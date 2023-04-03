How to Play Netflix Games on iPhone or Android

Netflix has been offering Android and iPhone games for more than a year but many subscribers still don't know about the added perk. Recently, the streaming giant announced a big push into the mobile gaming space, with titles based not only on its VOD franchises but also on other established series in the console and mobile space. Keep reading to learn how to play Netflix games on your iPhone and Android devices.

NextPit TV

What started as a small selection of casual and Stranger Things-based games now includes high-profile games such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, award-winning titles like Spiritfarer, and even exclusive Ubisoft productions like Valiant Hearts: Coming Home. Different from what some might think, those games are locally installed, and most don't require an active internet connection for streaming or online checks—a few of them even work offline. Another advantage is that the games don't include ads or in-app purchases.