's that simple to clean up and reorganize your device overview so you can quickly and easily find the right smartphone or tablet in Google Play.
- Google Play Store not working? Here's how to fix it
- How and why you should keep Google Play Services up-to-date
How many Android devices have you owned? Have you tried this trick for removing old devices from the Google Play Store devices list? Let us know in the comments.
31 comments
Google Play Devices has do nothing with your account's security, if you want to sign-out of old devices or unknown devices, go to myaccount[dot]google[dot]com/device-activity yes you will still see old Devices on Google Play Devices list but don't worry it has do nothing with your account's security
my phone got stolen and had two google accounts on it. However it is not showing up on one account or on the samsung acvount connected to that same Google account. It is not in my device list at all.
How is this possible? Even the samsung account?
For those looking for a way to block out those phones, the only working solution is to change your password, increase security by adding 2-step authentication, and then follow these steps to not see the device. Personally I would keep the devices showing, just in case and come back to the page after a few weeks or months to see if it's still signing in. If not signed in from the time you changed your password, then you're good to go, I would hide them, and then they disappear on their own.
The devices on google play store cant be removed (2019)
The devices can not be removed for a buggy page. or maybe they didnt on purpose. Google take cares a sh*t about privacy
We cannot remove devices from the "Google Play devices" page; apparently they vanish automatically after a few years of dormancy. E.g. my oldest phone is no longer there, but the Chromebook I sold many months ago is still there, even though I removed it from the "myaccount google device-activity" page.
So, for anyone else who is falling for this tip here is the break down.
If you want the devices from showing up on the Google Play devices....this is the WRONG BLOG to follow, this ONLY hides it but does not delete it.
The other tip on removing it by going to myaccountDOTgoogleDOTcom is to actually delete it from THAT page only. It has no effect on the google play page.
When I find a way of actually removing from the GP page then I will come back here and give you the steps.
Update. The device turns out to be a Cricket phone I bought for my child to use while grounded from his iPhone (for using earbuds and playing games in class at school). However, the procedure recommended by James Barr removed the phone from my devise list and when it was removed a Google popup told me what could be done to protect my data on any lost phone. Thanks a million and Stay Awsome.
A new device that I do not own has recently shown up on my "Choose a Device" list when I tried to download new Google Play Apps. I have never owned such a device. Plus One Japan Limited FTU18A00 registered August 2018. If I accept the permissions and download the apps, won't my data, photos, etc. go to this Ghost Device? Is this a way to steal my data? It is not enough to hide this device. I need to get it out of the list of devices that can access my data. How do I do that? What else should I do to protect any data already compromised? Will James Barr's comment below work to solve this problem?Jim Barr 4 months ago Link to comment
While this article does NOT tell you how to remove a device, here's what you do:
1. Open your Google Account settings by clicking on your account photo on almost any Google application screen, and click the "My Account" button.
2. Click the "Device activity & security events" link.
3. Click the "Review Devices" link.
4. Click on any listed device, then click the "Remove" button.
5. Confirm the removal.
Done.
While that will remove the device from your account, it has no impact on the list of devices on the Google Play store. The Google Play store and Google account settings show two completely different lists of devices.
Fast Forward 2018:
just go to :
1. play.google.com/settings/
2. uncheck "show in menus"
Fast Forward 2018:
1. Still no way to actually 'remove' the devices.
While this article does NOT tell you how to remove a device, here's what you do:
1. Open your Google Account settings by clicking on your account photo on almost any Google application screen, and click the "My Account" button.
2. Click the "Device activity & security events" link.
3. Click the "Review Devices" link.
4. Click on any listed device, then click the "Remove" button.
5. Confirm the removal.
Done.
TO REMOVE, NOT TO UPDATE. CLICKBAIT
Anybody know how to remove devices not used in 28 days? I lost a phone around Xmas, now Wickr insists it's installed on there - but no way to remove it :(
Any and all suggestions welcome!
Very interesting
America has surrendered its right to privacy to the $0.99 app. Dig behind the scenes and look at the default access rights these applications have. Why should any app have the right to autostart without permission or make a user jump through an impossible maze of places and settings to remove it only to find the app reinstalled 2 days later? It's the vast majority of developers that are sniffing your shorts and not just Google. Some developers are leading the way with apps that allow users to place controls and limitations. But how many grandmas and grandpas are walking around with lives that are effectively an open book and don't know. Be it Google or abc software; developers now dictate to the consumer (their client) what can and cannot be done to their clients hardware. This serves no other purpose that preserving their data mining ability. Having visions of the puppy rolling over and showing the jewels just for a belly scratch.
A very helpful person at Google Play store support told me to go to myaccount(dot)google(dot)com. log in. Select "device activity & notifications" on the left then select "Review Devices" in the Recently Used devices block on the Right hand side.
Click on the concerned device to be Deleted from your account and select Remove. After Confirmation..... gone :D
Worked like a charm!
Thank you, this worked from a Google account perspective but:
1) the devices still appear in the Google-Play account which tells me they are still active. WHY are they still there after removal via my Google account? I would hide they if I knew more details about them meanwhile I am uncomfortable.
2) It's been so long since purchasing anything via google-play. Does it send a email notifications of purchases made? I can't remember.
3) I don't know where these devices came. There should be a more specific audit history to view other than the date it was connected/updated. i.e. tracking history, ip, Device ID, actual device type, and more.
4) is it an App or a device? How do I find out which one and if an App which one?
5) There should be a notification available and sent via the backup email & SMS set within the google-account and google-play account WHENEVER a new device/app connects. How google missed this one is troublesome.
I guess I should send this to Google support? How do I do that again? Another To-Do to the list...
Please advise, cordial feedback appreciated,
Carl
This is just a placebo to make users think they have some control over their Google account.
Removing a device from your Google account does NOT remove it from the Google Play or prevent future access. It doesn't even require that device to log in again.
I removed an Android TV box, that I no longer own, from my account but the device is still updating through Google Play.