Honor Band 6 launched: Here's everything you need to know

Honor has finally unveiled the Honor Band 6 fitness tracker, bringing yet another affordable device to this part of the world. Touted as a brand new device, the sixth generation Honor Band rarely makes a dent in your wallet with its €49.90 price tag. Does the more affordable price compared to its predecessor, the Honor Band 5, also have its shortcomings to justify the lower price point?

A few days ago, Honor announced the global launch of its sixth edition fitness tracker on Twitter. The Honor Band 6 was then officially revealed on March 24th, 2021 at a surprisingly cheap price point. When compared to the Honor Band 5 that went on sale for less than €60, the recommended retail price of the Honor Band 6 stands at a mere €49.90. I do wonder whether the pandemic has anything to do with lower price points of new devices, as seen with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the OnePlus 9 range.

At this price point, Honor has clearly refreshed its latest wearable device. The company dropped the somewhat old-fashioned design of the Honor Band 5 that sported a capacitive button right next to the screen. In lieu of that is a large 1.49-inch AMOLED display that remains embedded in the front of the fitness tracker.

148% more viewing area, SpO2 and 2 weeks of battery life

Design

Let us take a quick look at the fitness tracker's hardware specifications. As mentioned, the display is now some 148% larger compared to its predecessor. With a resolution count of 194 x 368 pixels, it should be more than enough to guarantee good readability. There is also a right-sided button that will let you activate the Honor Band 6's display 6, whereas the left sports an engraved Honor logo.

You can switch out the silicone rubber straps according to a color of your liking / © Honor

Available colors are Meteorite Black, Sandstone Gray, and Coral Pink. You can view all of these color variants directly above this paragraph.

Tracking

For fitness fans and those who participated in our NextFit Challenge, the Honor Band 6 is a natural with a built-in heart rate sensor. In addition, fitness enthusiasts can also measure the oxygen content of their blood, which is particularly useful to keep track of when sleeping and exercising at high altitudes. Working together, the sensors will relay information to the Honor Band 6 so that you will be informed whenever your stress levels go beyond what is normal, in addition to keeping track of your sleep phases such as "deep sleep, light sleep, REM sleep, waking times and naps", based on Honor's press release.

Sports activities can be tracked with 10 training modes. These include running, cycling, walking (both indoors and outdoors), indoor swimming, elliptical training, rowing, and free training. As you can possibly already imagine, the Honor Band 6 is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters with its 5 ATM certification.

Battery life and smartphone features

However, all of these tracking functions are useless if the Honor Band 6 needs to be constantly recharged. With regards to battery life, Honor claims the Honor Band 6 can last up to 10 days with intensive use and 14 days "under typical conditions". Quick Charging is also supported, where 10 minutes of charging will provide up to 3 days' worth of use.

Honor also revealed in its press release that you can also use the Band 6 as a remote control for your smartphone camera and control music playback on your smartphone. News notifications, weather, and all other standard features found on a fitness tracker at this price point will also be included. You definitely won't be able to use this on your outdoor runs without a smartphone as there is no integrated GPS chip.

Price and availability

We mentioned right off the bat that the Honor Band 6 will be available in Europe for only €49.90. It will first go on sale on April 30, 2021. As soon as it goes on sale, you should be able to find other legitimate online deals on our device page for the Honor Band 6.

What do you think of the new fitness tracker? Is it worth upgrading from Honor Band 5 or does it target first time buyers? Let's discuss in the comments!