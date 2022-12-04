Tech & Community
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's free VPN is now available to use — How to activate

Authored by: Jade Bryan
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with exclusive software features like photo unblur and bedtime snore detection, but the duo also ship with a free 5-year VPN. Google has promised to activate the free service in December, which starting today the feature is already available to use. NextPit tells you how to turn free VPN on Pixel 7 (Pro).

A VPN or virtual private network allows you to keep your device connected to the internet secured and encrypted. It also helps you bypass many restrictions such as location-bound streaming apps or websites. However, these advantages can cost you a premium.

Reliable VPN subscriptions usually cost $10 or more a month depending on the number of devices it can support. With every purchase of a Pixel 7 (Pro) device, Google is providing you with a VPN for five years at no cost right from activating the device. Similarly, subscribers of Google One with 2 TB data have the same free VPN on their monthly plan.

How to turn on or off VPN on the Google Pixel 7 (Pro)

You can access Google's VPN service and activate it from the Google One mobile app. More importantly, Google notes that the offer or benefit is not available to all countries where the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are sold.

  1. Open the Google One app.
  2. Tap the Benefits tab.
  3. Look for VPN protection for multiple devices.
  4. Choose View details.
  5. Turn on or off the VPN toggle.

Once activated, you can see a key icon on the top status bar. In addition, you can manage individual apps to allow bypassing the VPN. Lastly, turning off the VPN has the same steps.

Do you use a VPN service on your mobile phone or computer? We'd like to know which VPN provider you use and why.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

