Learn how to check your screen time on Samsung Galaxy phones

You can display the screen time on your Samsung phone - and thus see how long you are on the phone. Samsung enhances the native Android feature with additional functions. You can also add the somewhat hidden feature directly to the app drawer or the home screen with these instructions.

Do you have the feeling that you are spending too much time on your phone? Or do you want to check how many hours or minutes your children were on their mobiles yesterday? You can display the screen time on your Galaxy smartphone. Although the feature isn't too hard to find, I'll tell you where exactly it's hiding in Samsung's One UI in this guide.

You can also put the overview of Samsung's Digital Wellbeing directly in your app drawer. Let's go!

Display screen time on Samsung: This is how it works

The following instructions refer to Samsung smartphones. If you use an Android phone from another manufacturer, you can also display the screen time via the Digital Wellbeing dashboard. Samsung likes to rearrange its One UI from time to time, and that is also the case for screen time. This is how you can find the display:

Samsung hides the screen time a bit. / © NextPit

Access Settings app. Go to Digital Wellbeing and Parental Control. Go to Digital Wellbeing again. Under "Your Goals" tap on Screen Time. There you can see the screen time of the last hours, days, and weeks.

Tip: You can reach the settings for Digital Wellbeing via the three dots on the upper right screen. Here you can activate a menu shortcut that appears directly in the app drawer. From there, you can also drag it to the home screen. Alternatively, you can also activate a fancy widget.

Activate screen time widget on Samsung Galaxy phones

If you want to keep an eye on the screen time, you can also activate a widget. With it, you can put statistics on the home screen that is regularly activated. This way, you always have the data handy:

Press and hold your home screen. Select Widgets at the bottom of the screen. In the selection, you will find a widget called Screen time or Digital Wellbeing. Select one of the designs here and add it to your home screen.

Widgets are especially fancy when it comes to screen time on Samsung / © NextPit

Now you can conveniently see on your Samsung phone how many hours a day you use your phone.

What do you think of Samsung's screen time feature? Can you do something with it or do you find the statistics nonsensical? Let me know in the comments!