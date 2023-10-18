Wear OS 4.0 Rolls Out With a Killer Feature On the Way!

After Google introduced the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel 8, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, the respective operating systems, Android 14 and Wear OS 4.0, are also ready for distribution. The update for the smart watches is especially awaited, since it solves an age-old and really annoying problem: resetting the smartwatch when changing smartphones!

Google has now started to distribute the update to Wear OS 4.0. However, the lucky ones are basically owners of the first generation Google Pixel Watch.

Google has started rolling out Wear OS 4.0

I'll be so bold for once and put the assumption in the room that among the nextpit readers only a small percentage are proud owners of a Google Pixel Watch we reviewed last year. Nevertheless, after the release of the Pixel Watch 2 (review)-which already has Wear OS 4.0 preinstalled out of the box the Wear OS 4.0 rollout (TWD4.2301005.002) has started for the first Google watch!

Since the update is now also available to other OEM partners like Samsung, Mobvoi, and Fossil, an update can be expected for some of their models as well. This is also urgently needed since for years owners of a Wear OS smartwatch have been annoyed about the loss of data when changing their smartphone or a newer watch. And so Mountain View currently announces that, among other things, the Backup and Watch Transfer functions are now part of the update.

This is what we have been waiting for!

In this case, Watch Transfer means that you no longer have to reset your smartwatch to factory settings when you change your smartphone. In the past, for example, lovingly created watch faces were deleted and had to be laboriously recreated. Theoretically, it should now also be possible to pair the smartwatch with multiple smartphones.

Google enables the watch transfer with Wear OS 4.0. / © Google

The backup feature delivers exactly what it suggests: you can back up your smartwatch data and settings to the cloud, so you can easily switch to a new smartwatch while restoring the backup along with watch faces. Other improvements include the new calendar app, which now displays 30 days of appointments and tasks, and also makes them available to developers as a complication on the watch face.

Also worth mentioning is the revision of the text-to-speech engine, the available emergency passport, and the smart link detection, which now redirects you to corresponding apps (Phone/Google Maps) on the watch for phone numbers or addresses. In the end, we can only hope that other manufacturers of Wear OS smartwatches will also quickly deliver the update to Wear OS 4.0.

Affiliate offer Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5

Who of you also has a Wear OS smartwatch and which model with which version? Feel free to post your findings in the comments below.