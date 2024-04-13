Is the Honor Magic 6 Pro the Best for Battery Life and Creating Content?

The Magic 6 Pro is a powerful smartphone, bolstered by advanced software and an innovative feature set. Above all, this flagship is designed for battery endurance and robust multimedia functionality. But is this enough in an increasingly saturated smartphone market? That's precisely what I aim to address in this Honor Magic 6 Pro review.

Summary Buy Honor Magic 6 Pro Good Bright and colorful display

Responsive software enhancements

Efficient on-device data processing

Versatile camera setup

All-day battery life Bad Available in only one size

Software can be quite bloated

Limited availability

Design and Display Last year, I reviewed the Honor Magic 5 Pro and must say, Honor does not shy away when it comes to design. It's mostly original, with some bold choices, such as the device having a back case made of oxo-biodegradable plastic, also known as EPI—a type of plastic that decomposes faster and more completely. However, it feels really slippery, and I personally recommend using it with a protective case, given the phone's large size . Pros: Original design.

Bright and vibrant display.

Biometric sensors are flawless.

IP68 certified.

IR blaster on board. Cons: Available in only one size. Experience vibrant colors with the Magic 6 Pro display. / © nextpit Honor has upgraded the series to a larger 5,600 mAh battery, and it increased the thickness of the phone to 8.9 mm. They've also made sure it's dust and water-resistant, thanks to its IP68 rating. The phone boasts a big 6.8-inch curved screen that looks great from any angle. The build combines an aluminum frame with a plastic back, and the screen blends in seamlessly with almost any edges. The display has a pixel density of 453 ppi and a refresh rate of 1-120Hz. It has a peak brightness of 5000 nits, which is ideal for use under bright sunlight. Sleek edges and accessible buttons define the ergonomic design of the Honor phone. / © nextpit The Magic 6 Pro offers a 20:9 aspect ratio, making watching videos or playing games like Genshin Impact a real treat because of its excellent display and performance. Just like last year, the phone includes an IR blaster for controlling other devices with infrared. A noticeable update is the front camera's move to the middle of the screen, which looks more modern. Unlocking the phone is quick and easy with the fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen, and Honor's 3D face unlock is both fast and reliable.

Software and Performance When it comes to speed and power, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is equipped with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm. It comes in just one version, which has a generous 12 GB of RAM and a huge 512 GB of storage space. In the software department, Honor has added its own special touch, MagicOS 8.0, on top of Android 14 . Pros: OS runs on top of Android 14 features.

Responsive software enhancements.

Performance that is consistent and trustworthy.

Efficient on-device data processing. Cons: Software can be quite bloated. The Magic 6 Pro has a 67.2% stability on the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress test. / © nextpit The Honor Magic 6 Pro's impressive performance puts it ahead of the pack in the premium smartphone space. The benchmark results from the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test reveal that the Honor Magic 6 Pro leads the pack with the highest 'Best loop' score of 5,201. This indicates that when it comes to handling graphically intensive tasks, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has the muscle to outperform its rivals. Related: Everything about your smartphone's SoC Honor Magic 6 Pro

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) OnePlus 12

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Galaxy S24 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy) Apple iPhone 15 Pro

(A17 Pro Bionic) Pixel 8 Pro

(Tensor G3) 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 5,201

5,201 Worst loop: 3,494 Best loop: 5,049

5,049 Worst loop: 2,764 Best loop: 5,160

5,160 Worst loop: 3,013 Best loop: 3,553

3,553 Worst loop: 2,763 Best loop: 2,311

2,311 Worst loop: 1,219 Geekbench 6 Single: 2,258

2,258 Multi: 7,064 Single: 1,161

1,161 Multi: 4,815 Single: 2,252

2,252 Multi: 7,107 Single: 2,945

2,945 Multi: 7,171 Single: 1,756

1,756 Multi: 3,630 Despite a drop in its 'Worst loop' score to 3,494 under continuous stress, the Honor Magic 6 Pro still holds a significantly higher performance floor compared to several competitors, reflecting its robust sustained performance capability. That said, the Magic 6 Pro has a 67.2% stability on the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress test. In Geekbench 6 benchmarks, the Honor Magic 6 Pro boasts a single-core score of 2,258 and a remarkable multicore score of 7,064, outperforming the OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro significantly in multitasking and complex tasks. Despite the competitive scores of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) and the higher single-core score of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro (review), the Honor Magic 6 Pro stands strong in multicore performance. Its excellent graphical and CPU performance, particularly in multicore processing, establishes it as a solid choice for those seeking a device with top-tier graphical and processing power. On a more practical use, the Magic 6 Pro was like cruising in a high-performance sports car without hitting any bumps. It ran smoothly, whether I was just scrolling through apps or deep into gaming marathons with Genshin Impact—no hiccups or glitches to spoil the fun. Software: Honor's Intent-based UI The MagicOS user interface and experience strike me as an awkward hybrid, lacking the polished experience of iOS while falling short of Android's versatility. Its resemblance to Huawei's EMUI and the excessive bloatware remain issues for me. On the other hand, Honor is determined to distinguish itself in the realm of AI. The introduced some innovative features powered by its proprietary AI technology in 2024. The debut of the Honor Magic 6 Pro showcases the industry's first-ever intent-driven user interface. But what exactly does that entail? According to Honor, the MagicOS aims to intuit the user's needs, significantly simplifying interactions by minimizing the steps to accomplish tasks. For example, if the device detects an address in an email, it can spontaneously suggest booking a taxi. This illustrates its ability to analyze text, deduce the user's intentions, and propose suitable actions and relevant apps. This feature is also applied in local video production, underscoring a commitment to privacy and data security by processing all operations directly on the device. Honor offers an AI Assistant directly within the software, but some features are still missing / © nextpit The artificial intelligence running inside the Magic 6 Pro is powered by the Honor MagicLM that benefits from collaborations with Qualcomm Llama 2 and Google Gemini AI models, with alternative versions available for the Chinese market. It uses input from hands, voice, and eye-tracking to predict what people want to do with their devices. It uses both cloud and on-device language models, general knowledge services, and a lot of data. However, while some features remain unavailable outside China and thus still a promise, the ones that are accessible are not exactly exclusive or new. Despite this, the implementation on the Magic 6 Pro, running the latest MagicOS 8.0, is notably thoughtful. It includes handy built-in shortcuts—for instance, if you have an address, you can quickly grab it with the tip of your finger and move it to the sidebar. There, you can swiftly start navigation or a search, and even share the information on your favorite messenger. These features utilize native services efficiently, making them both quick and thoughtful. If you are interested in learning more about the Honor Intent-based user interface, I recommend checking out our guide on the Honor Magic AI features. I suggest reading my editorial on how the industry is killing AI for me, where I share my opinion on the matter, for a more critical opinion on the approach Honor and other companies are taking on AI features. Another software feature worth mentioning is Honor's "Link to Windows," which allows Honor devices to seamlessly connect with Windows PCs. This feature comes preinstalled on devices like the Honor Magic 6 Pro and can be easily accessed from the Quick Settings menu. Once your device is linked, your PC can manage notifications, texts, and calls from your phone, and even access and run mobile apps directly from the desktop. Honestly, it's a lot faster than what we get in the Apple ecosystem, provided you know how to use it properly. Finally, Honor asserts that the Magic 6 Pro will receive four major software updates and five years of security patches, underscoring their commitment to long-term support.

Honor Magic 6 Pro camera The Honor Magic 6 Pro features an advanced camera setup. It includes a next-generation Falcon Camera System with a 180-MP periscope telephoto lens offering up to 100x digital zoom and a 50-MP main camera with an adjustable aperture. Additionally, there's a 50-MP ultra-wide-angle camera . Moreover, the phone employs an algorithm and AI Motion Sensing for enhanced photography, supported by a suite of sensors for improved focus and stabilization. Video capabilities include 4K recording at 60 fps. Pros: Versatile camera module.

The camera software is exquisitely designed to enhance color. Cons: The software sometimes overprocesses pictures. You can capture the world in detail with the Magic 6 Pro zoom camera technology. / © nextpit With a 50-MP main camera and an adjustable aperture, the device assures high-resolution images that capture fine details and offer excellent dynamic range. Honor informed us that the new Magic-gen has a 210% better dynamic range than its predecessor, the Magic 5 Pro, which indicates significant improvements in handling various lighting conditions and enhancing image quality. However, the star of the show here is the native optical zoom capability at 2.5x with a 68 mm equivalent focal length. This is further supported by a 2x digital zoom specifically optimized for 135 mm sports photography. According to Honor, the camera system significantly enhances light capture, offering 377% more light than the S24 Ultra and 400% more light than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This camera features an impressive 180MP periscope telephoto lens with a Samsung sensor. While the exact sensor model isn't specified, the camera's standout feature is its Motion Sensing Capture. This smart technology automatically detects movement, allowing it to snap photos as you move in front of the camera. It's particularly great for sports enthusiasts, as it can capture thrilling moments from a variety of sports activities. This is possible thanks to its analysis of 8 million movement samples across 10 different sports categories, ensuring it catches the most dynamic shots automatically. I thoroughly enjoyed testing this feature, and I'm pretty sure you would too. Daylight shot | Periscope camera © nextpit Daylight shot | Periscope camera © nextpit Daylight shot | Periscope camera © nextpit Daylight shot | Periscope camera — Sometimes it doesn't get the best shot in motion. © nextpit Daylight samples In daylight, the Honor Magic 6 Pro showcases a range of capabilities. The clarity and color reproduction in my portrait on the balcony are outstanding, with the skin tones appearing natural and the background sufficiently blurred to keep the focus on the subject. This demonstrates a capable portrait mode and effective depth-of-field control. However, in the close-up of the golden brown dog, I find the texture of the fur too overexposed, and even though we have good macro capabilities and sharpness in the details, it feels a bit fake for my taste. Daylight shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit Daylight shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Daylight shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Daylight shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit The images of the Berlin TV Tower vary in quality. The wider shots maintain good overall exposure, but there seems to be slight distortion at the edges, possibly indicating some lens shortcomings. The details in the overcast sky aren't as pronounced, which might be due to dynamic range limitations. In the close-ups of the TV Tower's sphere, the details are better, but there's visible noise in the darker areas, hinting at ISO limitations in handling low-light or high-contrast situations. Overall, the Honor Magic 6 Pro appears to offer versatile photography options suitable for various daylight conditions, with some limitations in edge distortion and noise handling that may become apparent in more challenging lighting scenarios. Daylight shot | Ultra-wide camera | 0,5x — Please excuse my finger in the picture. © nextpit Daylight shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit Daylight shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Daylight shot | 5x Zoom © nextpit Daylight shot | 10x Zoom © nextpit Daylight shot | Ultra-wide camera | 0,5x © nextpit Daylight shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit Daylight shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Daylight shot | 5x Zoom © nextpit Daylight shot | 10x Zoom © nextpit Night shots The Magic 6 Pro handles low-light and evening environments really well, maintaining detail and controlling noise even at high ISO settings. Colors appear natural, and the exposure is well-balanced. On the downside, there is some softness at the image edges, suggesting lens limitations, and high ISO settings could potentially lead to noise in more challenging lighting. However, this is a very versatile camera setup for night-shot adventurers. Dusk shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Dusk shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Dusk shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Dusk shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Night shot | 5x Zoom © nextpit Night shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Night shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Night shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit Night shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit Night shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Night shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Night shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit Night shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit Night shot | 5x Zoom © nextpit Selfie camera A crisp display paired with a centrally located punch-hole camera for an immersive viewing experience. / © nextpit The Magic 6 Pro takes selfie photography seriously. With its 50 ultra-wide angle camera, you will be equipped with a high-resolution lens that can capture more of the surroundings in each shot, making it great for both solo and group selfies as well as sweeping landscapes. The inclusion of a 3D TOF sensor is particularly interesting; this sensor can capture depth information, providing accurate bokeh effects for portrait shots, and might enhance autofocus capabilities by helping the camera gauge distances more precisely. For video enthusiasts, the ability to record in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second is a premium feature. This high resolution combined with the smoothness of 60fps allows for professional-level video quality that is as good for capturing fast-paced action as it is for creating beautifully fluid and detailed video content. The Honor Magic 6 Pro’s selfie camera is defiantly well-suited for creators who demand high quality without carrying around separate camera equipment. Daylight shot | Main camera | 1x | Portrait mode © nextpit Night shot | Main camera | 0.8x © nextpit Daylight shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit Daylight shot | Main camera | 0.8x © nextpit Night shot | Selfie camera | 1x © nextpit

Honor Magic 6 Pro battery The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 5,600 mAh second-generation silicon-carbon battery, designed for durability and long-lasting power. This high-capacity battery ensures extended use without frequent recharges, making it perfect for demanding activities like gaming, watching videos, and using intensive apps . Pros: Long-lasting battery life.

Fast 80W wired charging.

Quick 66W wireless charging. Cons: No charging adapter in the box. Precision and practicality converge with the well-equipped bottom edge of this device. / © nextpit The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a large battery capacity, as well as its proprietary energy management system, which includes a performance-enhancing chip, the Honor E1, that's meant to cut down on power usage across the device's operations. The phone is capable of supporting wired charging of 80W and wireless charging of 66W, thereby providing users with swift and convenient charging options. This smartphone offers all-day battery life, which can extend even further depending on your average usage. The system is equipped with advanced features that conserve energy by deactivating settings and services, such as Always-on Display, and limiting background apps through power-saving mode or ultra-power-saving mode. However, it’s important to note that the battery charging time depends on the wattage of the adapter you use. Additionally, since the battery size is above average for a flagship device, it may take more than an hour to fully charge. Screenshots comparing the battery life and performance scores of the Honor Magic 6 Pro, with detailed settings for optimizing battery usage. / © nextpit Lastly, in our benchmark tests, the Honor Magic 6 Pro scored 14 hours and 27 minutes on the PCMark Work 3.0 battery life Android benchmark test. For comparison, the OnePlus 12 scored 19 hours and 25 minutes, and the Sony Xperia 5 V scored 22 hours and 6 minutes.

Honor Magic 6 Pro technical specifications Technical Specifications Device Honor Magic 6 Pro Design Squircle design

IP68 certification

Colors: Epi Green, Black Screen OLED 6.8-inch, LTPO

1280 x 2800 pixels, 453 ppi

120 Hz refresh rate

5,000 nits HDR peak brightness Memory 12 GB RAM

512 GB ROM CPU / GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera Main : 50 MP | f/1.4 - f/2.0

: 50 MP | f/1.4 - f/2.0 Ultrawide: 50 MP | f/2.0 | 122° FOV

50 MP | f/2.0 | 122° FOV 2.5x zoom telephoto: 180 MP | f/2.6

180 MP | f/2.6 Selfie: 50 MP | f/2.4 | 3D ToF-sensor Video 4K at 60 FPS | 3840 x 2160 pixel Interface/OS MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 Battery 5,600 mAh

80 W wired charging

66 W wireless charging Audio Stereo speaker

No headphone jack Dimensions & Weight 162.5 × 75.8 × 8.9 mm

225 g (Plastic) / 229 g (Glass) Connectivity eSIM | 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | USB 3.1