Want to know how long your Android smartphone will be updated? nextpit has asked manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus to explain their Android updates and security policies.

An increasingly important purchasing criterion, the update policy of Android smartphones is nevertheless one of the areas where manufacturers remain the most vague. Fortunately, things are starting to improve, and it's becoming easier to tell whether your smartphone will receive Android 14 or Android 15.

Samsung has shown the way by improving its update policy, and since then manufacturers like Xiaomi and more recently Google have been making efforts to reassure customers. These brands make firm commitments as to the number of Android versions and the duration of security updates they guarantee for their smartphones.

We have asked the main Android brands on the market how long can we expect to receive software updates for their different product lines, both for Android upgrades and security updates. The first version of this article was published in 2021 and since then we updated a couple of times to reflect the improvements made by the brands.

All time frames below start counting from the date the models were launched, unless noted otherwise.

How many Android and security updates does Google promise

As of July 2024, Google is the manufacturer with the best Android update policy. This may seem logical, but for a short time in 2023, Samsung was leading the way. The Mountain View firm has made a comeback with its Pixel 8 range and is now promising seven years of Android updates and security patches.

Google clearly states how long and how often its Pixel smartphones will be updated directly on its official website.

But since not everyone is aware of this, as is only natural, I'll quickly remind you that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 ranges benefit from three years of updates. This increases to five years for the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel Fold ranges. As mentioned above, you'll get up to seven years of updates with your Pixel 8 or 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 family: 7 years of system upgrades and security patches.

Pixel 6, 7, and Fold models: 3 years of system upgrades, 5 years of security updates.

Pixel 4, and 5 families: 3 years of system upgrades and security patches. (Unsupported, except for the Pixel 5a 5G which will receive updates until August 2024)

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

How many Android and security updates does Samsung promise

Samsung briefly lost its title as the Android brand with the longer software support to Google in 2023, but just as 2024 started, the company matched the seven years of software support, for now, only for the flagship Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z models launched in 2024.

The Galaxy S24 family promises seven years of security updates and seven Android upgrades. / © nextpit

Samsung's official commitment

"Samsung allows all Galaxy smartphones to receive at least two Android system updates and regular security updates for up to four years after being launched in the global market," a Samsung Germany representative informed us.

Samsung smartphone update cycles

Samsung Galaxy S:

Android versions: Seven, if released in 2024 or later. Four, if released in 2021 or later. Three, if released in 2019 or 2020. (Unsupported)

Security updates: Seven years, if released in 2024 or later. Five years, if released in 2021 or later. Four years for 2019 and 2020 models: monthly patches for two years followed by quarterly patches.



Samsung Galaxy Z:

Android versions: Four, if released in 2021 or later, otherwise three.

Security updates: Five years (four if released in 2020 or before), monthly patches for two years followed by quarterly patches.

Samsung Galaxy A:

Android versions: Two minimum, four for some high-end and 2024 models.

Security updates: Four years, monthly patches for some flagships for one year, then quarterly or half-yearly in the last year. Five years for "select devices".



Samsung Galaxy M:

Android versions: Two minimum.

Security updates: Four years, quarterly, or even half-yearly in the last year.

Samsung Galaxy Note:

Android versions: Three if released in 2019 or later.

Security updates: Four years, monthly patch for two years followed by quarterly patches.

Is this information publicly available to the consumer?

Samsung distinguishes itself from other Android manufacturers by presenting a clear list of models kept up to date. This list is available online and you can check just how often your smartphone will receive security updates.

On the other hand, Samsung doesn't make it clear just how long your smartphone will receive monthly updates or what kind of criteria are taken into account when deciding on the frequency of update releases over time. "The timing of monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly security updates depends on the launch date of the device and is re-evaluated at regular intervals," Samsung said.

This can lead to contradictions. For instance, as of July 2024, the Galaxy Note 20 is still receiving monthly security patches, while the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched on the same day with roughly the same hardware is getting quarterly updates.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

How many Android and security updates does OnePlus promise

OnePlus (and parent company Oppo) briefly tried to match Samsung's support policies over 2023, but hasn't joined the South Koreans (and Google) in promising seven years of feature updates and security patches.

The OnePlus 12 will receive 4 Android versions and 5 years of security patches. / © nextpit

The update cycle for OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus numbered (flagship)

Android versions: Four for 2023 models and later; Three for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro/8T/9/9 Pro; and two for previous models.

Security updates: Five years for 2023 models and later; Four years, bi-monthly security patches for OnePlus 8/8 Pro/8T/9/9 Pro, Three years of bi-monthly security patches for previous models.



OnePlus Nord/CE

Android versions: Four for the Nord 4. Two for previous models.

Security updates: Six for the Nord 4. For previous models: Three years, bi-monthly security patches.



OnePlus Nord N/Lite

Android versions: Two for the Nord CE 4 Lite. One for previous models.

Security updates: Three, bi-monthly security patches.

Is this information publicly available to the consumer?

Currently, OnePlus doesn't have a dedicated security update and patch schedule page on its official website. The company used to update a forum post and a support page with both their policies and latest software updates for its models, but those pages haven't been updated since 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 12

How many Android and security updates does Motorola promise

Motorola used to be one of the first companies to release updates right after Google. Either because of its proximity to the Mountain View giant or because its software features are very close to "pure" Android. However, this has changed a bit since Lenovo bought the company in 2014.

The Motorola Edge 2023 is entitled to three versions of Android and at least four years of security patches. / © nextpit

Motorola's smartphone update cycle

In contact with Motorola, the company informed that the support length depend on the model and customers can check for specific models in its support page.

Motorola's Ultra variants

Android versions: Three years.

Security updates: Four years, bi-monthly security patches.

Motorola's Edge and Razr series

Android versions: Three years for 2023 models and later. Two years for previous models.

Security updates: Four years for 2023 models and later. Three years for previous models, bi-monthly security patches.



Motorola's G-models

Android versions: Two years.

Security updates: Three years, bi-monthly security patches.

Motorola's E-models

Android versions: One year.

Security updates: Two years, bi-monthly security patches.

Is this information publicly available to the consumer?

Motorola offers an official page for checking Android update files for its devices, as well as another one specifically for security updates and the related bug reports.

How many Android and security updates does Xiaomi promise

Xiaomi has gone from being one of the worst cases of software updates to one of the most exemplary. The manufacturer announced in 2023 that it now offers four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

This decision was announced on the occasion of the launch of the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, and therefore probably concerns the brand's flagships. Expect no more than 3 Android versions for the rest of the catalog.

The Chinese company improved a lot its update promise for some mid-range Redmi Note models, but since many of them are rebranded Poco phones, it is a little difficult to know which models will receive security updates for three or four years, as is the case for the 2024 Note 13 family.

As for security patches, this obscure Xiaomi page mentioned that the manufacturer offers at least two years of monthly or quarterly security updates after the initial release of the smartphone. For most models that were released in 2020/2021, the manufacturer even extended this promise to three years with a security patch once every 90 days.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will get five years of security patches. / © nextpit

Xiaomi's official comment

"Xiaomi has significantly improved its update policy in recent years, especially for flagship models. Here is an overview of the update promises for various Xiaomi product lines:", Xiaomi replied when questioned by nextpit.

Xiaomi's smartphone update cycle

Xiaomi flagships

Android versions: Four, for models released after the Xiaomi 13T range. Three for previous models.

Security updates: Five years, for models released after the 13T range. With patches every 90 days. Four years for previous models.



Xiaomi Mi A

Android versions: Two (Android One).

Redmi Note

Android versions: Two or three years for the Redmi Note 13 series, depending on the model. One or two for previous models.

Security updates: Three or four years for the Redmi Note 13 series, depending on the model. Patches every 90 days. Two or three years for previous models.



Redmi

Android versions: One.

Security updates: Two years, patches every 90 days.

Poco F/X

Android versions: Two or three years, depending on the model.

Security updates: Three or four years, depending on the model, patches every 90 days.

Poco M

Android versions: One to three years, depending on the model.

Security updates: Three years, patches every 90 days.

Poco C

Android versions: One.

Security updates: Two years, patches every 90 days.

Affiliate offer Xiaomi 14

Is this information publicly available to the consumer?

No, however, for a good part of its line-up under the AER (Android Enterprise Recommended) program, it is possible to find the update frequency, EOL (end of life), and future operating system promised on the company's support page.

Outside of those models, it is currently impossible to know for sure just how often and for how long your Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco smartphone will receive updates. However, Xiaomi does allow users to download the latest ROM version for its smartphones from its official website.

How many Android and security updates does Nothing promise

Nothing arrived to the scene with style, with its eye-catching Nothing Phones offering good bang-for-the-buck and the novel Glyph interface. When it comes to software updates, the company offers policies competitive with rival models in the same price range.

Nothing's smartphone update cycles

Nothing Phone:

Android versions: Three.

Security updates: Four years.

CMF Phone:

Android versions: Two.

Security updates: Three years.

Nothing offers mostly competitive update policies. / © nextpit

Is this information publicly available to the consumer?

The current models (as of July 2024) have the information on their online product pages. The company informed nextpit that a separate website is currently being planned.

Affiliate offer Nothing Phone (2a)

How many Android and security updates does Asus promise

With a streamlined product range, Asus offers a straightforward software update policy for its Zenfone and ROG Phones families.

Asus' smartphone update cycles

Android versions: At least two years.

Security updates: At least four years.

Is this information publicly available to the consumer?

No.

How many Android and security updates does Oppo promise

Long lagging behind in terms of software monitoring, Oppo has started to upgrade and since early 2023 has guaranteed four years of Android updates and five years of security patches for its high-end smartphones like the Oppo Find X or Find N.

Mid-range smartphones in the Oppo Reno or A ranges receive three Android updates and four years of security patches. More affordable models receive one Android update and three years of security updates.

While not the most extensive, Oppo's update policy has at least the merit of being crystal clear. We know just how long and how often each model in the catalog will receive updates.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro receives 3 Android versions and 3 years of security patches. / © nextpit

Oppo's official commitment

"Today, we can guarantee three years of security updates for all our smartphones. For the Find X range, we provide them monthly, for the Reno range as well as the A range, on a quarterly basis. For the Find X3 Pro and Find X2 Pro, there are three OS updates each, for the other smartphones in the Find X series as well as the Reno series and part of the A series, we will distribute two OS updates," an Oppo Germany representative assured us.

The update cycle of Oppo smartphones

Oppo Find X

Android versions: Four for models from the Find X6 upwards. Three for Find X5 Pro, Find X3 Pro, and Find X2 Pro, otherwise two.

Security updates: Five years for models from the Find X6 and newer. Four years for previous models, with monthly patches.



Oppo Reno/F/K/Find Lite/Find Neo

Android versions: Two.

Security updates: Four years, quarterly patches.

Oppo A

Android versions: One.

Security updates: Three years, quarterly patches.

Is this information publicly available to the consumer?

Oppo displays on its official website the list of models according to their update frequency. This way, you can see how often your smartphone will receive security updates.

Unlike Samsung, Oppo doesn't show any variation or decrease in the frequency of security updates over time. It also does not allow you to manually download updated ROMs for its models via its official website.

How many Android and security updates does Realme promise?

Realme doesn't have the most extensive update policy on the market. You'll have to make do with a single major Android version and two years of security updates on average. And with the apparent scale-down in operations outside China, improvements on software support announced in 2023 do not apply to other markets.

Realme still needs to make an effort in terms of updates, especially for its flagships like the Realme GT / © nextpit

Realme's official commitment

"We aim to provide at least two years of bi-monthly security updates. This will be done monthly for the first six months after launch with at least one major Android update.

We also aim to provide Android security patch updates for all Realme smartphones, including entry-level devices such as the Realme C series smartphones," said Realme France in February.

At the beginning of December, we contacted the European Realme team, who confirmed that this same update policy will be maintained for the recently released Realme 10 (hands-on).

The update cycle for Realme smartphones

Realme GT

Android versions: Two.

Security updates: Three years, monthly patches for 6 months followed by bi-monthly.

Realme numbered

Android versions: One.

Security updates: Two years, bi-monthly patches.

Realme X

Android versions: One.

Security updates: Two years, bi-monthly patches.

Realme C

Android versions: One.

Security updates: Three years, bi-monthly patches.

Is this information publicly available to the consumer?

Realme does not have a dedicated page on its official website allowing that provides the duration and frequency of updates for its smartphones.

However, the manufacturer listed on this page updated ROMs for its models while allowing users to download the latest version. The page also offers a logbook to check whether the ROM has received the latest security patch or not.

But this page does not seem to be updated regularly and does not list the latest models like the Realme GT or the Realme 8 and 8 Pro.

How many Android and security updates does Vivo promise

Vivo is playing it safe in Europe, but the manufacturer chalks up one of the highest figures when it comes to smartphone sales worldwide. We've seen the brand everywhere since its Euro 2020 and 2024 sponsorships, so I think it's interesting to include it here.

The manufacturer doesn't commit to the number of Android versions, although Vivo France confirmed with me that the Vivo X60 Pro 5G, would receive three versions of Android and three years of security patches. This means we're not that far from the commitments made by Samsung and OnePlus.

The Vivo X51 has received all monthly security patches since its release last year, according to the manufacturer / © nextpit

Vivo's official commitment

"We are one of the fastest manufacturers in terms of rolling out security updates thanks to our dedicated R&D teams (the Vivo X51 has received all monthly patches since its release).

In 2020, we updated our entire European line-up to Android 11 only a few months after their release—even the entry-level smartphones. We follow Google's recommendations to offer at least three years of security updates," a Vivo France representative confirmed to us.

Vivo's smartphone update cycle

Vivo X (flagship)

Android versions: Three for the Vivo X60 Pro and later, no guarantee for the rest.

Security updates: Three years, quarterly patches on a minimum basis.

Vivo Y (mid-range/entry-level)

Android versions: No commitment.

Security updates: Three years, minimum quarterly patches.

Is this information publicly available to the consumer?

No, Vivo did confirm in a press release last June its update commitments for the Vivo X60 Pro 5G, i.e. three Android versions and three years of security patches. But the manufacturer did not provide any other official and publicly available information about the rest of its smartphone catalog.

A dedicated page is there that allows you to download the latest version of your ROM but it does not provide any information about the content of the update or whether it includes an Android security patch.

How many Android and security updates does Sony promise

Sony offers a very objective update policy: there are three years for security updates, and two years for system updates. Support for the newest versions of the Android operating system vary by region, and if we consider that Android 13 for Sony's smartphones is scheduled to arrive in December 2022, we can say that the company is concerned about keeping its devices software up to date.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV will get at least three years of security updates. / © nextpit

Sony's official commitment

"Sony's warranties for security and system updates are three years for security updates, and two years for system updates," a Sony representative in Germany confirmed to us.

Sony's smartphone update cycle

Android versions: Two years.

Security updates: Three years, the frequency of the patches wasn't confirmed.

Is this information publicly available to the consumer?

For years Sony has handled software support for its devices on an individual basis. So be prepared for a fragmented experience with the official support page for software updates. Sony Electronics also publishes news about software updates and services directly on the press page.

Affiliate offer Sony Xperia 5 V

Conclusion

That's it for this lengthy article that provides a clearer picture of the update policies of the main Android smartphone manufacturers. It remains to be seen that the duration and frequency of security updates as promised by Samsung, OnePlus, and others should not be taken at face value.

The timeliness of updates is another issue that would certainly deserve an article of its own. Some of our competitors have tracking lists for that, and you can see for yourself just how rare is it for manufacturers to keep to their software update policies.

I also think that such promises as well as the legal framework of update policies could be interesting subjects to discuss. Can we file a complaint against a manufacturer if it does not keep its promises? Are there any laws that impose a minimum number of software updates across time? Share with me in the comments section if you are interested.

This article was updated in July 2024 with updates to Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola, Asus, and Nothing policies.