New iOS 16 Lock screen: How this Apple-feature makes your life more colorful

iOS 16 introduced a host of customization options to the iPhone lock screen. From the ability to customize fonts and adding widgets, virtually every element of the lock screen can be modified to your preference. Best of all, it is not only functional but also easy to configure. In this tutorial, we will show you how to create and configure different lock screen options for your iPhone.

Remembering that iOS 16 still remains in development and is only available for developers at the moment. In July, Apple will release the public beta of iOS 16, when all users can enjoy the new features before the official announcement is made. Check out how to install iOS 16 on your iPhone in our iOS update guide .

If I had to choose between the five best features of iOS 16 , I would definitely settle for the new lock screen editing options because of the visual impact it makes. Apple has finally allowed more control over what we can see without having to unlock our phone. For those who use an Android smartphone , this may seem trivial, but for those who have never had this option, it obviously sounds new.

iOS 16 lock screen: How to customize your iPhone

The system offered by Apple is very similar to the one we have on the Apple Watch, that is, it allows you to create a gallery of lock screens and use them based on your interest. In order to create your first lock screen in iOS 16, follow the steps below:

Long press on the lock screen (the system uses FaceID to allow one to edit the lock screen). To create a wallpaper, tap the blue (+) icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. Choose a wallpaper from the available categories at the top, or swipe down to see all the options (Apple relies on the Photos service to suggest the best shots for use on the lock screen—it's really cool and it's the one I used in the example below). Once you've selected your wallpaper of choice, tap the (+) icon to select the widgets that you want to use. The recommended widgets are located at the top, but we also have more choices by category as you scroll through the screen. Here, you will need to drag the desired widget to the respective field. To change elements such as font and color, tap the clock field. Tap the date to add widgets. Options include Calendar, Clock, Fitness, Reminders, Stocks, and Weather. Once you are satisfied with the customization, simply click the "Done" button at the top right of the screen and save your lock screen. To begin the customization process again, click the "Customize" button at the bottom.

To set up your first lock screen on iOS 16 start by choosing the Wallpaper, colors, font and widgets / © NextPit

It is important to note that each category has its own peculiarities. Hence, if you were to use Wallpaper Photo Shuffle, options such as choosing the type of image: People, Nature, and Urban, will be available as well. Also, your choice for the lock screen will automatically be selected as the start screen. Unlike Android, it is not possible to have an internal and an external wallpaper... at least not yet.

After saving your lock screen you can also quickly set up the Focus Mode for the moment. Lock screen and Home screen are the same here / © NextPit

Finally, you will also be able to choose to set Focus Mode quickly from the lock screen. Another interesting feature is being able to navigate between previously customized lock screens simply by swiping left or right.

Personally, the lock screen solution developed by Apple is one of the best I have ever used on a smartphone. It surely took a while, but it arrives in a very smart format.

So, what do you think of the new customization options for the iPhone lock screen? Can we say that despite the delay, Apple got it right with the solution created for iOS 16? Share your opinion in the comments below.