How to fix 'Unfortunately app has stopped' error on Android
Do you get the following message when an app crashes? Unfortunately, YouTube has stopped, unfortunately, Facebook has stopped, or unfortunately, WhatsApp has stopped? Actually, the particular app doesn't matter, any app can suffer from this misfortune and give a similar message. But there are ways to solve it. Here's how to fix Unfortunately, app has stopped errors.
Jump to solution:
Clear out the app's storage
This problem often arises with the contacts, gallery and launcher apps. The procedure to fix this is generally always the same.
- First, go to Settings on your device.
- Apps and Notifications then App info
- Scroll down to the app that's causing problems and tap on it.
- In the next menu, hit Storage
- Here you will find the Clear data and Clear cache options.
Clear cache is the option you should start with. It will get rid of saved data that allows apps to load a little quicker when you launch them. Clearing it means the app will open a little slower, but your main problem might well be solved.
Clear data will erase all the app's data, including files, settings, and accounts, so don't use this unless you have to.
Check the SD card
Thanks to Paul in our comments section who pointed out that this error can also relate to a corrupted memory card. If the memory card corrupted, then any apps that write to the memory card will suffer this kind of error.
To check this, simply remove the memory card and launch the app that has stopped working. If it works, then you have your culprit. If this turns out to be the case, you'll need a new memory card, but you should still be able to transfer the data from your memory card to your PC as a backup.
Of course, if you don't use an SD card, then skip ahead to the next step.
Uninstall and reinstall the app
If the app isn't built-in, you can also try uninstalling it and then reinstalling it from the Google Play Store. Simply open the Play Store app, open the menu bar on the left-hand side and tap on My apps and games. Find the app in question and hit Uninstall, which takes a few seconds. Afterwards, you can install it again.
Turn it off and on again
You can also try doing a soft reset, which simply means restarting your device. This is super simple and quite effective if your phone has been on for a long time. A soft reset will power cycle your phone, turning it off and then back on again.
It’s a good idea to turn your phone off every few days for a few minutes – this will help a sluggish phone with a variety of issues, whether they're related to the app, network, audio or email.
Last resort: do a factory reset
When the above solutions have failed, you can resort to factory resetting your phone. When doing a factory reset, ensure that you have backed-up all of your data beforehand. I repeat: back up all of your data first. A factory reset will wipe your device and set it back to factory defaults, taking everything, including any bugs, with it. You can restore your apps and data afterwards easily, as long as you've made a backup.
For more detailed information on factory resetting your phone, take a look at our How to factory reset Android guide.
In the case of Google Play itself not working, the solution is a little more extensive: delete the cache as a first step and if this doesn't clear things up, clear your data, and finally uninstall any Play Store updates. The same steps apply to Google Play Services, but try them one by one – you don't want to lose all your Play Store preferences for no reason. Check out the complete tutorial on what to do when the Google Play Store isn’t working for more advice.
Did these solutions fix the problem for you? What other fixes do you know for these little pesky Android problems that you can share with your fellow beginner users? Tell us in the comments.
I tried your fix by uninstalling the updates for Android System Web View App and it worke like a champ. Among the apps that failed with the "Unfortunately, xxx has stopped..." the Android System Web View App was one. Thanks a million!
Members those who have failed to get a solution, please try this it, update your *Android system web view app* or Uninstall it's updates. Trust me this will work for most of you
I found something simple that worked when I had a bunch of apps that started saying stopped. It was Gas Buddy, Shop Savvy, all my virus programs to start and kept adding more. All I did was go to APPs and picked "reset app preferences". I tried that in case an app got messed up when I stopped it to save data usage. It worked immediately and every app (approx. 20) started working perfect again. Happy ME! I was ready to reset phone.
Thanks Loie! I just fixed a similar issue with your help. The CBS All Access app video & audio wouldn't load, and then the app "stopped responding". I have Android 7.1.1 on my Nextbit Robin, so I first went to the PlayStore thinking it was the App. Did an update; no change. Uninstall & reinstall; no change. I still got the flag: "CBS has stopped responding- Close? Wait? or Report".
I began to suspect Android and/or the phone when the same fault reported for YouTube. So, l did a 'soft' reboot to no avail. Time to consult the Oracle of Odiousness- Google. While I got your suggestion(s) to 1-Clear Cache, 2-Clear Data, 3-Clear EVERYTHING, the steps you gave weren't clear to me. In my Nextbit, the path was Settings > Apps > All Apps > 'app name' > Storage > Clear Cache (686 MB!) After a Re-start all was good.
I had this bug recently but I managed to solve it by going to Settings/Apps and then search for an app with no icon (app that doesn't look like the rest of the apps, i. e doesn't have active icon, with size on it (MB) and no name) and uninstall it. It worked fine for me
