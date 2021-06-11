NextPit To the NextPit homepage

HarmonyOS update tracker: Which smartphones and tablets will receive it?

5 min read 5 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
HarmonyOS update tracker: Which smartphones and tablets will receive it?

Announced in early June, HarmonyOS has already been promised for a hundred (that's right!) devices, where apart from smartphones, tablets and smart TVs will also be part of the equation. Check out the list of devices that should receive Huawei's latest operating system.

Touted to be the new launchpad for Huawei's ecosystem of products and services, HarmonyOS (otherwise known as Hongmeng or 鸿蒙) is already undergoing beta testing on some devices in the Chinese market, where it should eventually replace the EMUI skin.

When the HarmonyOS was announced, it is already available on the Huawei Watch 3 and the next-generation MatePad tablet. In addition, Huawei has not forgotten about its huge repository of devices in the market, revealing a long list of compatible devices that will receive the new mobile operating system. In fact, over a hundred different devices from both Huawei and its former subsidiary Honor were listed.

nextpit harmonyOS device list
Compatibility list included even older mid-range devices / © Huawei

Huawei has not confirmed when the update will be made available for devices that were sold outside of China yet, nor whether the overseas list will carry the same models.

In order to translate some of the model and version names, we've pieced a searchable version of the list, complete with links to the news and review pages of some devices that NextPit reviewed before.

HarmonyOS: Devices compatible with the new operating system

June 2021 Q3 2021
  • Huawei Mate 20
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
  • Huawei Mate Xs
  • Huawei new 6
  • Huawei nova 6 5G
  • Huawei nova 6 SE
  • Huawei nova 7 5G
  • Huawei nova 7 Pro 5G
  • Huawei nova 7 SE 5G
  • Huawei nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition
  • Huawei nova 7 SE 5G Youth Edition
  • Huawei nova 8
  • Huawei nova 8 Pro
  • Huawei nova 8 Pro 4G
  • Huawei nova 8 SE
  • Huawei MatePad 10.4''
  • Huawei MatePad 10.8''
  • Huawei MatePad 5G 10.4''
Q4 2021 2022
  • Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G
  • Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro
  • Huawei Enjoy Z 5G
  • Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
  • Huawei Mate X
  • Huawei new 5 Pro
  • Huawei P30
  • Huawei P30 Pro
  • Honor 20
  • Huawei P30 Pro
  • Honor 30
  • Huawei P30 Pro
  • Huawei P30 Pro
  • Honor 30 Youth Edition
  • Honor 30S
  • Honor Magic 2
  • Honor Play 4
  • Honor Play 4 Pro
  • Honor V20
  • Honor V20 Moschino Edition
  • Honor V30
  • Play 4 Pro
  • Honor X10
  • Honor X10 Max
  • Huawei Enjoy Tablet 2
  • Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8''
  • Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4''
  • Huawei MediaPad M6 Turbo Edition
  • Honor Tablet 6
  • Honor Tablet X6
  • Huawei Smart Screen V 55 2021
  • Huawei Smart Screen V 65 2021
  • Huawei Smart Screen V 75 2021
  • Huawei Smart Screen V 85 2021
  • Huawei Smart Screen S Pro 55
  • Huawei Smart Screen S Pro 65
  • Huawei Smart Screen S Pro 75
  • Huawei Smart Screen S 55
  • Huawei Smart Screen S 65
  • Huawei Smart Screen S 75
  • Huawei Smart Screen X 65
  • Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus
  • Huawei Enjoy 9S
  • Huawei Enjoy 10
  • Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus
  • Huawei Enjoy 10S
  • Huawei Mate 9
  • Huawei Mate 9 Pro
  • Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design
  • Huawei Mate 10
  • Huawei Mate 10 Pro
  • Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design
  • Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design
  • Huawei nova 2s
  • Huawei nova 3
  • Huawei nova 3i
  • Huawei nova 4
  • Huawei nova 4e
  • Huawei nova 5
  • Huawei nova 5i
  • Huawei nova 5i Pro
  • Huawei nova 5z
  • Huawei P10
  • Huawei P10 Plus
  • Huawei P20
  • Huawei P20 Pro
  • Huawei 8X
  • Honor 9
  • Huawei 9X
  • Watchtower 9X
  • Huawei P20 Pro
  • Honor 10 Youth Edition
  • Honor 20i
  • Honor 20S
  • Honor Play
  • Honor Play 3
  • Honor Play4T Pro
  • Honor 20i
  • Honor View 10
  • Huawei MediaPad M5 10.8''
  • Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4''
  • Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8''
  • Huawei MediaPad M5 Youth Edition 10.8''
  • Huawei MediaPad M5 Youth Edition 8''
  • Huawei Enjoy Tablet
  • Honor Note 10
  • Honor Tablet 5 8''
  • Honor Tablet 5 10.1''
  • Huawei Smart Screen V 55i
  • Huawei Smart Screen V 65
  • Huawei Smart Screen V 65i
  • Huawei Smart Screen V 65 2019
  • Huawei Smart Screen V 75 2019

HarmonyOS will also be available for smartwatches under the Huawei Watch range, but the manufacturer has not confirmed the list of backward-compatible models.

For those who are in China, interested parties who would like to give HarmonyOS a go can sign up via the My Huawei app, the Huawei Club service, or even at the manufacturer's physical stores.

When Huawei decides to make the beta test available for global devices, we will update this article with the relevant instructions on installing the new mobile operating system.

Are you curious about the new operating system, or do you think that HarmonyOS is simply a rebranded EMUI? Leave your opinion in the comments section and tell us if this novelty will be enough to see Huawei emerge as a tour de force once again, both inside and outside of China.

Source: Huawei (Weibo)

Smartphone News OS Huawei Honor
This is how NextPit reviews Smartphones, Wearables, Headphones & more: Read more!
Never miss a story with NextPit via  Telegram 📲!

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing