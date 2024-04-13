Hot topics

Is the Honor Magic 6 Pro the Best for Battery Life and Creating Content?

nextpit Honor Magic 6 Pro Test
© nextpit
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi

The Magic 6 Pro is a powerful smartphone, bolstered by advanced software and an innovative feature set. Above all, this flagship is designed for battery endurance and robust multimedia functionality. But is this enough in an increasingly saturated smartphone market? That's precisely what I aim to address in this Honor Magic 6 Pro review.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Good

  • Bright and colorful display
  • Responsive software enhancements
  • Efficient on-device data processing
  • Versatile camera setup
  • All-day battery life

Bad

  • Available in only one size
  • Software can be quite bloated
  • Limited availability
Honor Magic 6 Pro
Price and Availability

First, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is not available for purchase in the US. Which already set this device as an almost no-go in comparison to Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola devices. Nonetheless, it may be feasible to procure this mobile device through unofficial channels or online marketplaces.

The device is priced at €1299.90 (around $1,409) in European countries like France and Germany, and £1099.99 in the UK. These prices apply to the variant with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, available in epi green and black colors​.

A smartphone laying on its back, revealing the textured green surface and circular camera module, with a subtle brand imprint towards the bottom.
Elegance meets innovation on the back of this Magic 6 Pro, where design and technology blend seamlessly. / © nextpit

Design and Display

Last year, I reviewed the Honor Magic 5 Pro and must say, Honor does not shy away when it comes to design. It's mostly original, with some bold choices, such as the device having a back case made of oxo-biodegradable plastic, also known as EPI—a type of plastic that decomposes faster and more completely. However, it feels really slippery, and I personally recommend using it with a protective case, given the phone's large size .

Pros:

  • Original design.
  • Bright and vibrant display.
  • Biometric sensors are flawless.
  • IP68 certified.
  • IR blaster on board.

Cons:

  • Available in only one size.
The front view of a smartphone displaying a colorful screen with icons, indicating a user-friendly interface and vibrant display
Experience vibrant colors with the Magic 6 Pro display. / © nextpit

Honor has upgraded the series to a larger 5,600 mAh battery, and it increased the thickness of the phone to 8.9 mm. They've also made sure it's dust and water-resistant, thanks to its IP68 rating.

The phone boasts a big 6.8-inch curved screen that looks great from any angle. The build combines an aluminum frame with a plastic back, and the screen blends in seamlessly with almost any edges.

The display has a pixel density of 453 ppi and a refresh rate of 1-120Hz. It has a peak brightness of 5000 nits, which is ideal for use under bright sunlight.

The image shows the side profile of a smartphone focusing on its sleek design with a volume rocker and power button visible.
Sleek edges and accessible buttons define the ergonomic design of the Honor phone. / © nextpit

The Magic 6 Pro offers a 20:9 aspect ratio, making watching videos or playing games like Genshin Impact a real treat because of its excellent display and performance.

Just like last year, the phone includes an IR blaster for controlling other devices with infrared. A noticeable update is the front camera's move to the middle of the screen, which looks more modern.

Unlocking the phone is quick and easy with the fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen, and Honor's 3D face unlock is both fast and reliable.

Software and Performance

When it comes to speed and power, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is equipped with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm. It comes in just one version, which has a generous 12 GB of RAM and a huge 512 GB of storage space. In the software department, Honor has added its own special touch, MagicOS 8.0, on top of Android 14 .

Pros:

  • OS runs on top of Android 14 features.
  • Responsive software enhancements.
  • Performance that is consistent and trustworthy.
  • Efficient on-device data processing.

Cons:

  • Software can be quite bloated.
Honor Magic 6 Pro benchmark results
The Magic 6 Pro has a 67.2% stability on the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress test. / © nextpit

The Honor Magic 6 Pro's impressive performance puts it ahead of the pack in the premium smartphone space. The benchmark results from the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test reveal that the Honor Magic 6 Pro leads the pack with the highest 'Best loop' score of 5,201. This indicates that when it comes to handling graphically intensive tasks, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has the muscle to outperform its rivals.

  Honor Magic 6 Pro
(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) 		 OnePlus 12
(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)		 Galaxy S24 Ultra
(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy)		 Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(A17 Pro Bionic)		 Pixel 8 Pro
(Tensor G3)
3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test
  • Best loop: 5,201
  • Worst loop: 3,494
  • Best loop: 5,049
  • Worst loop: 2,764
  • Best loop: 5,160
  • Worst loop: 3,013
  • Best loop: 3,553
  • Worst loop: 2,763
  • Best loop: 2,311
  • Worst loop: 1,219
Geekbench 6
  • Single: 2,258
  • Multi: 7,064
  • Single: 1,161
  • Multi: 4,815
  • Single: 2,252
  • Multi: 7,107
  • Single: 2,945
  • Multi: 7,171
  • Single: 1,756
  • Multi: 3,630

Despite a drop in its 'Worst loop' score to 3,494 under continuous stress, the Honor Magic 6 Pro still holds a significantly higher performance floor compared to several competitors, reflecting its robust sustained performance capability.  That said, the Magic 6 Pro has a 67.2% stability on the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress test.

In Geekbench 6 benchmarks, the Honor Magic 6 Pro boasts a single-core score of 2,258 and a remarkable multicore score of 7,064, outperforming the OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro significantly in multitasking and complex tasks.

Despite the competitive scores of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) and the higher single-core score of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro (review), the Honor Magic 6 Pro stands strong in multicore performance. Its excellent graphical and CPU performance, particularly in multicore processing, establishes it as a solid choice for those seeking a device with top-tier graphical and processing power.

On a more practical use, the Magic 6 Pro was like cruising in a high-performance sports car without hitting any bumps. It ran smoothly, whether I was just scrolling through apps or deep into gaming marathons with Genshin Impact—no hiccups or glitches to spoil the fun.

Software: Honor's Intent-based UI

The MagicOS user interface and experience strike me as an awkward hybrid, lacking the polished experience of iOS while falling short of Android's versatility. Its resemblance to Huawei's EMUI and the excessive bloatware remain issues for me.

On the other hand, Honor is determined to distinguish itself in the realm of AI. The introduced some innovative features powered by its proprietary AI technology in 2024.

The debut of the Honor Magic 6 Pro showcases the industry's first-ever intent-driven user interface. But what exactly does that entail? According to Honor, the MagicOS aims to intuit the user's needs, significantly simplifying interactions by minimizing the steps to accomplish tasks.

For example, if the device detects an address in an email, it can spontaneously suggest booking a taxi. This illustrates its ability to analyze text, deduce the user's intentions, and propose suitable actions and relevant apps. This feature is also applied in local video production, underscoring a commitment to privacy and data security by processing all operations directly on the device.

Honor Magic 6 Pro AI UI screenshots
Honor offers an AI Assistant directly within the software, but some features are still missing / © nextpit

The artificial intelligence running inside the Magic 6 Pro is powered by the Honor MagicLM that benefits from collaborations with Qualcomm Llama 2 and Google Gemini AI models, with alternative versions available for the Chinese market.

It uses input from hands, voice, and eye-tracking to predict what people want to do with their devices. It uses both cloud and on-device language models, general knowledge services, and a lot of data.

However, while some features remain unavailable outside China and thus still a promise, the ones that are accessible are not exactly exclusive or new. Despite this, the implementation on the Magic 6 Pro, running the latest MagicOS 8.0, is notably thoughtful.

It includes handy built-in shortcuts—for instance, if you have an address, you can quickly grab it with the tip of your finger and move it to the sidebar. There, you can swiftly start navigation or a search, and even share the information on your favorite messenger. These features utilize native services efficiently, making them both quick and thoughtful.

If you are interested in learning more about the Honor Intent-based user interface, I recommend checking out our guide on the Honor Magic AI features. I suggest reading my editorial on how the industry is killing AI for me, where I share my opinion on the matter, for a more critical opinion on the approach Honor and other companies are taking on AI features.

Another software feature worth mentioning is Honor's "Link to Windows," which allows Honor devices to seamlessly connect with Windows PCs. This feature comes preinstalled on devices like the Honor Magic 6 Pro and can be easily accessed from the Quick Settings menu. Once your device is linked, your PC can manage notifications, texts, and calls from your phone, and even access and run mobile apps directly from the desktop. Honestly, it's a lot faster than what we get in the Apple ecosystem, provided you know how to use it properly.

Finally, Honor asserts that the Magic 6 Pro will receive four major software updates and five years of security patches, underscoring their commitment to long-term support.

Honor Magic 6 Pro camera

The Honor Magic 6 Pro features an advanced camera setup. It includes a next-generation Falcon Camera System with a 180-MP periscope telephoto lens offering up to 100x digital zoom and a 50-MP main camera with an adjustable aperture. Additionally, there's a 50-MP ultra-wide-angle camera

Moreover, the phone employs an algorithm and AI Motion Sensing for enhanced photography, supported by a suite of sensors for improved focus and stabilization. Video capabilities include 4K recording at 60 fps.

Pros:

  • Versatile camera module.
  • The camera software is exquisitely designed to enhance color.

Cons:

  • The software sometimes overprocesses pictures.
A close-up of the circular camera module on the back of a green smartphone, showing three camera lenses and the "100x" text, suggesting a high zoom capability.
You can capture the world in detail with the Magic 6 Pro zoom camera technology. / © nextpit

With a 50-MP main camera and an adjustable aperture, the device assures high-resolution images that capture fine details and offer excellent dynamic range. Honor informed us that the new Magic-gen has a 210% better dynamic range than its predecessor, the Magic 5 Pro, which indicates significant improvements in handling various lighting conditions and enhancing image quality.

However, the star of the show here is the native optical zoom capability at 2.5x with a 68 mm equivalent focal length. This is further supported by a 2x digital zoom specifically optimized for 135 mm sports photography. According to Honor, the camera system significantly enhances light capture, offering 377% more light than the S24 Ultra and 400% more light than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This camera features an impressive 180MP periscope telephoto lens with a Samsung sensor. While the exact sensor model isn't specified, the camera's standout feature is its Motion Sensing Capture. This smart technology automatically detects movement, allowing it to snap photos as you move in front of the camera.

It's particularly great for sports enthusiasts, as it can capture thrilling moments from a variety of sports activities. This is possible thanks to its analysis of 8 million movement samples across 10 different sports categories, ensuring it catches the most dynamic shots automatically. I thoroughly enjoyed testing this feature, and I'm pretty sure you would too.

Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Periscope camera © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Periscope camera © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Periscope camera © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Periscope camera — Sometimes it doesn't get the best shot in motion. © nextpit

Daylight samples

In daylight, the Honor Magic 6 Pro showcases a range of capabilities. The clarity and color reproduction in my portrait on the balcony are outstanding, with the skin tones appearing natural and the background sufficiently blurred to keep the focus on the subject. This demonstrates a capable portrait mode and effective depth-of-field control.

However, in the close-up of the golden brown dog, I find the texture of the fur too overexposed, and even though we have good macro capabilities and sharpness in the details, it feels a bit fake for my taste.

Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit

The images of the Berlin TV Tower vary in quality. The wider shots maintain good overall exposure, but there seems to be slight distortion at the edges, possibly indicating some lens shortcomings. The details in the overcast sky aren't as pronounced, which might be due to dynamic range limitations. In the close-ups of the TV Tower's sphere, the details are better, but there's visible noise in the darker areas, hinting at ISO limitations in handling low-light or high-contrast situations.

Overall, the Honor Magic 6 Pro appears to offer versatile photography options suitable for various daylight conditions, with some limitations in edge distortion and noise handling that may become apparent in more challenging lighting scenarios.

Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Ultra-wide camera | 0,5x — Please excuse my finger in the picture. © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | 5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | 10x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Ultra-wide camera | 0,5x © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | 5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | 10x Zoom © nextpit

Night shots

The Magic 6 Pro handles low-light and evening environments really well, maintaining detail and controlling noise even at high ISO settings. Colors appear natural, and the exposure is well-balanced.

On the downside, there is some softness at the image edges, suggesting lens limitations, and high ISO settings could potentially lead to noise in more challenging lighting. However, this is a very versatile camera setup for night-shot adventurers.

Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Dusk shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Dusk shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Dusk shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Dusk shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | 5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | 2,5x Zoom © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | 5x Zoom © nextpit

Selfie camera

This image captures the top front of a smartphone, focusing on the display with a punch-hole camera at the center-top and a vibrant green wallpaper.
A crisp display paired with a centrally located punch-hole camera for an immersive viewing experience. / © nextpit

The Magic 6 Pro takes selfie photography seriously. With its 50 ultra-wide angle camera, you will be equipped with a high-resolution lens that can capture more of the surroundings in each shot, making it great for both solo and group selfies as well as sweeping landscapes.

The inclusion of a 3D TOF sensor is particularly interesting; this sensor can capture depth information, providing accurate bokeh effects for portrait shots, and might enhance autofocus capabilities by helping the camera gauge distances more precisely.

For video enthusiasts, the ability to record in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second is a premium feature. This high resolution combined with the smoothness of 60fps allows for professional-level video quality that is as good for capturing fast-paced action as it is for creating beautifully fluid and detailed video content.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro’s selfie camera is defiantly well-suited for creators who demand high quality without carrying around separate camera equipment.

Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Main camera | 1x | Portrait mode © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | Main camera | 0.8x © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Main camera | 1x © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Daylight shot | Main camera | 0.8x © nextpit
Camera sample captured with Honor Magic 6 Pro camera
Night shot | Selfie camera | 1x © nextpit

Honor Magic 6 Pro battery

The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 5,600 mAh second-generation silicon-carbon battery, designed for durability and long-lasting power. This high-capacity battery ensures extended use without frequent recharges, making it perfect for demanding activities like gaming, watching videos, and using intensive apps .

Pros:

  • Long-lasting battery life.
  • Fast 80W wired charging.
  • Quick 66W wireless charging.

Cons:

  • No charging adapter in the box.
A close-up of the bottom edge of a smartphone, displaying its USB-C port, speaker grille, and a SIM card tray.
Precision and practicality converge with the well-equipped bottom edge of this device. / © nextpit

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a large battery capacity, as well as its proprietary energy management system, which includes a performance-enhancing chip, the Honor E1, that's meant to cut down on power usage across the device's operations. The phone is capable of supporting wired charging of 80W and wireless charging of 66W, thereby providing users with swift and convenient charging options.

This smartphone offers all-day battery life, which can extend even further depending on your average usage. The system is equipped with advanced features that conserve energy by deactivating settings and services, such as Always-on Display, and limiting background apps through power-saving mode or ultra-power-saving mode.

However, it’s important to note that the battery charging time depends on the wattage of the adapter you use. Additionally, since the battery size is above average for a flagship device, it may take more than an hour to fully charge.

Three screenshots displaying a Honor Magic 6 Pro's battery performance tests and settings.
Screenshots comparing the battery life and performance scores of the Honor Magic 6 Pro, with detailed settings for optimizing battery usage. / © nextpit

Lastly, in our benchmark tests, the Honor Magic 6 Pro scored 14 hours and 27 minutes on the PCMark Work 3.0 battery life Android benchmark test. For comparison, the OnePlus 12 scored 19 hours and 25 minutes, and the Sony Xperia 5 V scored 22 hours and 6 minutes.

Honor Magic 6 Pro technical specifications

  Technical Specifications
Device
Honor Magic 6 Pro
Design
  • Squircle design
  • IP68 certification
  • Colors: Epi Green, Black
Screen
  • OLED 6.8-inch, LTPO
  • 1280 x 2800 pixels, 453 ppi
  • 120 Hz refresh rate
  • 5,000 nits HDR peak brightness
Memory
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB ROM
CPU / GPU
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Camera
  • Main: 50 MP | f/1.4 - f/2.0
  • Ultrawide: 50 MP | f/2.0 | 122° FOV
  • 2.5x zoom telephoto: 180 MP | f/2.6
  • Selfie: 50 MP | f/2.4 | 3D ToF-sensor
Video
  • 4K at 60 FPS | 3840 x 2160 pixel
Interface/OS
  • MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14
Battery
  • 5,600 mAh
  • 80 W wired charging
  • 66 W wireless charging
Audio
  • Stereo speaker
  • No headphone jack
Dimensions & Weight
  • 162.5 × 75.8 × 8.9 mm
    225 g (Plastic) / 229 g (Glass)
Connectivity
  • eSIM | 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | USB 3.1

Final verdict

The Honor Magic 6 Pro emerges as a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. It's packed with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, boasts 12 GB of RAM, and offers an impressive 512 GB of storage. The device dazzles with its 6.8-inch curved display, which boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits.

The camera system sets a new standard with a 180-MP periscope telephoto lens, offering unparalleled photography capabilities. Additionally, the integration of AI with MagicOS enhances the user experience on the Android OS.

Despite some critiques on the software front, the Honor Magic 6 Pro's promise of long-term support with four major software updates and five years of security patches reflects a commitment to durability and user satisfaction. The device's large 5,600 mAh battery and fast charging capabilities underscore its readiness for extended use.

In short: the Honor Magic 6 Pro is a true flagship! However…

Honor Magic 6 Pro back cover in detail
The Honor Magic 6 Pro is a true flagship! / © nextpit

… although the Honor Magic 6 Pro stands out for its exceptional performance and innovative features, in the crowded smartphone market, it reflects one reality of Android top-notch devices: it's too similar to everything we already have. Honor's market limitation makes things even harder.

At the beginning, I questioned whether all its perks are enough for this device to shine in an increasingly saturated market. And although it's impressive, if you are not already within the Honor ecosystem, switching might feel like a big leap. However, if you do make the switch, it seems like a satisfying choice.

Furthermore, take a look at our guide to the top smartphones to buy in 2024 and see if the Honor Magic 6 Pro is the one for you.


Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Head of Editorial

With over 10 years of reviewing smartphones and wearables, I recently became addicted to smart home gadgets. Even though I dove into the Apple ecosystem two years back, Android remains as one of my passions. Previously editor-in-chief of AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, I now write for the US market. I love my records and I believe that the best way to get to know a place is through its food.

View all articles
