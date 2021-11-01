Happy birthday Alexa: Get Amazon Echo for 40% off!

Alexa has her birthday and that can only mean one thing. Major discounts on all Alexa powered Smart-Home devices. To celebrate, we decided to tell you all about it!

TL;DR

Amazon Echo is off 40% in the Amazon Store.

Instead of $ 99.99 $59.99.

$59.99. Echo Dot, alongside the children friendly version are also discounted.

Amazon Echo has all the recipes! / © Amazon

Amazon is celebrating Alexa's birthday, but this is not a normal celebration. Since Alexa can't really enjoy balloons, clowns and cake, Amazon decided to instead throw some serious discounts on all Alexa powered devices.

On the Amazon Store we find the base hub, Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for a 40% discount, bringing the price down to $59.99, alongside the Amazon Dot and its children friendly version that go for $34.99 in several configurations.

Discounted Echo devices: Two Speakers and one subwoofer

Excellent Connectivity

Acts as a Zigbee Smart Home Hub

Dolby Audio Support Smart connectivity

One front firing speaker

Small form factor Smart connectivity

One front firing speaker

Small form factor

Beautiful designs for kids

Parental controls

Why choose Amazon Echo?

"Why not?" would be my answer. If you are looking into some smart home integrations or perhaps you simply need a wireless speaker for your house, Amazon Echo needs little introduction, you have probably considered it before. Powered by Amazon Alexa, Amazon Echo is basically a Smart Home hub that doubles as a convenient speaker.

The latest, 4th iteration of the device comes with Dolby audio sound, one 3.0" subwoofer and two 0.8" tweeters for quality music reproduction, in a stylish round shape.

Amazon Alexa, through Echo devices, is able to assist you in almost every task by providing a vast array of features, such as music reproduction, reminders, weather notifications... the list is pretty much endless.

The Amazon Echo Dot has a cozy pebble shape. / © Amazon

Echo Dot is basically the cut down version of the main device, featuring only one speaker and acting either independently with reduced Smart-Home functionalities or, preferably, in unison with your main Echo hub. This allows you to create a house-wide network of smart devices that are able to communicate and give you a first glance into the home of the future.

This allows you to control all your smart devices from anywhere in your house, send messages to other rooms, change the lighting, control the thermostat and make calls, hands-free.

I would not mind this in my room / © Amazon

Echo Dot also comes in a children friendly version, that includes a 1-year Amazon Kids+ Family Plan. The device helps your kids with homework, allows them to safely listen to music and curated stories, has increased parental control features and is shaped in a slightly more playful manner, featuring a cute panda or tiger design.

