How to fix unsupported video format error on Android
There's nothing more frustrating than downloading or transferring a video onto your Android phone, only to be greeted with audio codec and video codec related errors. Some of the common error messages include “can't open file” or “unsupported video format”. So how do you fix these aforementioned error messages? Read on and we will guide you through a solution.
Before we get into the details, it’s worth explaining why and how this problem occurs. It’s all about the codecs and containers.
Jump to:
- What is a codec?
- What is a container?
- Why won't my video play?
- How to fix unsupported video format error?
What is a codec?
Codec is actually the abbreviation of coder-decoder. The name actually says it all: it's a method for encoding and decoding data, specifically compressed data. As you might have guessed by now, like.mp4 which is a popular video format for Android, there are video codecs for Android and audio codecs for Android. Usually, the job of a codec is to compress a set of data (video or audio) for storage and later decompress for playback or viewing.
Codecs are different from containers and file formats. AVI, for example, is often mistaken for one, when it's simply the video file type and one of the more popular Android video formats.
What is a container?
Usually, a container is also referred to as a file format. It takes care of packaging, transport, and presentation (while the codec prepares the file for these actions). Containers take care of synchronizing the audio and video. A container is part of the file that determines the file type. In simple terms - if you have an androidpit.mp4 file, MP4 is the container.
Why won’t my video play?
In most cases, the reason why you're getting an error message when you try to play a video file on your Android device is that the codec of your media file is not supported by your media player. Another possible reason is that the audio codec is unsupported. You might think that your media player arbitrarily decides to play and not play the same file type, but a container can contain multiple codecs that your phone might not support.
How to fix unsupported video format error on your smartphone?
As mentioned above, one of the most likely reasons you’re getting the “can't open file”, “unsupported audio codec” or “unsupported video format" error is because your current media player doesn’t support the codec of your video file. The easiest solution is to switch from the default video player and download a new one. Here are two of the most versatile Android media players we recommend:
VLC for Android
If you've ever used VLC on your PC, you'd know that it's one of the most convenient and reliable media players out there. The same applies to the VLC for Android app. It includes all codecs without the need for additional downloads. It provides support for DivX and XviD compressed videos, as well as a variety of formats - MKV, MP4, AVI, MOV, Ogg, FLAC, TS, M2TS, Wav, and AAC. For those who love to watch foreign movies or anime, you'd be happy to know that VLC also supports multi-track audio and subtitles. Not only that - the app is light, free, and does not have obnoxious ads. It's one of the best, if not the best, Android media players. Installing VLC for Android is usually the one stop solution for one of the most asked questions related to this topic. - 'How to play mp4 on Android'.
MX Player
This is another light and easy to use Android media player. Just like VLC, MX Player supports multiple files (.avi, mpeg, mp4, wmv, divx, xvid and more) but also a variety of subtitle formats, including .txt, .sub, .srt, .idx and others. It also offers gesture controls, like swiping down to reduce brightness, scrolling backward and forwards to move subtitle text, and more. Unfortunately, the interface of the app is quite basic, but that might be appealing to some. The free MX Player version also has ads, but if you can live with that, it's a great player that supports most of the video file formats and codec for Android. If not, there's also an ad-free version available for $5.99.
If you want to check out even more Android media players, you can do so here:
What is your favorite video player? Let us know in the comments.
This article was last modified on December 8, 2020. The comments have been carried over from an earlier version of this article.
18 comments
Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot just
open this link.==========>......... Www.Work92.Com
The main reason is that the audio code or video codec is not supported by Android, in this case, it is better to convert unsupported files to Android more supported MP4. I use iDealshare VideoGo to achieve this goal.
which app can I download that will allow me to stream to the tv
from android
there is a device for that if ur TV is not smart enough!!!
I use a Chromebook. The native video player is still (after 10 years) very, very basic. I suppose it's because Google prefer we use Google Play Film. VLC didn't work well on Chromebook for years. So, I use, for years, Xplayer which work perfect on my Chromebook. With all the recent refinements. And even the ability to read videos on the SD card !
Vlc is great. whatever you open with it,never a problem. Both on Android and on windows
Just use MX Player or X-Player from Inshort or KM player. I have pro version of all the three.
I don't know which one is better. MX Player is as good as the hype suggests.
Vlc would stutter in playback last time I tried it on Android. But that's been over a year now.
What android app will play a nvt3 file? Is there even one?
My Android Default Video Player has features that aren't available in VLC ie resizing the Video screen [zooming window] and moving center point if screen. Why can't I just download a codec update to play that particular file type?
Method one: you may install VLC on your Android phone or tablets
Method two: Convert your files to your Android more supported video format.
As to Method two: I use iDealshare VideoGo to convert FLV, AVI, DivX, XviD, WMV, MOV, MPG, MKV, VOB, ASF, MXF, AVCHD, Apple ProRes, 3GP and etc on Android devices;
I use MX Player Pro version and All formats video player Pro version.
VLC is good for videos, I use Media Monkey as I can link it with my PC version as well.
What's strange is that this happens on some videos I've made on my own phone. I have other videos made on same phone, same app, that play fine.
Update: I installed VLC but the unsupported videos still won't play, at least I can't figure it out.
Will this work with\support text messaging? I get an unsupported file error for gif and bitmojis and don't want to use another messaging platform.
Omg,,, Thanks so much bro!...
I didn't know that the VLC Player was also on the smartphones.. lol
But I finally knew this from you now! Thank you Georg Seebode! And Androidpit for posting Android helps! :D
I'm so happy rn!
Have a good day everyone (that is even here)!
But wait, how am i supposed to play it on my phone? I also need to play it normally so that i can send it to my friends or post it on my story. :(
If u open my apps and good work from your advice i will glad.